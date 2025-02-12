Ailey dancers honor late artistic director during Atlanta tour stop

The Brief Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater returns to the Fox Theatre tonight through Sunday as part of the company’s 2025 national tour. This year's tour pays tribute to the late Judith Jamison, who led the company as artistic director for 21 years. Every performance ends with the iconic "Revelations," the most-viewed modern dance work of all time.



It just wouldn’t be February in Atlanta without a run of spectacular performances from Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater. And this year’s shows at the Fox Theatre will be especially poignant, as dancers pay tribute to their late artistic director, Judith Jamison.

The legendary Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater returns to the Fox tonight through Sunday for six performances as part of the company’s 2025 national tour. The engagement opens tonight with College Night, during which dancers will perform the world-premiere "Finding Free" and the 25th anniversary staging of "Grace," set to music by artists including Duke Ellington, Peven Everett, and Fela Kuti.

Wednesday evening’s repertory includes an excerpt from "Cry," danced in tribute to the late Judith Jamison. Jamison joined Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in 1965, becoming a muse for Mr. Ailey and originating the pioneering and powerful "Cry" in 1971. She succeeded Ailey as artistic director in 1989, leading the company for 21 years before being named Artistic Director Emerita. Jamison passed away in November of last year.

Every show, of course, ends with a performance of "Revelations," which Alvin Ailey first choreographed and presented to the world in 1960. In the 65 years since, "Revelations" has become the most-viewed modern dance work of all time and remains the company’s signature performance piece.

For more information on seeing Ailey in Atlanta through this weekend, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning at The Fox Theatre, sitting down with several Ailey dancers and learning more about this year’s performances.