Atlanta Bites: February 2025 dining & Valentine's Day spots

article

Love is in the air, and so is the aroma of Atlanta’s best dining experiences. Whether you’re planning the perfect Valentine’s Day dinner, scouting out the city’s newest restaurants, or looking for can’t-miss food events, February is shaping up to be a feast for food lovers. Check out what's happening in the metro Atlanta area this month.

EVENTS

The Smyrna Oysterfest is happening Jan. 31 through Feb. 2 in Atkins Park, 2840 Atlanta Road SE, Smyrna. The party starts at 6 p.m. on Jan. 31 with live music and the full Oysterfest menu. The Oysterfest continues at 11 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. There will be raw, grilled, and fried oysters and plenty of Abita to wash it all down. Tickets are $10 at the door on Friday night, $15 for Saturday, and $12 for Sunday online. More info

Gypsy Kitchen and The Southern Gentlemen, both in Buckhead Village, are set to reopen on Feb. 3 after a brief closure for HVAC and design upgrades. Gypsy Kitchen is offering one complimentary hummus and flatbread per table Feb. 3-11 to welcome back guests. On Feb. 7, they will host a Big Reveal Party with passed hors d'oeuvres in the bar area and half-priced bottles of wine all evening along with live music from 5 to 8 p.m. The Southern Gentleman reopens its doors with a special welcome back prix-fixe menu of guest favorites and a sneak peek of spring dishes Feb. 3-11 for $40 per person. Menu highlights include Little Gem salad, deviled eggs, fried green tomatoes, braised short ribs, Creole-spiced redfish, pineapple-glazed pork chop, and shrimp and grits. The featured beverage is the Simply Southern old-fashioned mixing Southern Proper Hospitality Group’s Knob Creek Private Barrel bourbon, bacon fat washed with candied peppercorn bacon for $18.

Lagarde American Eatery is celebrating Mardi Gras from Feb. 1 to March 4 with New Orleans-inspired dishes and festive cocktails. Live music and an authentic crawfish and shrimp boil on March 4. | More info

Roswell Restaurant Week continues through Feb. 9. This is the 10th year for the event, and 51 restaurants are participating. Enjoy prix fixe menus at your favorite Roswell restaurants or discover a new place to dine. Some of the participating restaurants include 1920 Tavern, Bask Steakhouse, Bellini Osteria Toscana, Canton St. Social, Cozy Coop, Di Paolo Italian Kitchen, Doodle Pies, The Gas Light, The Great Greek, Hugo's Oyster Bar, Ipp's Pastaria & Bar, Madrid Spanish Taverna, Pop's Coffee Co., Pizzeria Lucca, Pretty Little Tacos at Roswell Junction, Slope's BBQ, The Vick, and more. More info

The 37th annual Oysterfest in Midtown Atlanta is happening Feb. 22 and 23 on the corner of 11th Street and West Peachtree. The event will feature heaping buckets of fresh roasted oysters, chargrilled oysters on the half-shell topped with garlic and parmesan, Steamhouse Lounge's legendary lobster bisque, fried oyster po'boys, ice-cold beer, cocktails, and more. There will also be live music by Davis & The Love, Dumpstaphunk, Francisco Vidal, The Happy Hour, Kranberries, The Nth Power, Smokey Jones and The 3 Dollar Pistols, and Sucker Punch. Tickets are $25 for Saturday and Sunday or $20 for Sunday only. More info

C&S Seafood and Oyster Bar in Brookhaven is hosting an exclusive wine dinner at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 20. This extravagant five-course wine dinner will feature dishes from the menu of Clark’s Steakhouse, each thoughtfully paired with decadent wine selections. Guests can anticipate Southern-inspired flavors with highlights including Crispy Veal Sweetbreads, Blackened Redfish, and a Trio of Black Gold Meats by Linz. The wine dinner is priced at $195 per person, plus tax and gratuity. All seats must be purchased in advance, and reservations can be made by calling the restaurant at (470) 225-1656. More info

Culinary Journey through Georgia: Trilith Guesthouse, Hotel Forty Five, and Epicurean Atlanta are hosting a Culinary Journey through Georgia featuring Creature Comforts Brewing Co. in February and March. Check each hotel's website for menus and details. Social media contests for tickets and hotel stays run Feb. 5-9. | More info, More info, More info

