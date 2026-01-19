WATCH LIVE: MLK Day Service 2026

Monday is a federal holiday where we remember the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Taking place in Atlanta will be the annual MLK, Jr. Beloved Community Commemorative Service, the culmination of a series of community outreach events honoring the civil rights leader.

Remembering MLK in Atlanta

What we know:

The event began at 10 a.m. EST on Monday. It takes place at Atlanta's Historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, a historic church which grew under the leadership of King's grandfather, and where his father was a pastor as well.

Rev. A. R. Bernard, Sr., founder and chairperson of the Christian Cultural Center Global, will be the keynote speaker.

MLK Day Service speakers

Timeline:

Below is a list of speakers:

Rev. Reginald Shape Jr. and Rev. Natosha Reid Rice gave the opening remarks and welcome. In it, they issued a "call for community," reminding people of King's call for nonviolence.

Rev. Sean B. Smith, of New Horizon Baptist Church, led the invocation. Smith's prayer focused on injustice and respect for all. He specifically mentioned immigrants and the unhoused population.

Cantor Nancy Kassel, of Temple Beth Tikvah, read from the Old Testament. Her scripture was Leviticus chapter 19, verse 18, which focuses on loving your neighbor as yourself.

Jennifer Arnold, Assistant Director of Admissions at Emory University, read from the New Testament. She read from 2 Corinthians 1, verses one through eleven. The verse focuses on kindness.

Imam Shane Atkinson, Associate Chaplain for Muslim Life at Elon University, read from the Quaran. He read the final prayer from Muhammad.

King's youngest daughter, Rev. Dr. Bernice A. King, gave the call to commemoration. She said that the U.S. is living in a "moral crisis." She said the crisis puts humanity at stake. She mentioned the "erosion of democracy" and the "loss of humanity." She issued a call for humanity and said that it "cannot wait." King said that the answer is nonviolence. She looked back at her father's legacy and said that the Civil Rights Act was meant to heal a nation. She said that "justice strengthens us all." She ended her speech by saying there are tough days ahead for the country.

Siara White, a 7th grade student from Coretta Scott King Young Women's Leadership Academy, will read the tribute to Coretta Scott King.

Rev. Reginald Shapre Jr. will introduce the keynote speaker.

Rev. A. R. Bernard will give the keynote speech.

Members of the Atlanta Consular Corps will lead the bell ringing ceremony.

Eugune Cho, President and CEO of Bread for the World, will read the benediction.

The service will end with a singing of "We Shall Overcome."