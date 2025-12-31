Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | Jan. 2-4, 2026
ATLANTA - Looking for things to do across metro Atlanta this weekend and beyond? From live music and theater to sports, festivals, and family-friendly events, here’s a county-by-county guide to what’s happening this weekend and beyond.
Fulton County
Friday, Jan. 2
Shakespeare Out of a Hat
7:30 p.m.
Shakespeare Tavern, Atlanta
Fast-paced, mostly improvised Shakespeare with roles assigned just minutes before curtain.
Saturday, Jan. 3
Madonna vs. Britney Drag Brunch
12 p.m.
City Winery Atlanta, Atlanta
High-energy drag brunch celebrating pop icons Madonna and Britney Spears with dazzling performances.
Cody Matlock
10 p.m.
Northside Tavern, Atlanta
R&B singer-songwriter Cody Matlock performs live.
Polar Opposite Peachtree
8 a.m.
Starts at Piedmont Park, Atlanta
Run the Peachtree Road Race course in reverse during this winter tradition.
Sunday, Jan. 4
Deep South Wrestling: Winter Shakedown
2 p.m.
Monday Night Garage, Atlanta
Free, family-friendly wrestling event with food and drinks available.
Organist Iain Quinn
3:15 p.m.
Cathedral of St. Philip, Atlanta
Juilliard-trained organist Iain Quinn presents a solo recital.
Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints
1 p.m.
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, downtown Atlanta
The Falcons host the Saints in downtown Atlanta.
Ongoing
Bubble Planet: An Immersive Experience
Daily except Tuesdays
Exhibition Hub Art Center, Doraville
Walk through interactive, bubble-filled installations and multisensory rooms.
COMING UP
Saturday, Jan. 10
The King Celebration Concert 2026
8 p.m.
Livestreamed from Ebenezer Baptist Church, Atlanta
The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra performs a special concert honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Sunday, Jan. 11
UPS Second Sunday at High Museum
12–5 p.m.
High Museum of Art, Atlanta
Free admission for all visitors.
Tuesday, Jan. 13
JSaxx Live
7:30 p.m.
City Winery Atlanta, Atlanta
International saxophonist JSaxx blends jazz, soul, R&B, and hip-hop in an intimate setting.
Jan. 7–11
Hell’s Kitchen — The Musical
Fox Theatre, Midtown Atlanta
The Broadway musical inspired by the hit TV show comes to Atlanta.
Jan. 17–Feb. 22
Dinosaur!
Alliance Theatre, Atlanta
A playful stage production designed for children ages 5 and younger.
Sunday, Jan. 18
Morrissey
Fox Theatre, Midtown Atlanta
Legendary singer-songwriter Morrissey performs live.
Winter Jam
State Farm Arena, downtown Atlanta
Christian music’s largest tour featuring top artists.
Jan. 23–25
Jurassic Quest
Cobb Galleria Centre, Atlanta
Interactive dinosaur experience with animatronic exhibits and family activities.
Jan. 24–25
Blue Man Group
Fox Theatre, Midtown Atlanta
The iconic trio delivers a high-energy multimedia performance.
Jan. 27–Feb. 1
MJ The Musical
Fox Theatre, Midtown Atlanta
Tony Award-winning musical centered on Michael Jackson’s Dangerous World Tour.
Jan. 31–Feb. 1
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live
State Farm Arena, downtown Atlanta
Monster truck show featuring Glow-N-Fire effects and high-octane stunts.
Sandy Springs
Sunday, Jan. 4
Mutts Gone Nuts: Unleashed!
2 p.m.
Byers Theatre, Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center
Comedic dog show featuring world-class canine performers.
COMING UP
Thursday, Jan. 8
The Sleeping Beauty
Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center
Classic fairy tale ballet with international dancers and elaborate sets.
Saturday, Jan. 17
Jonah Platt: Songs, Stories & Jewish Identity
7:30 p.m.
Studio Theatre at City Springs
Broadway performer Jonah Platt blends music and storytelling in an intimate performance.
Cobb County
Friday, Jan. 2
Comedy Uncorked
7 p.m.
Broken Anchor Winery, Acworth
Stand-up comedy night featuring rotating comedians.
Line Dancing at Atlanta Hard Cider Co.
7 p.m.
Atlanta Hard Cider Co. & Distillery, Marietta
Free line-dancing lesson with instructor Matt Miller.
Saturday, Jan. 3
MANDY
9:30 p.m.
Dixie Tavern, Marietta
Female-fronted party band performs live.
Striper/Hybrid Tournament at Lake Allatoona
7 a.m.–2 p.m.
Allatoona’s Shad, Bait & Tackle, Acworth
Catch-photo-release fishing tournament with cash prizes.
Sunday, Jan. 4
Caffeine & Octane
9–11:30 a.m.
Town Center at Cobb, Kennesaw
One of the nation’s largest free car shows.
Cherokee County
Saturday, Jan. 3
Hello My Name
9 p.m.
Canton Icehouse, Canton
Live band performs crowd-favorite hits.
Ongoing
Framed in Time: Cherokee County in 50 Images
Through Feb. 28
Cherokee County History Center, Canton
Photo exhibit showcasing more than a century of local history.
Douglas County
Friday, Jan. 2
First Saturday Hike
10 a.m.
Pickett’s Mill Battlefield Historic Site, Dallas
Guided hike exploring the battlefield’s history and landmarks.
Forsyth / North Fulton
Friday, Jan. 2
Electric Socks Orchestra
6:30 p.m.
El Don Mexican Bar & Grill, Alpharetta
High-energy live music performance.
Gwinnett County
Jan. 3–4
Repticon
Gwinnett County Fairgrounds, Lawrenceville
Reptile expo featuring vendors, animals, and educational displays.
COMING UP
Saturday, Jan. 10
Lawrenceville Symphony Concert
Aurora Theatre, Lawrenceville
The symphony’s first concert of the year featuring American classics.
Jan. 31–Feb. 1
Southeast Reptile Expo
Gas South Convention Center
Large-scale reptile and exotic plant expo.
Hall County
Friday, Jan. 2
Women of the Woods
3–5 p.m.
Elachee Nature Science Center, Gainesville
Monthly gathering empowering women to explore the outdoors confidently.
DeKalb County
COMING UP
Jan. 15–18, 22–25 and 29–31
Down Right Theatre returns with Doubt: A Parable
Merely Players Presents, 3785 King Ave., Doraville
Pulitzer Prize-winning drama returns as a fundraiser for a new community theater space.
Cobb County
COMING UP
Saturday, Jan. 31
Braves Fest
10 a.m.–4 p.m.
Truist Park, The Battery Atlanta
Fan festival featuring player interactions, activities, and ballpark access.