Marlow’s Tavern: Feb. 18 – March 11: Celebrate Mardi Gras with Marlow’s Tavern’s annual Bayou 'n Bourbon menu. Featured dishes include roasted chicken and shrimp gumbo, flatbread from the bayou, shrimp and crawfish po'boys, bayou crab cakes, Creole patty melts, deconstructed jambalaya, and honey bourbon bread pudding. Pair your meal with classic Hurricane, Smoke Sazerac, or French 75 cocktails. Multiple locations. | More info

Boone’s at Bobby Jones Golf Course: Feb. 27: Boone’s is hosting an exclusive Opus One Wine & Cocktail Dinner, featuring a five-course menu designed by Executive Chef Jason Stern to complement Opus One’s acclaimed wines and handcrafted cocktails. The menu includes Seafood Tart with Arugula Salad, Braised Pork Caramelle, Filet Mignon with Confit Fingerling Potatoes, and a decadent Chocolate Clafoutis by Chef Jonathan St. Hilaire. Limited seating available. Tickets: $150 per person (tax and gratuity not included). | More info

Gunshow’s Hired Guns Dinner: Tickets are now on sale for the next Hired Guns dinner on March 9 at Gunshow, featuring James Beard Emerging Chef semifinalist Jake Potashnick of Feld in Chicago. Known for his innovative, hyper-seasonal cuisine, Potashnick will bring his signature style to this exclusive event. Limited tickets available. Price: $300 for a pair. | More info

VALENTINE'S DAY

Amore e Amore

Feb. 4-28: A special multi-course menu featuring favorites like Arugula Burrata, Heart-Shaped Cheese Ravioli a la Valentino in Pink Vodka Sauce, Maine Lobster Tails Fra Diavolo, and more. Valentine's Day reservations (Feb. 14) require a $50 per person deposit, applied toward the meal. The Valentino’s Feast includes a complimentary glass of bubbly and is $200 per person (excluding alcohol, tax, and gratuity). 467 North Highland Ave., Atlanta.|More info

Andy's Frozen Custard

Feb. 13-14: Andy's is offering the Red Velvet Cake Jackhammer for two days only in honor of Valentine's Day. This creation features Andy’s creamy vanilla frozen custard blended with a full slice of decadent red velvet cake, then drilled and filled with hot fudge. Available while supplies last. Multiple locations.|More info

Aria

Feb. 14: Celebrate with a three-course prix-fixe menu for $110 per person in an elegant setting. Known for its refined cuisine, Aria promises an unforgettable Valentine’s experience. 490 East Paces Ferry Road NE, Atlanta.|More info

Bar Blanc

Feb. 14-16: This walk-in-only steak friterie will be accepting reservations for Valentine’s weekend, offering a three-course dinner with dessert for $64.95++ per person. Wine or cocktail pairings are available for an additional $35++. 1198 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta.|More info

BeetleCat

Feb. 14-16: Enjoy specialty donuts all V-Day weekend, including a raspberry donut with raspberry glaze and sprinkles, and a crème brûlée donut filled with vanilla bean custard, brûléed sugar, and fresh strawberries. Regular dinner service with featured desserts will also be available. 299 North Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta.|More info

Boone’s

Feb. 14: Enjoy a three-course prix-fixe dinner by Executive Chef Jason Stern, featuring Butternut Squash Agnolotti, Sunburst Farms Rainbow Trout, Springer Mountain Farms chicken, or hanger steak. Two glasses of Ruinart Rosé are available for an additional $10 per person. 2205 Northside Drive NW, Atlanta.|More info

Bulla Gastrobar Atlanta

Feb. 13-16: Enjoy a four-course prix-fixe menu for lunch and dinner featuring charcuterie selections, Spanish-inspired tapas like tuna tartare, ham croquettes, and albóndigas, grilled steak, and Arroz Caldoso Special. Desserts include Bailey's Tiramisu or churros con chocolate. $130 per couple, with a complimentary sparkling wine toast. A special Valentine's Day cocktail, Te Quíla Mucho, is available all month for $14, with $1 from each sale donated to the American Heart Association. 60 11th Street NE, Atlanta.|More info

Bully Boy

Feb. 14: Celebrate with a kaiseki-style menu featuring local seafood and farm-fresh produce. Menu offerings include sushi-for-two options and sommelier-curated wine selections. 828 Ralph McGill Blvd., Atlanta.|More info

Brasserie Margot

Feb. 14, 5:30-10:30 p.m.: A three-course prix-fixe menu featuring Duck Liver Mousse, Maine Lobster Bisque, Filet de Boeuf, Atlantic Cod in Champagne Beurre Blanc, Crème Brûlée, and a Chocolate Grand Marnier Tart. Optional curated wine pairings available. Located in the Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta, 75 14th St. NE, Atlanta.|More info

