Atlanta Bites: Where and what to eat in metro Atlanta | January 2026

From limited-time menus and winter comfort dishes to restaurant openings, tastings and Dry January-friendly sips, Atlanta’s dining scene is wasting no time in the new year. Here’s what’s new, what’s happening now, and what food lovers should have on their radar.

Special events

Zevia: free sampling + "Ztox" campaign activation in Atlanta (Jan. 9–10)

Zevia is kicking off a local "Ztox" push in Atlanta beginning Jan. 9 (National Quitters Day) with street-level sampling framed as a "garbage soda clean up." Sampling runs Jan. 9–10 from noon to 5 p.m. at Centennial Olympic Park (NW corner on the GWCC side), where a crew will hand out free Zevia and promote new seasonal flavors including Peaches & Cream, tied to Peach Bowl weekend.

Toast & Jam Jazz Brunch (Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center): launches Jan. 11

A new brunch-and-jazz series debuts Jan. 11 at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center Studio Theatre with pianist Joe Alterman’s Toast & Jam Jazz Brunch, offered at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Tickets include brunch by Executive Chef Karl Elliott and a "talk show-style" blend of performance and conversation, with January’s guest Lavahi—described as a scholar-artist and founder of Replay and Rewind Records—bringing a contemporary soul-leaning edge to classic jazz traditions. The series continues Feb. 8 with singer-songwriter Jesse Ruben, March 8 with vocalist and cultural commentator Dara Starr Tucker, and wraps April 12 with saxophonist John Sandfort and trumpeter Justin Powell.

BACARDÍ: Atlanta Coquito Competition Final Showdown (Jan. 12 at El Mano)

BACARDÍ is bringing its Holiday Coquito Competition to Atlanta for a final showdown on Monday, Jan. 12, from 6–11 p.m. at El Mano (777 Memorial Drive SE, Suite 102B), featuring top local bartenders debuting Coquito riffs made with BACARDÍ Reserva Ocho. Guests can sample each entry, vote for a favorite recipe, and take in the event atmosphere. Tickets free with RSVP. The winning bartender earns a trip to Casa BACARDÍ in San Juan, Puerto Rico, billed as a chance to keep honing their Coquito craft at the brand’s destination.

Buena Vida Tapas Bar: Tapeo Fridays tasting menu + Spanish wine

Buena Vida is launching Tapeo Fridays as a Friday-night activation featuring a curated tasting menu by Chef Shane Owens built around five one-bite tapas inspired by regions across Spain. The menu callouts include seared solomillo pintxo on toasted baguette with roasted piquillo peppers, shaved Idiazábal sheep’s milk cheese and house-pickled vegetables, plus pan con tomate topped with Serrano ham, crispy patatas bravas with smoky sauce and garlic aioli, and gambas al ajillo served hot with chili and olive oil. The $45-per-person experience includes all five tapas and a glass of Spanish wine, with reservations via OpenTable.

Lagarde: Mardi Gras Cocktail Class (Jan. 30)

Lagarde is hosting a Mardi Gras Cocktail Class on Jan. 30 from 6 to 8 p.m., bundling a welcome Prosecco and charcuterie with dinner—blackened shrimp skewers and duck breast served with dirty rice—plus bread pudding for dessert. Guests will learn to make a Rum Sazerac and Strawberry Daiquiri and will leave with a Campesino Rum take-home gift bag. Tickets are $75 per person.

il Giallo: Italian Wine Tasting (Jan. 17)

il Giallo’s Italian Wine Tasting is set for Jan. 17 from 3 to 5 p.m., guided by Michael D’Amato and featuring six selected Italian wines. Small bites are included, and the featured wines will be available for retail purchase after the event. Tickets are $30 per person.

Buena Vida Tapas Bar: Sip-and-Paint (Jan. 22) with artist Nazli Akturk

Buena Vida Tapas Bar is hosting a Sip-and-Paint event Jan. 22 at 7 p.m., built as a guided, all-skill-level painting session in collaboration with local artist Nazli Akturk. Tickets include all painting supplies and one drink, with tapas and additional beverages available for purchase.

