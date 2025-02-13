Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta | Feb. 14-16, 2025
ATLANTA - Love is in the air, and so is a packed schedule of events across metro Atlanta! Whether you’re celebrating Valentine’s Day with a romantic night out, planning a Galentine’s gathering with friends, or just looking for some weekend fun, there’s something for everyone.
RELATED
- Atlanta Bites: February 2025 dining & Valentine's Day spots
- Black History Month events in metro Atlanta | 2025
VALENTINE'S DAY EVENTS
Cupid's Cocktail Mixer
WHEN: 7 to 9 p.m. Feb. 13
WHERE: Drawbar, Bellyard Hotel, 1 Interlock Ave. NW, Atlanta
WHAT: Led by Master Mixologist Nic Vaughn, sip and savor three signature cocktails crafted to perfection. Guests will learn about the inspiration and techniques behind each drink while indulging in a curated selection of hors d’oeuvres.
HOW MUCH: From $45
MORE INFO
Galentine's Day at High Street
WHEN: Feb. 13
WHERE: High Street Event Plaza, 101 High Street, Atlanta
WHAT: A special community event featuring complimentary red roses, sweet treats, and themed photo opportunities, including a Kissing Globe and a 360-degree camera experience. The festivities continue at Agave Bandido with a Galentine’s Day-themed Ladies Night.
HOW MUCH: Free admission
MORE INFO
My Bloody Valentine
WHEN: Feb. 14-15
WHERE: Folklore Haunted House, 5389 N. Main Street, Acworth
WHAT: From masked killers to psychotic brides and Cupids searching for hearts to feast on, you never know what twisted, lovesick nightmares you'll encounter.
HOW MUCH: From $25
MORE INFO
Special Showing of "Dirty Dancing"
WHEN: Feb. 14-15
WHERE: Aurora Complex, 5100 Commerce Pkwy., Roswell
WHAT: Valentine's Day showings of the classic film "Dirty Dancing." Every lady attending any film after 6 p.m. on Valentine's Day will receive a beautiful free flower. Valentine's Day treats, alcohol, and snacks will be available for purchase.
HOW MUCH: From $7.50
MORE INFO
Valentine's Day at Fernbank Science Center
WHEN: 5 p.m. Feb. 14
WHERE: Fernbank Science Center, 156 Heaton Park Drive NE, Atlanta
WHAT: An adults-only evening featuring appetizers, Cupid-approved STEM activities, and a planetarium show at 7 p.m.
HOW MUCH: $20 per person
MORE INFO
HeART Party at High Museum
WHEN: 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 14
WHERE: High Museum of Art, 1280 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta
WHAT: A romance-themed event with gallery tours, love-inspired art activities, matchmaking, and dancing.
HOW MUCH: $60 for non-members
MORE INFO
Songs from the Heart with Ryan Davis
WHEN: 8 p.m. Feb. 14
WHERE: Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center, 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs
WHAT: Ryan Davis and his big band perform romantic classics like "Fly Me to the Moon" and "Get Me to the Church on Time."
HOW MUCH: From $27
MORE INFO
A Galactic Valentine's Adventure
WHEN: 7 p.m. Feb. 14
WHERE: Little 5 Points, Atlanta
WHAT: A unique experience featuring a risqué Snow White & the Seven Dwarves S&M performance, Spanish love songs by a Chilean guitarist, a chance to lock your initials in love, a quirky Romeo & Juliet puppet show, and a celebratory toast to the spirit of love. Must be 21 or older to attend.
HOW MUCH: From $40
MORE INFO
Five Iron Golf Valentine's Day Package
WHEN: Feb. 14
WHERE: Five Iron Golf, 675 W. Peachtree Street NW, Atlanta
WHAT: A special Valentine's Day package for up to three people, including a 90-minute private golf lesson and a bottle of prosecco.
HOW MUCH: From $99
MORE INFO
Valentines in the Garden
WHEN: 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Feb. 14
WHERE: Atlanta Botanical Garden, 1345 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta
WHAT: A romantic evening among twinkling lights and dreamy floral displays, with live music and craft cocktails.
HOW MUCH: From $80
MORE INFO
Ghost Riders Car Club
WHEN: 8:30 p.m. Feb. 14
WHERE: Tin Roof Cantina, 2591 Briarcliff Road, Atlanta
WHAT: Celebrate Valentine’s Day with an evening of songs about lyin’, cheatin’, drinkin’, and heartbreak.
HOW MUCH: Free
MORE INFO
Sips Under the Sea: Valentine's Day Edition
WHEN: Feb. 15
WHERE: Georgia Aquarium, 225 Baker Street NW, Atlanta
WHAT: A Valentine's Day-themed edition of Sips Under the Sea. Grab a drink, groove to a live DJ, and dance the night away.
HOW MUCH: From $51.99
MORE INFO
Downtown Canton Chocolate Walk
WHEN: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 15
WHERE: 130 E. Main Street, Canton
WHAT: Visit downtown Canton businesses and indulge in free chocolate, chocolate drinks, shopping, and more.
HOW MUCH: Free admission
MORE INFO
Love Bites Burlesque Show
WHEN: 6 and 9 p.m. Feb. 15
WHERE: Actor's Express Theatre Company, 887 W. Marietta Street NW, Atlanta
WHAT: A steamy burlesque journey through the messy and magnificent landscape of the human heart.
HOW MUCH: From $40
MORE INFO
MUSIC
Purple Madness
WHEN: 9:30 p.m. Feb. 14
WHERE: MadLife Stage & Studios, 8722 Main Street, Woodstock
WHAT: Bobby Miller performs as Prince. Since early childhood, Miller has studied and emulated Prince and Michael Jackson, perfecting their personas, voices, and dance movements.