Brassica at Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead

Feb. 14-16: Enjoy a four-course dining experience with live music. Menu highlights include buttery herb-crusted Chilean seabass paired with lobster risotto and a saffron beurre blanc sauce, or tender 48-hour braised short ribs with roasted carrots, crispy leeks, and a Bordeaux reduction. Dessert features a Vienna cheesecake finale. Priced at $125++ per person, excluding tax and gratuity. Handpicked wine and cocktail pairings or a premium bottle of bubbles are available. Vegetarian and vegan options are also available upon request. 3376 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta.|More info

By George at The Candler Hotel

Feb. 14: Special Valentine’s Day offerings include She Crab Soup for $19, Surf & Turf for $65, and Tiramisu Mousse Cake for $22. 127 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta.|More info

Casa Nuova

Feb. 14: Celebrate Valentine’s Day with a multi-course, prix-fixe Italian feast at Casa Nuova. The menu begins with a choice of mozzarella marinara, escargot, or seafood-stuffed mushrooms, followed by a house, Caesar, or spinach salad. Guests can then enjoy spaghetti or tortellini before selecting from entrées such as chicken piccata, chicken marsala, lasagna, veal francese, veal parmigiana, scampi, salmon stuffed with crabmeat, or lobster ravioli. End the evening with a crema caramella, Italian cheesecake, tiramisu, or chocolate mousse cake. Special cocktails will also be available. $75 per person. Alpharetta. | More info

Cattle Shed Wine & Steak Bar

Feb. 14: A Valentine’s Day prix-fixe menu featuring Gorgonzola-stuffed dates, miso-glazed halibut, truffle and mushroom risotto, and more for $110 per person. Optional wine pairing for $39. 629 Halcyon Way, Alpharetta.|More info

Chichería Mexican Kitchen

Feb. 13 at 6:30 p.m.: A Visit to Mexico four-course cocktail dinner for $85 per person, with expertly paired cocktails for each course. 202 Chattahoochee Road, Atlanta.|More info

Cooks & Soldiers

Feb. 14-15: Offering a Grand Asador Experience for $85 per person, plus specials including bluefin tuna crudo, 20 oz. dry-aged strip, and Tarta de Chocolate. The regular dinner menu will also be available. 691 14th Street NW, Atlanta.|More info

Davio's

Feb. 14-15. Pre-fix menu featuring antipasti with Wagyu steak tartare and seared scallop; choice of 8 oz. 55-day aged strip steak with grilled prawn, truffle potatoes and asparagus or spaghettini with butter poached lobster; and a dolce sampler featuring flourless chocolate torte, red velvet cheesecake and strawberry pana cotta. $95 per person. Phipps Plaza, 3500 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta | More info

Double Zero

Feb. 14-15: Celebrate with a two-course dinner and dessert for $55 per person, featuring DZ meatballs, scallop tonarelli, cannoli, and more. The à la carte menu will also be available. 1577 N. Decatur Road, Atlanta.|More info

Ecco

Feb. 14: A three-course menu ($105 per person) featuring lobster gnocchi, chocolate cavatelli, and Basque cheesecake at the Midtown location, and fried goat cheese, blue crab casarecce, and NY strip Oscar at the Buckhead location. 3586 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta, and 40 7th Street NE, Atlanta.|More info

ENZO Steakhouse & Bar

Feb. 10-16: A special Valentine’s menu featuring shareable plates, seafood, steaks, and Italian-inspired cuisine in an art-filled atmosphere. Highlights include lobster spaghetti, duck breast, and oven-roasted black bass, plus curated wines and craft cocktails. 300 Trilith Pkwy, Suite 230, Fayetteville.|More info

Epicurean Atlanta

Feb. 14: Experience a six-course dinner event, Discover Italy: Regional Fare & Wine to Pair, for $98 per person, featuring Sicilian Negroni, Beef Cheek Raviolo, and more. 1117 W. Peachtree Street NW, Atlanta.|More info

Firehouse Subs

Feb. 14: Celebrate Valentine's Day with a buy-one-get-one-free deal. Guests can enjoy a free medium sub with the purchase of a medium or large sub combo at any Firehouse Subs location. Multiple locations. | More info

