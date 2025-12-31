Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | Jan. 2-4, 2026

article

Looking for things to do across metro Atlanta this weekend and beyond? From live music and theater to sports, festivals, and family-friendly events, here’s a county-by-county guide to what’s happening this weekend and beyond.

Fulton County

Friday, Jan. 2

Shakespeare Out of a Hat

7:30 p.m.

Shakespeare Tavern, Atlanta

Fast-paced, mostly improvised Shakespeare with roles assigned just minutes before curtain.

Saturday, Jan. 3

Madonna vs. Britney Drag Brunch

12 p.m.

City Winery Atlanta, Atlanta

High-energy drag brunch celebrating pop icons Madonna and Britney Spears with dazzling performances.

Cody Matlock

10 p.m.

Northside Tavern, Atlanta

R&B singer-songwriter Cody Matlock performs live.

Polar Opposite Peachtree

8 a.m.

Starts at Piedmont Park, Atlanta

Run the Peachtree Road Race course in reverse during this winter tradition.

Sunday, Jan. 4

Deep South Wrestling: Winter Shakedown

2 p.m.

Monday Night Garage, Atlanta

Free, family-friendly wrestling event with food and drinks available.

Organist Iain Quinn

3:15 p.m.

Cathedral of St. Philip, Atlanta

Juilliard-trained organist Iain Quinn presents a solo recital.

Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints

1 p.m.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, downtown Atlanta

The Falcons host the Saints in downtown Atlanta.

Ongoing

Bubble Planet: An Immersive Experience

Daily except Tuesdays

Exhibition Hub Art Center, Doraville

Walk through interactive, bubble-filled installations and multisensory rooms.

COMING UP

Saturday, Jan. 10

The King Celebration Concert 2026

8 p.m.

Livestreamed from Ebenezer Baptist Church, Atlanta

The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra performs a special concert honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Sunday, Jan. 11

UPS Second Sunday at High Museum

12–5 p.m.

High Museum of Art, Atlanta

Free admission for all visitors.

Tuesday, Jan. 13

JSaxx Live

7:30 p.m.

City Winery Atlanta, Atlanta

International saxophonist JSaxx blends jazz, soul, R&B, and hip-hop in an intimate setting.

Jan. 7–11

Hell’s Kitchen — The Musical

Fox Theatre, Midtown Atlanta

The Broadway musical inspired by the hit TV show comes to Atlanta.

Jan. 17–Feb. 22

Dinosaur!

Alliance Theatre, Atlanta

A playful stage production designed for children ages 5 and younger.

Sunday, Jan. 18

Morrissey

Fox Theatre, Midtown Atlanta

Legendary singer-songwriter Morrissey performs live.

Winter Jam

State Farm Arena, downtown Atlanta

Christian music’s largest tour featuring top artists.

Jan. 23–25

Jurassic Quest

Cobb Galleria Centre, Atlanta

Interactive dinosaur experience with animatronic exhibits and family activities.

Jan. 24–25

Blue Man Group

Fox Theatre, Midtown Atlanta

The iconic trio delivers a high-energy multimedia performance.

Jan. 27–Feb. 1

MJ The Musical

Fox Theatre, Midtown Atlanta

Tony Award-winning musical centered on Michael Jackson’s Dangerous World Tour.

Jan. 31–Feb. 1

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live

State Farm Arena, downtown Atlanta

Monster truck show featuring Glow-N-Fire effects and high-octane stunts.

Sandy Springs

Sunday, Jan. 4

Mutts Gone Nuts: Unleashed!

2 p.m.

Byers Theatre, Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center

Comedic dog show featuring world-class canine performers.

COMING UP

Thursday, Jan. 8

The Sleeping Beauty

Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center

Classic fairy tale ballet with international dancers and elaborate sets.

Saturday, Jan. 17

Jonah Platt: Songs, Stories & Jewish Identity

7:30 p.m.

Studio Theatre at City Springs

Broadway performer Jonah Platt blends music and storytelling in an intimate performance.

Cobb County

Friday, Jan. 2

Comedy Uncorked

7 p.m.

Broken Anchor Winery, Acworth

Stand-up comedy night featuring rotating comedians.

Line Dancing at Atlanta Hard Cider Co.

7 p.m.

Atlanta Hard Cider Co. & Distillery, Marietta

Free line-dancing lesson with instructor Matt Miller.

Saturday, Jan. 3

MANDY

9:30 p.m.

Dixie Tavern, Marietta

Female-fronted party band performs live.

Striper/Hybrid Tournament at Lake Allatoona

7 a.m.–2 p.m.

Allatoona’s Shad, Bait & Tackle, Acworth

Catch-photo-release fishing tournament with cash prizes.

Sunday, Jan. 4

Caffeine & Octane

9–11:30 a.m.

Town Center at Cobb, Kennesaw

One of the nation’s largest free car shows.

Cherokee County

Saturday, Jan. 3

Hello My Name

9 p.m.

Canton Icehouse, Canton

Live band performs crowd-favorite hits.

Ongoing

Framed in Time: Cherokee County in 50 Images

Through Feb. 28

Cherokee County History Center, Canton

Photo exhibit showcasing more than a century of local history.

Douglas County

Friday, Jan. 2

First Saturday Hike

10 a.m.

Pickett’s Mill Battlefield Historic Site, Dallas

Guided hike exploring the battlefield’s history and landmarks.

Forsyth / North Fulton

Friday, Jan. 2

Electric Socks Orchestra

6:30 p.m.

El Don Mexican Bar & Grill, Alpharetta

High-energy live music performance.

Gwinnett County

Jan. 3–4

Repticon

Gwinnett County Fairgrounds, Lawrenceville

Reptile expo featuring vendors, animals, and educational displays.

COMING UP

Saturday, Jan. 10

Lawrenceville Symphony Concert

Aurora Theatre, Lawrenceville

The symphony’s first concert of the year featuring American classics.

Jan. 31–Feb. 1

Southeast Reptile Expo

Gas South Convention Center

Large-scale reptile and exotic plant expo.

Hall County

Friday, Jan. 2

Women of the Woods

3–5 p.m.

Elachee Nature Science Center, Gainesville

Monthly gathering empowering women to explore the outdoors confidently.

DeKalb County

COMING UP

Jan. 15–18, 22–25 and 29–31

Down Right Theatre returns with Doubt: A Parable

Merely Players Presents, 3785 King Ave., Doraville

Pulitzer Prize-winning drama returns as a fundraiser for a new community theater space.

Cobb County

COMING UP

Saturday, Jan. 31

Braves Fest

10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Truist Park, The Battery Atlanta

Fan festival featuring player interactions, activities, and ballpark access.