L’Antoinette: "Vinuary" French wine tasting (Jan. 24)

L’Antoinette is holding a "Vinuary Wine Drinking" tasting on Saturday, Jan. 24, from 2 to 4 p.m., featuring five curated French wines paired with chef-selected canapés. The event also includes exclusive, event-only wine pricing available after the tasting. Tickets are $35 per person.

Vino Venue (Dunwoody): Friday wine tastings begin today, Jan. 9

Vino Venue is launching weekly Friday tastings from 6 to 8 p.m. starting Jan. 9 with a casual, drop-in format priced at $25 per person that includes four curated wines and light nibbles. The inaugural "New Year, New Wines" tasting spotlights four wines new to Vino Venue or the market, plus elevated complimentary bites to mark the launch. Upcoming themes include "Cabs Around the World" (Jan. 16), "Classic French Regions" (Jan. 23) and "Exploring Tannin" (Jan. 30), hosted at 4478 Chamblee Dunwoody Road in Dunwoody.

Wing & Rock Fest (Canton): March 21–22 at Etowah River Park

Wing & Rock Fest returns to Etowah River Park in Canton on Saturday and Sunday, March 21–22, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., billed as free and family-friendly and newly nominated for Best of Georgia’s Best Regional Festival for the second consecutive year. The festival plans a culinary lineup of more than 25 wing vendors, live entertainment from high-energy tribute bands (with acts including R.E.M., Creed and Mötley Crüe referenced, with additional acts TBD), more than 130 booths spanning farmers market and arts/crafts, a Kids Zone, and contests including a hot wing eating competition and Best Wing awards.

Special deals/menu items

Amore e Amore (Inman Park): "New Year’s Eve energy" all January

Amore e Amore is stretching the New Year’s vibe through the entire month, beginning Jan. 7, as the Inman Park Italian restaurant continues its 25th anniversary year with a dining room described as fully transformed with glittering accents and theatrical décor. Guests can order the full dinner menu curated by "Professor Giovanni" along with a special January prix fixe option offered throughout the month. The beverage program highlights an expansive wine list, classic and seasonal cocktails, non-alcoholic selections, and "celebratory pours" designed for toasts, with reservations available via the restaurant’s website or by phone.

Boone’s: mocktails with Bobby Jones Golf Course views

Boone’s is positioning its mocktail program as a way to keep Dry January from feeling like a sacrifice, pairing views of Bobby Jones Golf Course with drinks like the Caddie’s Choice (ginger beer, basil syrup and lime). The materials also mention a fruit-forward option blending pomegranate juice, orange juice, cinnamon, orgeat and soda, suggested alongside menu staples such as a duck burger with smoked blueberries, soft pretzel bites and pimento cheese fritters.

California Pizza Kitchen: "Smart Swaps" menu (nationwide)

California Pizza Kitchen has launched a "Smart Swaps" menu that reworks nine fan favorites into protein-packed, plant-forward, or lower-calorie alternatives, introduced in partnership with fitness figures Denise and Katie Austin. Highlights include protein-forward options such as Avocado Club Egg Rolls reimagined as lettuce wraps (listed at 64g of protein), a West Coast Burger served as a bowl (40g protein), and Cedar Plank Salmon updated with piccata sauce (73g protein), along with plant-forward and lower-calorie adjustments like cauliflower crust pizza, zucchini-ribbon Kung Pao "spaghetti," and pan-roasted Spicy Buffalo Cauliflower for fewer calories. CPK says the swaps are priced the same as the original dishes and are available for dine-in, carryout, or delivery at participating U.S. locations.

Caribou Coffee: winter menu (launched Jan. 2) with cinnamon sugar drinks + breakfast bowls

Caribou Coffee’s winter menu debuted Jan. 2 with the return of its Cinnamon Sugar beverage lineup and two new protein-packed Breakfast Bowls. New drinks include a Cinnamon Sugar Nitro High Rise (nitro Cold Press with milk, real caramel and cinnamon sugar sauce, topped with espresso whipped cream) and Cinnamon Sugar Cold Foam made with oatmilk; returning options include the Cinnamon Sugar Latte and Mocha, plus a Cinnamon Sugar Caramel Espresso Shaker finished with a splash of oatmilk. The new bowls are gluten-free, made with cage-free eggs, and come in at 250 calories or less: the Denver Breakfast Bowl (scrambled eggs, potatoes, diced ham, cheddar, peppers and onions; 16g protein, 250 calories) and the Vegetarian Breakfast Bowl (eggs, potatoes, peppers, onions and spinach with Monterey Jack and salsa verde; 12g protein, 200 calories); Caribou also says oatmilk and almondmilk are now no-cost customizations and is promoting value "Caribou Combos" at $6 and $10, plus a limited-edition 35-ounce BrüMate Resa Tumbler with leakproof lock tech and metal straw.

