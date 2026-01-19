Hosea Helps hosts MLK Festival, providing resources to those in need

The Brief Hosea Helps held a festival in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the Rev. Hosea Williams' 100th birthday. The organization partnered with companies such as UnitedHealthcare and Delta Air Lines for the event. Organizers said hundreds of people were given hot meals and were provided services, such as free mammograms.



Southwest Atlanta-based Hosea Helps held a festival as part of their day of service honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy, as well as the Rev. Hosea Williams.

What we know:

Lines wrapped around the organization's headquarters on Monday as Hosea Helps partnered with companies such as Delta Air Lines and UnitedHealth Care to provide services and hot meals to hundreds of people.



The organization partnered with Grady Healthcare to provide free mammograms to residents of DeKalb and Fulton counties.



"I am a survivor of breast cancer, and if I had gotten my mammograms on time, I would have known that," Omilami said.

By the numbers:

Hosea Helps CEO Elisabeth Omilami said the organization provided about 700 hot meals to families in attendance.



UnitedHealth Care also pitched in, donating $20,000 toward food to be given away.



"It means everything to our organization, the partnership with Hosea Helps," Landis Rush said. "To be on the ground in the community, with the people who are really matters, providing resources to those who are less fortunate."

Why you should care:

Omilami said Monday's festival was meant to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy and the Rev. Hosea Williams' 100th birthday. Williams is Omilami's father.



"We're all committed to service, and what good do Martin Luther King's successors do if we don't follow up with service to each other? His main message was love," Omilami said.



People such as Sandra Bryant said they were grateful for the helping hand.



"Hosea Williams was like a champion for the homeless and for his people, and so I feel that this organization has really helped the people of Atlanta," Bryant said.