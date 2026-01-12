Martin Luther King Day events in metro Atlanta | 2026

article

The Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change has released details for its 2026 King Holiday Observance, a multi-day national celebration leading up to the federal Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday on Jan. 19. The observance will run Jan. 12–17 across Atlanta and will feature film screenings, red carpet events, live performances and the annual Beloved Community Awards.

Organizers said the 2026 theme, "Mission Possible II: Building Community, Uniting a Nation the Nonviolent Way," centers on nonviolence as a practical framework for addressing today’s social challenges. As the living memorial to Dr. King, the center said the observance also reflects the leadership of Coretta Scott King in preserving and institutionalizing his legacy.

Scheduled events include an opening-night Andscape screening, "Hoops, Hopes and Dreams," on Jan. 12 at The King Center, hosted by Dr. Bernice A. King and Julius "Dr. J" Erving II.

A red carpet screening of "Nothing to See Here: Watts" is set for Jan. 15 at the College Football Hall of Fame and will be followed by a moderated discussion led by Tip "T.I." Harris.

The celebration culminates with the Beloved Community Awards Gala on Jan. 17 at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta, hosted by actor Aldis Hodge.

Among the 2026 honorees are Viola Davis, who will receive the Coretta Scott King Soul of the Nation Award; Billie Eilish, honored with the Environmental Justice Award; philanthropist Robert F. Smith, receiving the Salute to Greatness Humanitarian Award; and former NFL player Warrick Dunn, who will receive the Yolanda D. King Award. Additional individual and corporate honorees include Dr. Dorothy Jean Tillman, Dr. Dushun Scarbrough Sr., the LeBron James Family Foundation, Sesame Workshop and Cisco.

Performers scheduled to appear during the observance include Chance the Rapper, October London and Goapele. Presenters are expected to include Rockmond Dunbar, Karine Jean-Pierre, Ian Armitage and Keisha Knight Pulliam. Event registration, tickets and additional information are available through The King Center.

OTHER CELEBRATIONS IN METRO ATLANTA/NORTH GEORGIA

2026 Annual Martin Luther King Day Parade

11 a.m. Jan. 26

Downtown Lawrenceville

Celebrations begins with ceremony at Gwinnett Justice & Administration Center on Langley Drive in Lawrenceville at 11 a.m. followed by parade from GJAC to Central Gwinnett High School. Celebration at 3 p.m. at the high school.

Martin Luther King Day at Atlanta History Center

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 19

Atlanta History Center,

The history center's "I Influence the Dream" program invites visitors to trace the arc of Atlanta's role in the Civil Rights

Movement through exhibits, talks with area experts, and interactive experiences. Reserve ticket for free.

Martin Luther King Jr. Week at Morehouse College

Jan. 18-31

Morehouse College, downtown Atlanta

Events during MLK Week at Morehouse College includes a vesper service on Jan. 18; King Day of Service on Jan. 19; the Crown Forum After Dark on Jan. 20; viewing of documents at Woodruff Library on Jan. 22; Dean's Forum and Dean's Night on Jan. 22; Martin Luther King Jr. Crown Forum on Jan. 22; MLK lecture and conversation series on Jan. 27; Human Rights Film Festival Screening on Jan. 29; and more.

MLK Day 5K: Let Freedom Run

9 a.m. Jan. 19

First Baptist Church, New Peachtree Road, Doraville

The Let Freedom Run 5K Run and Walk will take place entirely on New Peachtree Road. It is a Peachtree Road Race qualifier.

Sandy Springs MLK Day Family Day

1 p.m. Jan. 19

A family-friendly event to learn more about the life of Dr. King. The movie, "Our Friend, Martin," will be featured. There will also be activity stations.

