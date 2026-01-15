Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | Jan. 16-18, 2026

article

Looking for something to do around metro Atlanta this week? From live music and theater to family-friendly exhibits and festivals, here’s a roundup of events worth adding to your calendar.

ATLANTA/FULTON COUNTY

Fitness on the Field powered by Actively Black

Jan. 15–16

The Home Depot Backyard, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Free on-field fitness sessions, wellness vendors, and CPR training.

The Dragon King

Through Jan. 25

Center for Puppetry Arts, Atlanta

A folktale-inspired puppet production about a brave grandmother who journeys to the bottom of the sea to confront the Dragon King after a devastating drought.

National Center for Civil and Human Rights Free Admission Day

Jan. 17

National Center for Civil and Human Rights, Downtown Atlanta

Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day with free museum admission, featuring family-friendly interactive exhibits and special activities for kids.

Aim High: Soaring with the Tuskegee Airmen

Jan. 17 through May 10

Children’s Museum of Atlanta, Atlanta

An interactive family exhibit honoring the Tuskegee Airmen, featuring life-size flight trainers, hands-on aviation activities, and the "Black Wings: American Dreams of Flight" installation celebrating Black pioneers in aviation.

Dinosaur!

Jan. 17–Feb. 22

Alliance Theatre, Atlanta

A playful, interactive production designed for children ages five and under.

Jonah Platt: Songs, Stories & Jewish Identity

Jan. 17

Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center, Sandy Springs

Broadway performer Jonah Platt blends music and storytelling. He will be accompanied by pianist Joe Alterman.

The Women of Oakland

Jan. 18

Oakland Cemetery, Atlanta

A 75-minute guided walking tour highlighting the stories of pioneering women laid to rest at Oakland Cemetery.

Morrissey

Jan. 18

Fox Theatre, Atlanta

Legendary singer-songwriter Morrissey performs live in Atlanta.

Winter Jam

Jan. 18

State Farm Arena, downtown Atlanta

Christian music’s biggest touring festival featuring top artists, including Chris Tomlin, Matthew West, Katy Nichole, Zane Black, Newsong and more.

Tamborrada Festival

Jan. 18

Cooks & Soldiers

Cooks & Soldiers hosts its 10th annual Tamborrada Festival, celebrating a beloved San Sebastián tradition with Basque-inspired bites, libations and a high-energy afternoon party.

Marcus Bar & Grille’s Vinyl Sessions

Select Sundays: Jan. 18, Feb. 22 & March 29

Marcus Bar & Grille, Atlanta

Marcus Bar & Grille’s Executive Chef Gary Caldwell teams up with guest chefs for an intimate, seven-course collaborative dinner series held in the private Vinyl Room, offering a rotating lineup of chefs and curated menus for each session.

"Twelfth Night"

Through Jan. 25

Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse, Atlanta

Atlanta Shakespeare Company presents Shakespeare’s comedy of mistaken identity filled with romance and humor.

Blue Man Group

Jan. 24–25

Fox Theatre, Atlanta

The iconic trio returns with music, comedy, and multimedia spectacle.

MJ The Musical

Jan. 27–Feb. 1

Fox Theatre, Atlanta

Tony Award-winning musical centered on Michael Jackson’s Dangerous tour.

Braves Fest

10 a.m.–4 p.m. Jan. 31

Truist Park, Atlanta

A fan celebration with player interactions, ballpark access, and family activities.

"Dreamscapes: Cosmosis"

Through Jan. 31

Limelight Gallery at Binders Arts, Atlanta

A collective exhibition of dream-inspired works by more than 70 metro Atlanta artists. Opening reception on Jan. 10.

"The Family Album of Ralph Eugene Meatyard"

Through May 10

High Museum of Art, Atlanta

A photography exhibition featuring staged family scenes with masks and symbolic imagery.

From Rails to Trails: The Origin Story of America’s Beloved Pathways

Jan. 29, 5:30–8 p.m.

Atlanta History Center

The Trust for Public Land and WABE host a screening of the new PBS documentary on the rail-to-trails movement, followed by a panel discussion with local and national trail leaders on the impact and future of public trail networks.

BRILLIANT!

Through March 21

The Sun ATL, Edgewood Avenue, Atlanta

The Sun ATL’s first anniversary exhibition features more than 100 works by 21 international artists, including protest art, new paintings, assemblages, and a striking suspended sculptural centerpiece, with receptions, talks, and special events throughout January.

CHEROKEE COUNTY

Teen Spotlight: "High School Musical"

Jan. 15–18

Woodstock Arts Theatre, Woodstock

Rising young performers bring the beloved story of Troy and Gabriella to life in a full-stage production inspired by the hit film "High School Musical."

COBB COUNTY

Greggie and The Jets: An Elton John Tribute

Jan. 16

Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, Marietta

Sing along to Elton John classics as Greggie and The Jets bring the iconic hits to life in this high-energy tribute concert.

Legion Comic Book Convention

Jan. 18

Heavens Banquet Hall, Acworth

Browse classic comics, toys and collectibles while meeting metro-area creators at this family-friendly convention, with free comics for kids 10 and under.

Jurassic Quest

Jan. 23–25

Cobb Galleria Centre, Atlanta

Walk-through dinosaur experience with animatronics and activities.

DEKALB COUNTY

"Serendipity" Group Exhibition

Through Feb. 7

Cat Eye Creative, Decatur

Group show featuring works by more than 10 regional artists.

Doubt: A Parable

Jan. 15–18, 22–25, 29–31

Merely Players Presents

Down Right Theatre returns after a 30-year hiatus with John Patrick Shanley’s Pulitzer Prize–winning drama, a multigenerational Ross family production that also serves as a fundraiser for Merely Players Presents’ new Doraville performance space.

GWINNETT COUNTY

The Magic of Motown

Jan. 16

Gas South Theater, Duluth

A high-energy tribute celebrating the music, moves and style of Motown legends including the Temptations, the Jackson 5, and Diana Ross and the Supremes.

Here I Come Again: A Nod to Dolly Parton

Jan. 16

Red Clay Foundry, Duluth

Roots-rock band Run Katie Run puts its own spin on Dolly Parton’s country and pop classics in this high-energy tribute concert.

The Play That Goes Wrong

Jan. 22–Feb. 15

Aurora Theatre, Lawrenceville

Aurora Theatre brings back its biggest comedy hit as part of its 30th anniversary season, reviving the Olivier Award–winning farce in which a well-meaning drama society’s murder mystery spirals into hilarious, perfectly timed chaos.

North Atlanta Home Show

Jan. 23–25

Gas South Convention Center

The North Atlanta Home Show returns with hundreds of local home improvement experts, interactive features like Ask a Master Gardener and an Early Learning Corner, plus special perks including free admission for heroes and seniors and a children’s book drive benefiting Atlanta’s Children Read.

BLUE RIDGE

Apes & Grapes Tour

Ongoing (select Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays)

Project Chimps, Blue Ridge Mountains

Project Chimps’ new two-hour experience combines a guided Banana Bus tour and close-up chimpanzee viewing with a four-flight wine tasting at Kerith House Winery, with non-alcoholic options available.