Flight Club

Feb. 3-16: Celebrate Valentine’s Day with social darts, hand-crafted cocktails, and shareable bites like buffalo chicken sliders, flatbreads, and churros. The featured Valentine’s cocktail, Love at First Flight, is available all month. Book playing areas or dine without playing. 1055 Howell Mill Rd., Suite 140, Atlanta.|More info

GNO Cocktail Making Class

6:30 p.m. Feb. 13

Phipps Plaza Food Hall, 3500 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta

Grab your gal pals and shake things up on Galentine's Day. Light bites to pair with your drinks. $45 plus. | More info

Goldbergs Fine Foods

Feb. 14: Goldbergs Fine Foods is offering 14 handcrafted heart-shaped bagels for pickup on Feb. 14. The bagels are paired with a selection of cream cheeses for $26.99. Guests can pre-order the bagels while supplies last. Multiple locations.|More info

Gypsy Kitchen

Feb. 14: A Mediterranean-inspired celebration with features like baharat-spiced lamb shank, fried baby artichokes, and a Champagne raspberry coulis dessert. 3035 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta.|More info

HOBNOB Neighborhood Tavern

Feb. 13-16: Valentine’s Day specials include Champagne flights, $5 Sweetheart shots, and food and drink specials at all locations. Multiple locations.|More info

Kitty Dare

Feb. 14: Enjoy a special Valentine’s Day menu with dishes like beet risotto, black bass a la meunière, and more. Reservations are highly recommended. 1029 Edgewood Ave NE, Atlanta.|More info

Kona Grill

Feb. 14: A special Valentine’s Day menu featuring a 6oz Steak Filet & Lobster Tail Surf & Turf ($69), complemented by Passion-Rita ($16), Jones Soda Root Beer Float ($12, add Jim Beam Black for +$8), or a glass of Chandon Rosé. End the meal with a warm Chocolate Molten Lava Cake ($17). The Surf & Turf and Molten Lava Cake are also available for takeout and delivery. 5100 Avalon Blvd., Alpharetta. | More info

Lazy Dog

Feb. 10-16: Enjoy a limited-time Huckleberry Spritz cocktail and receive a digital $10 Valentine’s promo card with reservations. Multiple locations.|More info

La Tavola

Feb. 14: A three-course menu ($95 per person) featuring grilled octopus, ricotta gnudi, roasted duck breast, and the featured cocktail Pretty in Pink (gin, bubbles, and dragon fruit syrup). 992 Virginia Ave. NE, Atlanta.|More info

Little Bear

Feb. 13 and 14. Valentine's Day-themed prix fixe dinner and booze pairing event. Reservations required. $75 per person plus $65 booze paiting. 71 Georgia Ave., Atlanta | More info

Little Sparrow

Feb. 14: This French-inspired bistro is offering a four-course dinner for $145 per person, with optional wine pairings for an additional $55. Highlights include duck liver terrine, French onion soup, and scallops. 1198 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta.|More info

Little Rey

Feb. 1-28: This fast-casual spot is serving up a limited-time soft serve, Fresas y Chocolate, made with OG vanilla soft serve, house-made chocolate sauce, macerated strawberries, and heart-shaped sprinkles. 3705 Northside Pkwy. NW, Atlanta, and 1878 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta.|More info

Lucian Books and Wine

Feb. 14-15: A four-course prix-fixe menu for $150 per person, with wine and cocktails available à la carte. The menu includes oysters with crème fraiche and caviar, tagliolini with black truffle, wagyu NY strip, and more. 3005 Peachtree Road, Atlanta.|More info

Lure

Feb. 14: In the heart of Midtown, Lure will feature specials including crab claws, yellowfin tuna crudo, lobster with preserved lemon aioli, whole grilled fish, and bone-in ribeye. 1106 Crescent Ave. NE, Atlanta.|More info

Milton’s Cuisine & Cocktails

Feb. 14: A prix-fixe menu for $95 per person (excluding tax and gratuity) with highlights like fried oysters Rockefeller, braised beef short rib, and dark chocolate fondue. 800 Mayfield Road, Milton.|More info

Marcel

Feb. 14: MICHELIN-recommended Marcel is offering a five-course dinner for $250 per person, with dishes including shrimp cocktail, sea scallops, 22 oz. côte de boeuf, and Cacio e Pepe. Optional wine pairings available for an additional $85. 1170 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta.|More info