Chick-fil-A: 80th anniversary "Newstalgia" year + Golden Fan Cup sweepstakes

Chick-fil-A is launching a yearlong celebration marking 80 years in business, built around a "Newstalgia" theme that pairs classics with new twists. The rollout includes new frosted drinks joining the permanent menu—Frosted Sodas (Icedream blended with a fountain beverage) and Floats (soda layered with Icedream)—along with a retro packaging refresh inspired by early brand designs. In Atlanta, guests can collect four retro-inspired "Classic Cups" rolling out every few weeks, with a special Golden Fan Cup design randomly dispersed; the company says 3,000 Golden Fan Cup winners can redeem free Chick-fil-A for a year.

Cracker Barrel: new winter seasonal menu (available now)

Cracker Barrel has launched a winter seasonal menu anchored by two returning comfort classics: Hamburger Steak and Eggs in The Basket. The Hamburger Steak is billed as a throwback to the brand’s first 1969 menu, featuring seasoned beef topped with a buttery garlic sauce and served with two or three classic sides plus buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins, with an option to order it "smothered" with sautéed onions and brown gravy. Eggs in The Basket returns as a breakfast favorite—egg nestled in golden-grilled sourdough—served with bacon or sausage and a side; the winter menu also introduces a new Spicy Maple sauce designed to pair with items like the Breakfast Burger and Crispy Tender Dippers, and both highlighted items can be part of a Meals for Two bundle priced at $19.99, with optional add-ons of soup and salad for $5 per person.

Del Taco (nationwide): January deal calendar

Del Taco is rolling out a month-by-month slate of limited-time deals positioned for "comfort food fans, game day watch parties and more," including National Hangover Day offers on Jan. 1 (BOGO Carne Asada Fries and free delivery with a $20 minimum) and CFP Game Day savings running Jan. 8–9 (15% off any purchase with a $10 minimum, up to a $10 discount). The calendar continues with National Cheese Lovers Day on Jan. 20 (BOGO Cheddar Quesadilla), Groundhog Day on Feb. 1–2 (BOGO Epic Burrito, plus BOGO Macho Burrito in Colorado only), and Super Bowl Weekend on Feb. 6–8 (15% off any purchase with a $10 minimum, up to $10 discount, plus free delivery with a $20 minimum).

ENZO Steakhouse & Bar (Trilith): zero-proof cocktail lineup + NA wines

ENZO is spotlighting a full set of non-alcoholic cocktails at its Town at Trilith bar, including the Spruzzo Spritz (red bitter, non-alcoholic prosecco, San Pellegrino and orange), the No-Hito (cucumber, mint, lime soda and pineapple), and the Homemade Orzata (almond syrup, fresh lemon and sparkle). For guests who want a traditional glass in hand, it also lists non-alcoholic wines such as Ariel Cabernet Sauvignon and Zilch Sparkling Rosé.

Flight Club Atlanta: low-ABV and zero-proof cocktail options

Flight Club Atlanta is promoting Dry January-friendly bar flexibility with two featured drinks: the Milanese G&T made with Lyre’s Gin Alternative and Campari at 0.48% ABV, and the Lyre’s Amalfi Spritz as a fully zero-proof option. The venue also says it can convert any signature cocktail into a mocktail using zero-proof spirits and offers non-alcoholic beer and wine year-round, at 1055 Howell Mill Road, Suite 140.

Forza Storico (West Midtown): "sober sips" plus near-zero wine pours

Forza Storico is highlighting a spirit-free lineup designed to feel celebratory, including drinks such as Perdigiorno, Pineapple Fizz, Niente Spritz, Lapo’s Spritz and a Zero Proof Negroni. The restaurant also offers near-zero pours from Misty Cliff’s—Prosecco, Sauvignon Blanc and Cabernet Sauvignon Merlot—each listed under 0.5% ABV for guests who want a "Damp January" approach alongside Roman-inspired dining and a patio-driven vibe.

