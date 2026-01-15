Fitness on the Field turns Mercedes-Benz Stadium into massive gym

The start of the new year is a perfect time to prioritize health and fitness — and the team at "Atlanta's backyard" wants to make it as easy as possible for you to achieve your goals.

The Home Depot Backyard will once again present Fitness on the Field tonight and tomorrow night, welcoming residents onto the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for a series of free fitness classes led by the city's top instructors. Fitness in the Field launches the Backyard's new year of free health and wellness programming, and has become a popular annual event — after all, it doesn't get much cooler than being part of a fun fitness class happening right on the field where the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United play!

Gates open at 5:00 p.m. tonight and tomorrow for Fitness in the Field, and scheduled classes include The Full Body Experience led by Law King, Trap Boxing with Mike Starr, Body Blast with DJ Bostick, and Heat Xtreme with Darrell "DP" Patterson. Emory Healthcare will also be hosting Hands-Only CPR/AED training sessions during both nights of Fitness on the Field, arming people with the basics of responding during a medical emergency.

Fitness on the Field is free, but reservations are required, and the event typically books up fairly early. However, new health and wellness programs will be scheduled soon for The Home Depot Backyard, so click here to keep an eye on the calendar. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium, burning a few calories and learning more about The Home Depot Backyard's commitment to community programs!

The Source: Information for this story comes from The Home Depot Backyard website and original reporting by Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken.




