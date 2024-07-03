Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta | July 5-7, 2024
ATLANTA - If you still have energy after celebrating the 4th of July, there's plenty of fun things left to do this weekend in metro Atlanta!
Budweiser Clydesdales
- What: The iconic Budweiser Clydesdales are on a tour across the country. They will kick off the Norcross summer concert on July 5 and parade through Alpharetta on July 6.
- When: 5 p.m. July 5 and 11 a.m. July 6
- Where: Burgers & Buns in Norcross and Alpharetta City Hall in Alpharetta
- Tickets: Free
- More info
High Frequency Friday
- What: Enjoy the city's most popular DJs while exploring the High Museum of Art.
- When: 6 p.m. July 5
- Where: High Museum of Art, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta
- Tickets: $30 non-members
- More info
Mark Curry Live
- What: Comedian and actor Mark Curry, best known for "It's Showtime at the Apollo" and "Hangin' with Mr. Cooper," is touring the country this summer.
- When: 7:30 and 10 p.m. July 5 and 7 and 10 p.m. July 6
- Where: Uptown Comedy Corner, 1155 Virginia Ave., Hapeville
- Tickets: Starts at $25
- More info
Movies at the Strand: Mama Mia!
- What: Watch the popular movie "Mama Mia!" and enjoy a margarita. Free organ pre-show.
- When: 8 p.m. July 5 and 3 p.m. July 6
- Where: Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 N. Park Square, Marietta
- Tickets: $15
- More info
"9 to 5 The Musical"
- What: "9 to 5 The Musical" is the story of three female coworkers who concoct a plan to get even with their sexist, egotistical, lying boss. Music and lyrics by Dolly Parton, book by Patricia Resnick.
- When: July 5 through 29
- Where: Woodstock Arts Theater, 8534 Main Street, Woodstock
- Tickets: Start at $18
- More info
Chris Brown
- What: Singer Chris Brown
- When: 7:30 p.m. July 5
- Where: State Farm Arena, Atlanta
- Tickets: Start at $266 (Ticketmaster)
- More info
Sandy Springs Farmers Market
- What: Weekly farmers market features more than 50 vendors offering fresh produce, artisan foods, and more.
- When: 8:30 a.m. to noon July 6
- Where: City Green, Sandy Springs
- Tickets: Free
- More info
Creator's Market at Atlantic Station
- What: The Creator's market features artisans from Atlanta offering festive art, jewelry, couture, and more.
- When: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. July 6
- Where: Atlantic Station, 1380 Atlantic Drive, Atlanta
- Tickets: Free
- More info
Atlanta's House Heads Picnic
- What: The 7th annual House Heads Picnic will feature dancing, food, and vibing to gospel, house, disco, and R&B music. Family-friendly event.
- When: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. July 6
- Where: Grant Park, 626 Park Ave. SE, Atlanta
- Tickets: $10 donation
- More info
R&B Mimosa Festival
- What: There will be 3 flavors of mimosas, music, food vendors, and local business vendors.
- When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 6
- Where: Old Fourth Ward Park, 680 Dallas St. NE, Atlanta
- Tickets: Start at $50
- More info
Lift Up Atlanta Festival
- What: The community festival will feature live entertainment, face painting, a kids fun zone, vendors, and food/beverages for purchase.
- When: Noon to 6 p.m. July 6
- Where: Gwinnett County Fairgrounds, 2405 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville
- Tickets: $5 general admission
- More info
Guardians of the Jukebox
- What: Guardians of the Jukebox is an '80s tribute band.
- When: 6 to 9:30 p.m. July 6
- Where: The Mill at Etowah, 225 Reformation Parkway, Canton
- Tickets: Free
- More info
Caffeine & Octane
- What: Huge car show the first Sunday of every month.
- When: 9 a.m. to noon July 7
- Where: Town Center at Cobb, 400 Ernest W Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw
- Tickets: Free
- More info
Music in the Branch
- What: Free live music concert in downtown Flowery Branch. There will also be food trucks.
- When: 6:30 p.m. July 7
- Where: Downtown Flowery Branch, 5603 Mitchell Street
- Tickets: Free
- More info
NEXT WEEK
The Wilder Blue
- What: The Wilder Blue is known for its five-part harmonies, storytelling, and rock-influenced country sound.
- When: 9:30 p.m. July 11
- Where: Eddie's Attic, 515 N. McDonough St., Decatur
- Tickets: $25
- More info
My Cousin Tiera
- What: Tiera is a standup comedian born and raised on the west side of Chicago.
- When: 8 p.m. July 11
- Where: City Winery Atlanta, Ponce City Market, Atlanta
- Tickets: Start at $30
- More info
If you would like to submit information for a future list, send an email to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.