Jason’s Deli seasonal items

Jason’s Deli's easonal items running Jan. 1 through March 31 include Chicken & Wild Rice Soup and Cheesy Truffle Pasta with Chicken, and the chain is also promoting National Soup Month with nine year-round soups and making Vegetable Soup a permanent menu item, plus game-day catering via its Ultimate Party Pack featuring ham sliders, turkey sliders, meatballs in marinara, a veggie tray with ranch, and dips like guacamole and hummus.

Kitty Dare: zero-proof cocktails alongside Mediterranean plates

Kitty Dare is featuring Dry January cocktails built around Amethyst 0.0% spirits, including the Kian (blueberry-ginger-mint with lime and ginger beer) and the Farhad (lemon-cucumber-serrano with mint). The bar program is presented as a complement to Mediterranean-inspired dishes such as Berbere Chicken with saffron rice cakes and Moroccan sauce, and Bucatini and Shrimp finished with garlicky breadcrumbs, at 1029 Edgewood Ave. NE.

Kona Grill: "Endless Holiday" menu + all-day happy hour + weekly specials (January)

Kona Grill is extending its Holiday Cheers menu into an "Endless Holiday" menu for the full month of January, spotlighting items such as Bacon Wagyu Meatloaf, Kona Jambalaya and Molten Chocolate Cake, with pairable festive cocktails. The chain is also offering happy hour all day, every day Jan. 1–31, exclusively at the bar top. Programming includes a $39 "Taste of Kona" three-course menu with a glass of wine or bubbles, "Sushi Sundays" with all-you-can-eat traditional rolls or nigiri for $39 ($19 kids) plus miso soup and seaweed salad (and a $10 specialty-roll upgrade), and "Taco Tuesdays" with three shrimp tacos for $9 and Modelo Negra for $6.

Lazy Dog Restaurant (Perimeter + Alpharetta): Mindful Meals + zero-proof mocktails (started Dec. 30)

Lazy Dog is rolling out a "Mindful Meals" lineup starting Dec. 30, anchored by the new Protein Crunch Bowl (620–680 calories) with oven-roasted garbanzo beans, jammy egg, avocado, almonds, tomatoes and feta over supergreens with honey apple cider vinegar dressing, plus options to sub rice and add protein like chicken, steak or salmon. The lineup also includes Chili Crunch Ahi Tuna Bowl, Thai Chicken Salad, Seared Ahi Tuna Salad, Grilled Lemon Chicken, Wild-Caught Sea Bass, and Chicken Lettuce Wraps, alongside zero-proof mocktails made with real fruit purées and housemade elixirs, including a Cold Brew Carajillo, Strawberry Jalapeño Mockarita, and Pomegranate Sour Fauxtini.

Maple Street Biscuit Company: free kids meals on weekends in January

Maple Street Biscuit Company is running a family-focused January promotion for dine-in guests: every Saturday and Sunday this month, kids 12 and under can receive a free Kids Meal with the purchase of an adult entrée. Options include the Little Grace (half chocolate chip waffle with strawberries, powdered sugar, whipped cream and maple syrup), an Egg & Biscuit meal, or the Tenders & Biscuit meal.

Mellow Mushroom: new boneless wings and new lemon pepper flavor (limited time)

Mellow Mushroom has added Boneless Wings made with 100% white-meat chicken, available in orders of 5, 10 or 15, served with ranch or blue cheese. The launch also brings a long-awaited Lemon Pepper flavor that can be ordered wet or dry, joining the brand’s lineup of wing flavors such as mild/hot Buffalo, Sweet Thai Chili, Caribbean Jerk, Honey Sriracha, Cloud 9 Garlic Parmesan and BBQ. The offering is limited time and available nationwide.

Mellow Mushroom: "The Mellow Deal" (now through Feb. 1)

Mellow Mushroom is also pushing a value promo dubbed The Mellow Deal, offering a medium two-topping pizza for $12.95 through Sunday, Feb. 1. The deal is available in-store by request and online for pickup or delivery via mellowmushroom.com under "Mellow Deals," with redemptions limited to three per check/order and not available through third-party delivery platforms.