HOW MUCH: $29.50
MORE INFO
Chatham Rabbits
WHEN: Feb. 15
WHERE: Eddie's Attic, 515 N. McDonough Street, Decatur
WHAT: One of North Carolina's most beloved folk duos, Chatham Rabbits brings a soulful, heartfelt performance to Atlanta.
HOW MUCH: $29.48
MORE INFO
Joe Russo's Almost Dead
WHEN: 8 p.m. Feb. 15
WHERE: The Eastern, 800 Old Flat Shoals Road SE, Atlanta
WHAT: A Grateful Dead tribute band known for playing some of the most complex songs in the band's repertoire.
HOW MUCH: From $59.50
MORE INFO
Jerry Cantrell
WHEN: 8 p.m. Feb. 15
WHERE: Buckhead Theatre, 3100 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta
WHAT: Jerry Cantrell of Alice in Chains brings his I Want Blood Tour to metro Atlanta, delivering a night of hard-hitting rock.
HOW MUCH: From $54
MORE INFO
Greggie & The Jets
WHEN: 3 p.m. Feb. 16
WHERE: Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 1117 N. Park Square, Marietta
WHAT: Greggie & The Jets, an Elton John tribute band, brings the legendary music to life.
HOW MUCH: From $41.20 (VIP available)
MORE INFO
DANCE/THEATER
Atlanta Ballet "The Swan Princess"
WHEN: Feb. 15-16
WHERE: Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Pkwy., Atlanta
WHAT: A one-hour fairy tale adaptation of the classic Swan Lake suitable for ages four and up.
HOW MUCH: From $15
MORE INFO
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater
WHEN: Feb. 12-16
WHERE: Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta
WHAT: Experience the passion and precision of one of the most acclaimed dance companies in the world.
HOW MUCH: From $38.50
MORE INFO
RELATED: Ailey dancers honor late artistic director during Atlanta tour stop
BLACK HISTORY MONTH
Spike Lee's "Bamboozled"
WHEN: 4 p.m. Feb. 16
WHERE: Plaza Theatre, 1049 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta
WHAT: A special screening of Spike Lee’s controversial 2000 satire.
HOW MUCH: $13
MORE INFO
"Breaking Ground"
WHEN: 4 p.m. Feb. 16
WHERE: Decatur Legacy Park, 500 S. Columbia Drive, Decatur
WHAT: A one-man family show featuring music, storytelling, and more.
HOW MUCH: Free admission
MORE INFO
OTHER EVENTS
Art of the Cocktail
WHEN: 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 14
WHERE: Marietta Cobb Museum of Art, 30 Atlanta Street, Marietta
WHAT: Enjoy live music, hors d'oeuvres by Carriage House Catering, and a special cocktail presentation by a local taproom.
HOW MUCH: $10 general admission (free for members)
MORE INFO
Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus
WHEN: Feb. 14-17
WHERE: State Farm Arena, downtown Atlanta
WHAT: Known as "The Greatest Show on Earth," this circus features jaw-dropping acts, innovative stage design, and cutting-edge technology. Expect acrobatics, dance, music, comedy, and more.
HOW MUCH: From $25
MORE INFO
Hello Kitty Cafe Truck
WHEN: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 15
WHERE: Atlantic Station, 1380 Atlantic Drive NW, Atlanta
WHAT: The iconic all-pink Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is celebrating two major milestones: Hello Kitty’s 50th Anniversary and the truck’s 10th Anniversary! Fans can expect brand-new treats and limited-edition merchandise.
HOW MUCH: Free admission
MORE INFO
Atlanta United Block Party
WHEN: 12 p.m. Feb. 15
WHERE: Historic Fourth Ward Skatepark, 830 Willoughby Way NE, Atlanta
WHAT: A block party to kick off the 2025 season. Enjoy live music, ice-cold drinks, giveaways, and more.
HOW MUCH: $5
MORE INFO
Westside Market
WHEN: 12 to 8 p.m. Feb. 15
WHERE: The Highline at The Interlock, 1 Interlock Ave. NW, Atlanta
WHAT: Shop local and empower women entrepreneurs at the Gurl 2 Girl for Women’s Makers Market. Explore handmade goods by talented woman-owned businesses in the community while networking with like-minded individuals.
HOW MUCH: Free admission
MORE INFO
Southeast Reptile Expo
WHEN: Feb. 15-16
WHERE: Gas South Convention Center, 6400 Sugarloaf Pkwy., Duluth
WHAT: A two-day expo featuring dozens of vendors selling reptiles, amphibians, exotic plants, and more.
HOW MUCH: $20 general admission (discounts available)
MORE INFO
Oddities & Curiosities Expo
WHEN: Feb. 15-16
WHERE: Atlanta Convention Center, 240 Ted Turner Drive, Atlanta
WHAT: A gathering where the weird, wild, and wonderfully bizarre take center stage. Discover dozens of vendors showcasing unique and unusual items.
HOW MUCH: From $10
MORE INFO
Jimmy Carter Pop-Up Exhibit
WHEN: Happening now
WHERE: Computer Museum of America, 5000 Commerce Pkwy., Roswell
WHAT: A special collection honoring the life and enduring legacy of Georgia-born Jimmy Carter, featuring medallions, coins, signed and numbered artwork by Carter and Andy Warhol, and signed books that reflect his remarkable journey as a leader, humanitarian, and advocate for peace.
HOW MUCH: $18 general admission (discounts available)
MORE INFO
NEXT WEEK
Rick Springfield and Richard Marx
WHEN: 8 p.m. Feb. 17
WHERE: Atlanta Symphony Hall, 70 15th Street NE, Atlanta
WHAT: Legendary rock stars Rick Springfield and Richard Marx take the stage for an intimate acoustic evening featuring their greatest hits.
HOW MUCH: From $60
MORE INFO