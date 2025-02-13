Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta | Feb. 14-16, 2025

article

Love is in the air, and so is a packed schedule of events across metro Atlanta! Whether you’re celebrating Valentine’s Day with a romantic night out, planning a Galentine’s gathering with friends, or just looking for some weekend fun, there’s something for everyone.

RELATED

VALENTINE'S DAY EVENTS

Cupid's Cocktail Mixer

WHEN: 7 to 9 p.m. Feb. 13

WHERE: Drawbar, Bellyard Hotel, 1 Interlock Ave. NW, Atlanta

WHAT: Led by Master Mixologist Nic Vaughn, sip and savor three signature cocktails crafted to perfection. Guests will learn about the inspiration and techniques behind each drink while indulging in a curated selection of hors d’oeuvres.

HOW MUCH: From $45

MORE INFO

Galentine's Day at High Street

WHEN: Feb. 13

WHERE: High Street Event Plaza, 101 High Street, Atlanta

WHAT: A special community event featuring complimentary red roses, sweet treats, and themed photo opportunities, including a Kissing Globe and a 360-degree camera experience. The festivities continue at Agave Bandido with a Galentine’s Day-themed Ladies Night.

HOW MUCH: Free admission

MORE INFO

My Bloody Valentine

WHEN: Feb. 14-15

WHERE: Folklore Haunted House, 5389 N. Main Street, Acworth

WHAT: From masked killers to psychotic brides and Cupids searching for hearts to feast on, you never know what twisted, lovesick nightmares you'll encounter.

HOW MUCH: From $25

MORE INFO

Special Showing of "Dirty Dancing"

WHEN: Feb. 14-15

WHERE: Aurora Complex, 5100 Commerce Pkwy., Roswell

WHAT: Valentine's Day showings of the classic film "Dirty Dancing." Every lady attending any film after 6 p.m. on Valentine's Day will receive a beautiful free flower. Valentine's Day treats, alcohol, and snacks will be available for purchase.

HOW MUCH: From $7.50

MORE INFO

Valentine's Day at Fernbank Science Center

WHEN: 5 p.m. Feb. 14

WHERE: Fernbank Science Center, 156 Heaton Park Drive NE, Atlanta

WHAT: An adults-only evening featuring appetizers, Cupid-approved STEM activities, and a planetarium show at 7 p.m.

HOW MUCH: $20 per person

MORE INFO

HeART Party at High Museum

WHEN: 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 14

WHERE: High Museum of Art, 1280 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta

WHAT: A romance-themed event with gallery tours, love-inspired art activities, matchmaking, and dancing.

HOW MUCH: $60 for non-members

MORE INFO

Songs from the Heart with Ryan Davis

WHEN: 8 p.m. Feb. 14

WHERE: Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center, 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs

WHAT: Ryan Davis and his big band perform romantic classics like "Fly Me to the Moon" and "Get Me to the Church on Time."

HOW MUCH: From $27

MORE INFO

A Galactic Valentine's Adventure

WHEN: 7 p.m. Feb. 14

WHERE: Little 5 Points, Atlanta

WHAT: A unique experience featuring a risqué Snow White & the Seven Dwarves S&M performance, Spanish love songs by a Chilean guitarist, a chance to lock your initials in love, a quirky Romeo & Juliet puppet show, and a celebratory toast to the spirit of love. Must be 21 or older to attend.

HOW MUCH: From $40

MORE INFO

Five Iron Golf Valentine's Day Package

WHEN: Feb. 14

WHERE: Five Iron Golf, 675 W. Peachtree Street NW, Atlanta

WHAT: A special Valentine's Day package for up to three people, including a 90-minute private golf lesson and a bottle of prosecco.

HOW MUCH: From $99

MORE INFO

Valentines in the Garden

WHEN: 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Feb. 14

WHERE: Atlanta Botanical Garden, 1345 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta

WHAT: A romantic evening among twinkling lights and dreamy floral displays, with live music and craft cocktails.

HOW MUCH: From $80

MORE INFO

Ghost Riders Car Club

WHEN: 8:30 p.m. Feb. 14

WHERE: Tin Roof Cantina, 2591 Briarcliff Road, Atlanta

WHAT: Celebrate Valentine’s Day with an evening of songs about lyin’, cheatin’, drinkin’, and heartbreak.

HOW MUCH: Free

MORE INFO

Sips Under the Sea: Valentine's Day Edition

WHEN: Feb. 15

WHERE: Georgia Aquarium, 225 Baker Street NW, Atlanta

WHAT: A Valentine's Day-themed edition of Sips Under the Sea. Grab a drink, groove to a live DJ, and dance the night away.

HOW MUCH: From $51.99

MORE INFO

Downtown Canton Chocolate Walk

WHEN: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 15

WHERE: 130 E. Main Street, Canton

WHAT: Visit downtown Canton businesses and indulge in free chocolate, chocolate drinks, shopping, and more.

HOW MUCH: Free admission

MORE INFO

Love Bites Burlesque Show

WHEN: 6 and 9 p.m. Feb. 15

WHERE: Actor's Express Theatre Company, 887 W. Marietta Street NW, Atlanta

WHAT: A steamy burlesque journey through the messy and magnificent landscape of the human heart.

HOW MUCH: From $40

MORE INFO

MUSIC

Purple Madness

WHEN: 9:30 p.m. Feb. 14

WHERE: MadLife Stage & Studios, 8722 Main Street, Woodstock

WHAT: Bobby Miller performs as Prince. Since early childhood, Miller has studied and emulated Prince and Michael Jackson, perfecting their personas, voices, and dance movements.