MilkShake Factory: Hot Chocolate Milkshake and Hot Chocolate Bark (through Feb. 9)

MilkShake Factory is leaning into winter nostalgia with a limited-time Hot Chocolate Milkshake available now through Feb. 9, 2026. Priced at $9.95, the shake blends the brand’s housemade ice cream with melted hot fudge and crispy marshmallows, then finishes with a hand-dipped chocolate marshmallow pop. The promotion also includes Hot Chocolate Bark—milk chocolate folded with crispy marshmallows and crunchy rice crispies—which will remain available throughout the same window, with Founder and CEO Dana Edwards Manatos calling the pairing "rich, nostalgic, and incredibly fun," while noting availability is limited and offered while supplies last.

North Italia: Game Day Pizzas + zero-proof pairings + DoorDash deal (Jan. 7–Feb. 9)

North Italia is running a Game Day lineup from Jan. 7 through Feb. 9, covering Super Bowl Weekend and National Pizza Day, with two limited-time pizzas: Jalapeño Popper Pizza ($22) with bacon, jalapeño, and garlic cream cheese, plus smoked mozzarella, herb breadcrumbs and agrodolce; and Loaded Potato Skin Pizza ($22) with fingerling potatoes, mashed potato, bacon, chives, crème fraîche and grana padano. The brand is also pushing zero-proof mocktails like the Pina No-Lada (coconut, pineapple, lime and bubbles) and a 00 Spritz made with Mionetto NA aperitivo and crushed lemons. A DoorDash promo offers 20% off orders containing any Game Day Pizza from Jan. 7 to Feb. 9.

Nothing Bundt Cakes: limited-time flavor lineup (Jan. 5–Feb. 15 and beyond)

Nothing Bundt Cakes is starting 2026 with a rotating limited-time lineup led by the return of the Biscoff Cookie Butter Cake from Jan. 5 through Feb. 15, positioned as "record-breaking" after selling out in 233 bakeries during its 2025 debut. The spice cake features Biscoff Cookie Butter baked into the batter and drizzled on top, plus real Biscoff cookies baked into the base and layered on top, available in all sizes while supplies last. Two Bundtlet-only "Pop-Up" flavors follow: New-Fashioned Marble with Chocolate Frosting (Jan. 12–25), billed as the brand’s first-ever chocolate frosting—chocolate ganache cream cheese frosting with chocolate-coated wafers—and Chocolate Raspberry Heart Made with DOVE (Feb. 2–15), featuring raspberry puree filling, signature frosting and a DOVE chocolate heart, also offered in Bundtlet Towers for gifting.

Pontoon Brewing: Fizzy Lifting (THC-infused, alcohol-free alternative)

Pontoon Brewing is promoting Fizzy Lifting as a Dry January-friendly, THC-infused, craft-inspired beverage line made with all-natural ingredients and positioned as brighter and cleaner than typical alcohol alternatives. The pitch emphasizes playful flavors such as Orange Dream and Grape Gelato, plus an experience aimed at "mindful" socializing—marketed as suitable for backyard hangs, rooftop evenings, and sober-curious gatherings where the flavor and vibe take priority over alcohol.

Shake Shack: Korean-style menu hits Atlanta in-store Jan. 9

Shake Shack is bringing back its Korean-inspired lineup for its "third and biggest run yet," launching on the Shack App Jan. 6 and arriving in Atlanta in-shack starting today, Jan. 9. The limited-time menu includes the K-Shack Fried Chicken Sandwich and K-Shack BBQ Burger (both priced at $10.49), plus new K-Shack Fried Chicken Bites in a spicy-sweet sesame gochujang glaze ($6.49 for six) and K-Shack Spicy BBQ Fries ($5.49). The run also introduces a new sweet-heat dessert drink, the K-Shack Spicy Caramel Shake ($6.99), described as gochujang caramel frozen custard topped with whipped cream and more caramel.

Snooze: three "dirty sodas" added to the secret menu

Snooze is leaning into Dry January-friendly novelty with three new breakfast-inspired dirty sodas on its off-menu "secret" list, priced at $3.95 each. Options include Pineapple Upside Down Dirty Soda (Coke, pineapple juice, vanilla syrup and signature vanilla cream), Strawberry Shortcake Dirty Soda (Sprite, vanilla syrup, house-made strawberry purée and vanilla cream), and Orange Dreamsicle Dirty Soda (Orange Fanta, vanilla syrup and vanilla cream), pitched as a non-alcoholic refresher that still feels playful and indulgent.

