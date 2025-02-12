Ailey dancers honor late artistic director during Atlanta tour stop

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from THU 7:56 AM EST until FRI 10:00 PM EST, Heard County, Coweta County, Carroll County
22
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:19 PM EST, Walton County, Gwinnett County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 2:23 AM EST, Rockdale County, Newton County
River Flood Warning
until THU 3:07 PM EST, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:04 PM EST, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:03 PM EST, Gwinnett County
River Flood Warning
until THU 11:00 PM EST, Gwinnett County
River Flood Warning
from THU 3:50 AM EST until THU 2:00 PM EST, Fulton County, DeKalb County
River Flood Warning
from THU 4:35 AM EST until THU 12:00 PM EST, Fulton County, DeKalb County
River Flood Warning
from THU 11:23 AM EST until FRI 2:00 AM EST, Fulton County, Cobb County
River Flood Warning
until THU 5:52 PM EST, Forsyth County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:00 PM EST, Forsyth County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
until THU 9:53 PM EST, Forsyth County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Forsyth County, Cherokee County, Fayette County, Coweta County, Cobb County, Fulton County, Cherokee County, Haralson County, Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Fulton County, Cobb County, Cherokee County, Spalding County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Gwinnett County, Forsyth County, Gwinnett County, DeKalb County, Cobb County, Cherokee County
River Flood Warning
from THU 6:49 AM EST until SAT 1:00 AM EST, Fayette County, Spalding County, Clayton County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 PM EST, Douglas County, Cobb County
River Flood Warning
from THU 2:36 AM EST until THU 4:00 PM EST, DeKalb County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 9:50 AM EST, DeKalb County, Rockdale County
River Flood Warning
from THU 3:43 AM EST until THU 12:00 PM EST, Cobb County, Cherokee County
River Flood Warning
until THU 9:37 PM EST, Cobb County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 12:00 AM EST, Cobb County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 5:38 AM EST, Cherokee County

Ailey dancers honor late artistic director during Atlanta tour stop

By
Published  February 12, 2025 10:52am EST
Good Day Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

Interview with Alvin Ailey director

FOX 5's Paul Milliken interviews director Matthew Rushing with the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, which is performing at Fox Theatre.

The Brief

    • Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater returns to the Fox Theatre tonight through Sunday as part of the company’s 2025 national tour.
    • This year's tour pays tribute to the late Judith Jamison, who led the company as artistic director for 21 years.
    • Every performance ends with the iconic "Revelations," the most-viewed modern dance work of all time.

ATLANTA, Ga. - It just wouldn’t be February in Atlanta without a run of spectacular performances from Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater. And this year’s shows at the Fox Theatre will be especially poignant, as dancers pay tribute to their late artistic director, Judith Jamison.

The legendary Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater returns to the Fox tonight through Sunday for six performances as part of the company’s 2025 national tour. The engagement opens tonight with College Night, during which dancers will perform the world-premiere "Finding Free" and the 25th anniversary staging of "Grace," set to music by artists including Duke Ellington, Peven Everett, and Fela Kuti. 

Samantha Figgins talks about Alvin Ailey

Samantha Figgins joined Good Day Atlanta on Wednesday to talk about Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater at the Fox Theatre.

Wednesday evening’s repertory includes an excerpt from "Cry," danced in tribute to the late Judith Jamison. Jamison joined Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in 1965, becoming a muse for Mr. Ailey and originating the pioneering and powerful "Cry" in 1971. She succeeded Ailey as artistic director in 1989, leading the company for 21 years before being named Artistic Director Emerita. Jamison passed away in November of last year. 

Every show, of course, ends with a performance of "Revelations," which Alvin Ailey first choreographed and presented to the world in 1960. In the 65 years since, "Revelations" has become the most-viewed modern dance work of all time and remains the company’s signature performance piece.

Dancers with Alvin Ailey

Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken talks to two of the dancers with Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, which is performing at Fox Theatre.

For more information on seeing Ailey in Atlanta through this weekend, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning at The Fox Theatre, sitting down with several Ailey dancers and learning more about this year’s performances.

The Source: Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken spent the morning at The Fox Theatre, chatting with Ailey's Matthew Rushing, Samantha Figgins, Solomon Dumas, and Jackie Harris. 

Good Day AtlantaFollow PaulThings To DoEntertainment