HOW MUCH: $29.50

MORE INFO

Chatham Rabbits

WHEN: Feb. 15

WHERE: Eddie's Attic, 515 N. McDonough Street, Decatur

WHAT: One of North Carolina's most beloved folk duos, Chatham Rabbits brings a soulful, heartfelt performance to Atlanta.

HOW MUCH: $29.48

MORE INFO

Joe Russo's Almost Dead

WHEN: 8 p.m. Feb. 15

WHERE: The Eastern, 800 Old Flat Shoals Road SE, Atlanta

WHAT: A Grateful Dead tribute band known for playing some of the most complex songs in the band's repertoire.

HOW MUCH: From $59.50

MORE INFO

Jerry Cantrell

WHEN: 8 p.m. Feb. 15

WHERE: Buckhead Theatre, 3100 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta

WHAT: Jerry Cantrell of Alice in Chains brings his I Want Blood Tour to metro Atlanta, delivering a night of hard-hitting rock.

HOW MUCH: From $54

MORE INFO

Greggie & The Jets

WHEN: 3 p.m. Feb. 16

WHERE: Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 1117 N. Park Square, Marietta

WHAT: Greggie & The Jets, an Elton John tribute band, brings the legendary music to life.

HOW MUCH: From $41.20 (VIP available)

MORE INFO

DANCE/THEATER

Atlanta Ballet "The Swan Princess"

WHEN: Feb. 15-16

WHERE: Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Pkwy., Atlanta

WHAT: A one-hour fairy tale adaptation of the classic Swan Lake suitable for ages four and up.

HOW MUCH: From $15

MORE INFO

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater

WHEN: Feb. 12-16

WHERE: Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta

WHAT: Experience the passion and precision of one of the most acclaimed dance companies in the world.

HOW MUCH: From $38.50

MORE INFO

RELATED: Ailey dancers honor late artistic director during Atlanta tour stop

BLACK HISTORY MONTH

Spike Lee's "Bamboozled"

WHEN: 4 p.m. Feb. 16

WHERE: Plaza Theatre, 1049 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta

WHAT: A special screening of Spike Lee’s controversial 2000 satire.

HOW MUCH: $13

MORE INFO

"Breaking Ground"

WHEN: 4 p.m. Feb. 16

WHERE: Decatur Legacy Park, 500 S. Columbia Drive, Decatur

WHAT: A one-man family show featuring music, storytelling, and more.

HOW MUCH: Free admission

MORE INFO

OTHER EVENTS

Art of the Cocktail

WHEN: 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 14

WHERE: Marietta Cobb Museum of Art, 30 Atlanta Street, Marietta

WHAT: Enjoy live music, hors d'oeuvres by Carriage House Catering, and a special cocktail presentation by a local taproom.

HOW MUCH: $10 general admission (free for members)

MORE INFO

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus

WHEN: Feb. 14-17

WHERE: State Farm Arena, downtown Atlanta

WHAT: Known as "The Greatest Show on Earth," this circus features jaw-dropping acts, innovative stage design, and cutting-edge technology. Expect acrobatics, dance, music, comedy, and more.

HOW MUCH: From $25

MORE INFO

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 15

WHERE: Atlantic Station, 1380 Atlantic Drive NW, Atlanta

WHAT: The iconic all-pink Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is celebrating two major milestones: Hello Kitty’s 50th Anniversary and the truck’s 10th Anniversary! Fans can expect brand-new treats and limited-edition merchandise.

HOW MUCH: Free admission

MORE INFO

Atlanta United Block Party

WHEN: 12 p.m. Feb. 15

WHERE: Historic Fourth Ward Skatepark, 830 Willoughby Way NE, Atlanta

WHAT: A block party to kick off the 2025 season. Enjoy live music, ice-cold drinks, giveaways, and more.

HOW MUCH: $5

MORE INFO

Westside Market

WHEN: 12 to 8 p.m. Feb. 15

WHERE: The Highline at The Interlock, 1 Interlock Ave. NW, Atlanta

WHAT: Shop local and empower women entrepreneurs at the Gurl 2 Girl for Women’s Makers Market. Explore handmade goods by talented woman-owned businesses in the community while networking with like-minded individuals.

HOW MUCH: Free admission

MORE INFO

Southeast Reptile Expo

WHEN: Feb. 15-16

WHERE: Gas South Convention Center, 6400 Sugarloaf Pkwy., Duluth

WHAT: A two-day expo featuring dozens of vendors selling reptiles, amphibians, exotic plants, and more.

HOW MUCH: $20 general admission (discounts available)

MORE INFO

Oddities & Curiosities Expo

WHEN: Feb. 15-16

WHERE: Atlanta Convention Center, 240 Ted Turner Drive, Atlanta

WHAT: A gathering where the weird, wild, and wonderfully bizarre take center stage. Discover dozens of vendors showcasing unique and unusual items.

HOW MUCH: From $10

MORE INFO

Jimmy Carter Pop-Up Exhibit

WHEN: Happening now

WHERE: Computer Museum of America, 5000 Commerce Pkwy., Roswell

WHAT: A special collection honoring the life and enduring legacy of Georgia-born Jimmy Carter, featuring medallions, coins, signed and numbered artwork by Carter and Andy Warhol, and signed books that reflect his remarkable journey as a leader, humanitarian, and advocate for peace.

HOW MUCH: $18 general admission (discounts available)

MORE INFO

NEXT WEEK

Rick Springfield and Richard Marx

WHEN: 8 p.m. Feb. 17

WHERE: Atlanta Symphony Hall, 70 15th Street NE, Atlanta

WHAT: Legendary rock stars Rick Springfield and Richard Marx take the stage for an intimate acoustic evening featuring their greatest hits.

HOW MUCH: From $60

MORE INFO