Storico Fresco (Buckhead): spirit-free classics and under-0.5% wines

Storico Fresco is promoting a robust spirit-free menu for Dry January that includes a Niente Spritz, Perdigiorno with coconut and mint, Lapo’s Spritz, Zero Proof Negroni, and a Cipriani Bellini. It also offers Misty Cliff’s Prosecco, Sauvignon Blanc, and Cabernet Sauvignon Merlot under 0.5% ABV for guests looking to moderate rather than abstain, pairing the drinks with its Michelin-recognized restaurant-and-market setting.

Superica: Dry January mocktails + at-home-friendly recipes

Superica is promoting a slate of alcohol-free cocktails designed to feel as intentional as full-proof drinks, including the Texas Starlight (Lyre’s agave spirit, Giffard elderflower N/A, lime and grapefruit juices, morita-hibiscus syrup and agave nectar), Matador, No Bull (Lyre’s Agave, pineapple, lime, simple syrup, jalapeño and cilantro), Ginger No-jito (Lyre’s white cane spirit with ginger syrup, lime and mint), Vampire Weeknight (Lyre’s dark cane spirit with horchata), and the No-G (Lyre’s Agave with lime and orange juices and agave nectar).

The Local Tavern: bowl season game-day specials (bar only)

The Local Tavern is promoting bar-only game-day specials throughout bowl season, with drink deals such as $5 Monday Night 404 Lager or Michelob Ultra tied to specific matchups including the Birmingham Bowl (Georgia Southern vs. App State), Hawaii Bowl (Cal vs. Hawaii) and Xbox Bowl (Arkansas State vs. Missouri State). The food lineup emphasizes watch-party staples—bang bang shrimp, fried green tomatoes and wings offered in flavors from lemon pepper to house hot—plus tacos, classic single-patty burgers with fries, and signature drinks like a Stateside Bloody Mary and Casamigos Margarita.

Vesper (Glenwood Park): zero-proof cocktails with tapas pairings

Vesper is positioning itself as an early Atlanta leader in non-alcoholic cocktail culture with a Dry January menu that treats zero-proof drinks like full-strength craft cocktails, naming options such as the Not So Stormy, a spirit-free Mai Tai made with Ritual Zero-Proof Rum, and an alcohol-free Old Fashioned. The bar underscores the "night out" factor with shareable American tapas including Parmesan Truffle Tots, chips with queso or guacamole, and Birria Melts, at 924 Garrett St. Suite D along the BeltLine.

Whataburger: limited-time returns + new value menu (nationwide)

Whataburger is leaning into nostalgia and value to start 2026, bringing back the Monterey Melt and Chicken Fajita Taco for a limited time starting Dec. 30, while adding a new grab-and-go Big Ranch Wrap built around a Whatachick’n Strip with lettuce, tomato, buttermilk ranch and American cheese. The chain also launched a Whatadeal Menu on Jan. 6 with price-point items at $3, $4 and $5—$3 Big Ranch Wrap, $4 Whatachick’n Bites (5-piece), and $5 Bacon & Cheese Whataburger Jr.—with an option to turn any deal into a meal by adding small fries and a drink for $2.49. The promotion is framed as available at participating locations and accessible 24/7 via drive-thru, online ordering, or the app, with new app users eligible to earn a free Whataburger and start collecting rewards.

Yeppa & Co.: spirit-free spritzes and "sober-ish" under-0.5% wines

Yeppa & Co. is keeping a celebratory feel for Dry January with spirit-free spritz options—Lapo’s Spritz, Niente Spritz and Perdigiorno—alongside select under-0.5% wines from Misty Cliffs for those looking for "sober-ish" pours. The message points to both locations—Yeppa on the BeltLine (667 Auburn Ave., Suite 120) and Yeppa in Buckhead Village (306 Buckhead Ave.)—and calls out the BeltLine’s Yeppa 69 Lodge winter vibe.

New restaurants

Chipotle: three new Atlanta-area locations + Carne Asada + Chipotle U Rewards

Chipotle opened three new locations in the Greater Atlanta area this month, building on two openings in November for five new restaurants in two months, including an Acworth Chipotlane opening at 8970 Dallas Acworth Highway; a Union City Chipotlane that opened Dec. 10 at 5365 Campbellton Fairburn Road; a Dacula restaurant that opened Dec. 3 at 862 Harbins Road; a Winder Chipotlane that opened Nov. 4 at 34 Wilson Avenue; and a Newnan Chipotlane that opened Nov. 18 at 2909 E. Highway 34, all operating daily from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. The update also notes the limited-time addition of Carne Asada and Red Chimichurri in the Atlanta area, the launch of Chipotle U Rewards (college students receive 1,000 bonus points upon enrolling and earn 20% more points per purchase), and a Build-Your-Own Chipotle option serving 4–6 people with $10 off the first order using code TRYBYOC through the end of the year. Chipotle says it is hiring at the Dacula, Union City and Acworth locations, with roughly 30 jobs per restaurant and benefits that include a crew bonus opportunity, a debt-free college degree program, ESL support, and access to mental health care for employees and their families.

Smalls Sliders: Marietta "Can Drop" groundbreaking (Jan. 7) + Porch Marietta honored

Smalls Sliders marked its next Georgia move with a "Can Drop" event on Jan. 7 at 2355 Windy Hill Road in Marietta. The Marietta spot is slated to be owned by multi-unit operator Rocky Moore and is expected to serve the chain’s simplified menu of cheeseburger sliders, seasoned waffle fries and milkshakes. The event also spotlighted Porch Marietta as the location’s "Smalls Town Hero," honoring the nonprofit’s work supporting families through year-round giving initiatives, volunteer programs and essential resources.

Rosetta Bakery: opening at High Street on Jan. 19; grand opening Jan. 24

Rosetta Bakery is expanding in metro Atlanta with a new High Street location in the Perimeter area, opening Monday, Jan. 19, followed by a grand opening celebration Saturday, Jan. 24, from 3 to 5 p.m. The event includes a 3:15 p.m. ribbon-cutting with Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch, plus samples of sweets and beverages, opening promotions, a raffle for gift cards and prizes, and live music from an "authentic Italian musician." The bakery will serve artisanal coffee, Bombolone, croissants, focaccia, sandwiches and desserts made by hand each morning starting at 5 a.m., with indoor/outdoor seating and a covered patio, open daily 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and plans to donate unsold goods to local food banks.

Ikara: fine-dining Indian restaurant opening this winter at Twelve Midtown Hotel

Ikara is preparing to open this winter inside the Twelve Midtown hotel at Atlantic Station (361 17th St. NW), positioning itself as an elevated expression of Indian dining that blends regional authenticity with modern technique and design. The concept includes an à la carte dining room and a separate 30-seat Chef’s Tasting Room offering a nine-course progressive menu with wine pairings, led by Chef Yugal Sharma and spanning flavors and dishes inspired by Bihar, Kashmir, Goa, Rajasthan, Kerala and Himachal. The beverage program—led by Arvind Poojari—promises a globally minded wine list and cocktails influenced by Indian spice markets and botanicals, with flavors like cardamom, tamarind, kokum and rose.

Whataburger: Fairburn’s first location opened Jan. 5

Fairburn’s first Whataburger opened Jan. 5 at 8025 Senoia Road, with a ribbon-cutting that morning and the restaurant opening to the public at 11 a.m. The location is described as offering a full-service, 24-hour drive-thru and dining room, with plans to add online ordering for curbside pickup and delivery through the app and website. It will be staffed by about 70 local employees—called "Family Members"—led by Operating Partner Affrika Collier.

Other restaurant news

Rock N Roll Sushi: 2025 growth recap + Woodstock opening

Rock N Roll Sushi is touting 2025 as a growth year with new restaurants in 11 cities across seven states, including Woodstock, and highlighting especially strong performance in Tucson, Arizona, which the company says shattered projections and grossed more than $750,000 in its first 90 days—about three times the brand’s average unit volume—setting internal records. The brand also called out Cookeville, Tennessee, as a top-performing store, and said it is planning 2026 openings in markets such as Austin, Dallas–Fort Worth, Las Vegas, Nashville and more, while noting industry recognition from Technomic Top 500 and Franchise Times Top 400.