Marcus Bar & Grille

Feb. 13-15: Chef Marcus Samuelsson’s O4W spot is serving an $85 pre-fixe dinner featuring lobster gnocchi, cherry panna cotta, and a special tomahawk for two (+$45). The pre-fixe menu will also be available on Thursday and Saturday, in addition to the regular dinner menu. 525 Edgewood Ave SE, Atlanta.|More info

Nan Thai Buckhead

Feb. 14-15: A luxurious four-course prix-fixe menu for $125 per person, curated by chef DeeDee Niyomkul. 3050 Peachtree Road NW, Atlanta.|More info

North Italia

Feb. 14: The Valentine's Day prix-fixe menu features new dishes like Carne Di Crudo with beef tenderloin, black truffle, roasted garlic emulsion, and grilled ciabatta. Also featured: Lump Crab & Lobster Bruschetta, Lobster Tortelloni, and White Chocolate Apple Butter Cake. Pricing ranges from $60 to $80. Multiple locations.|More info

No. 246

Feb. 14: Cozy, old-school Italian dining with a four-course dinner ($115 per person) featuring fritto misto, black spaghetti with Gulf crab, and chicken Marsala. Optional wine pairings available for $50. 129 E Ponce de Leon Ave., Atlanta.|More info

Ocean & Acre

Feb. 14: A romantic menu with entrées like pan-seared wild striped bass, lamb chops, and a chocolate ganache tartlet. 6290 Halcyon Way, Alpharetta.|More info

O'Charley's

Feb. 14-16: Indulge in Valentine’s Day specials featuring the Sweetheart Margarita ($10.99), prime rib dinner with two sides ($29.99), garlic steak pasta ($18.99), Louisiana sirloin ($22.99), and the Brownie Lovers’ Sundae ($8.49). Available at all locations. Multiple locations. | More info

Palo Santo

Feb. 14: This modern Mexican restaurant near the King Plow Arts Center is offering a four-course dinner ($75 per person) featuring roasted beets with cilantro agave glaze, tuna tartare, duck enchiladas with poblano sauce and crème fraîche, and burnt cheesecake with berry compote. The regular dinner menu will also be available. 955 West Marietta Street NW, Atlanta.|More info

Star Provisions

Feb. 14: The beloved market and café is offering a mise en place dinner for two ($320) with amuse-bouche, Gulf crab fritters, a choice of beef Wellington or salmon en croûte, a cheese course, dessert, and sides. Pickup is available Friday, Feb. 14, from 2-6 p.m. Additional items include caviar service, heart-iced shortbread cookies, chocolates, ceramics, and more. 1460 Ellsworth Industrial Blvd. NW, Atlanta.|More info

Surcheros Fresh Mex

Feb. 12-14: The Be My Burrito Valentine’s special is available from 5 p.m. to close. For $35, couples can enjoy two grilled burritos (or any regular-sized entrée), two regular-sized drinks, a side of queso or guacamole, and a S’mores Quesadilla for dessert. Available at all locations. Multiple locations. | More info

Taffer’s Tavern

Feb. 14: Celebrate Valentine’s Day with a trio of limited-time cocktails crafted for every preference. Hers – Love Potion No. 9 ($15) is a playful take on the classic French 75, featuring berry-infused gin, prosecco, a berry garnish, and a pink sugar rim. His – Barrel Kings Flight ($45) offers a bold whiskey tasting experience with Peerless Small Batch, Stagg Jr, Blanton’s, and Widow Jane "Baby Jane." Theirs – Red Velvet Espresso Martini ($15) is a sweet and indulgent treat. 33 S. Main Street, Alpharetta. | More info

The Iberian Pig

Feb. 14-15: Both locations will offer special à la carte tapas and cocktails, such as Alcachofas con Jamón and The Aphrodite’s Cup in Decatur, and razor clams and Me Enamoré (vodka, crème de cacao, pomegranate liqueur, and chocolate bitters) in Buckhead. 3150 Roswell Road NW, Atlanta, and 121 Sycamore Street, Atlanta.|More info

TWO Urban Licks

Feb. 14: Celebrate with wood-fired cuisine, including roasted oysters Rockefeller, pickled beet salad, Georgia shrimp étouffée, and filet mignon with coconut creamed greens. Dessert features a sweet potato icebox cake. Guests receive a complimentary bottle of TWO’s at-home mixer. A credit card is required to secure reservations. 820 Ralph McGill Blvd., Atlanta.|More info

Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead

Feb. 8 and beyond: The hotel is hosting its second annual Pretty in Pink Galentine's Tea in its Belvedere Room. Guests are invited to wear their favorite rosy pastels and vibrant shades of pink while enjoying a refined selection of premium teas and a special menu of savory finger sandwiches and Galentine's-inspired sweets. 3376 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta.|More info

Your 3rd Spot

Feb. 14: First Date Magic: Two Hearts, One Spot offers small plates, handcrafted cocktails, and curated experiences starting at $50 per person. 400 Chattahoochee Row, Atlanta.|More info

National Margarita Day – Feb. 22

Red Pepper Taqueria

Enjoy $5 RPT House Margaritas or upgrade to Lunazul for $3 more. Their Los Mixos with Herradura Blanco is available for $12. A live DJ will set the vibe from 7 to 11 p.m. Multiple locations. | More info

Buena Vida Tapas Bar

Sip on $10 house, spicy, and premium margaritas all day. From 6-10 p.m., enjoy a DJ spinning beats, creating a lively atmosphere for an unforgettable night. | More info

Chichería Mexican Kitchen

Offers $10 margaritas all day, including limited-time seasonal coconut and dragon fruit margaritas. Their signature house margarita is also available for $10. | More info

Chido & Padre’s

This Buckhead hotspot is serving $8 Casa Noble margaritas with a DJ spinning high-energy beats from 6-9 p.m. | More info

Rreal Tacos

Enjoy a creative margarita menu by the glass or pitcher, featuring:

Classic Rreal Margarita – Tequila blanco, triple sec, agave, and lime

Passionfruit Margarita – Tequila blanco, passionfruit purée, triple sec, agave, and lime

Spicy Pineapple Margarita – Spicy-infused tequila, fresh pineapple, coconut cream, agave, and lime

Margarita Flight ($30) – Passionfruit, strawberry, Rreal, and mango flavors| – Passionfruit, strawberry, Rreal, and mango flavors| More info

The Big Ketch Saltwater Grill

Offers $8 Casa Noble margaritas, perfect for pairing with a half-dozen grilled oysters for $12. | More info

Tin Lizzy’s Cantina

All locations will be serving $6 house margaritas and $8 Casa Noble margaritas all day. | More info

Special Offerings/New Menu Items

Bulla Gastrobar in Midtown Atlanta has added six new Spanish-inspired dishes and two cocktails to its menu. Highlights include Chistorra a la Sidra (Spanish-style sausage in cider), Clams with Pork Belly (clams cooked in white wine with tomatoes and basil), and Crema Catalana (Spanish-style crème brûlée). New cocktails are the Smoke & Spice (Mezcal with Ancho Reyes chile liqueur) and a spiced version of the Old Fashioned. More info

City BBQ is offering limited-time items through March 4: Brisket Chili, Spicy Smokestack Sandwich (jalapeno cheddar sausage, pulled pork, Carolina Gold sauce), and Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage. More info

Mary Mac’s Tea Room: Feb. 17-23: Mary Mac’s Tea Room has reopened its Skyline Room and Ms. Ellen’s Room, showcasing refreshed decor while maintaining its rich history. To celebrate, all guests will receive a free Georgia peach cobbler during this special week. | More info

City BBQ: Feb. 20-27: Celebrate National Chili Day with $2 off a bowl of brisket chili for City Rewards members. Multiple locations. | More info

SONIC Drive-In is celebrating National Tot Day (Feb. 2) with a free medium order of signature tots with an in-app purchase, plus the return of the Strawberry Shortcake Snowball Slush Float. More info

California Pizza Kitchen (multiple locations) has launched Mediterranean-inspired dishes, including Salmon Baked in Parchment, Mediterranean Pizza, and a Big Greek Salad. Customers can enter a sweepstakes to win a $5,000 Mediterranean cruise with any purchase of these dishes. More info

Tio Lucho's (675 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta) now offers brunch Sundays at 11:30 a.m., featuring Peruvian-inspired dishes like Shrimp and Huacho Pork Omelet, Crawfish Tostones, and Chicken Biscuit. Signature cocktails and non-alcoholic drinks complement the menu. More info

New/Just Opened

Atlanta Utility Works is now open at 2903 RN Martin Street in East Point, offering Bavarian soft pretzels, Cuban sandwiches, Kimchi Grilled Cheese, and more, alongside drinks from local partners like Cultured South and Arches Brewing. More info

Buffalo Wild Wings is celebrating the grand opening of its first Buffalo Wild Wings GO restaurant in Woodstock on Feb. 1. Starting at 11 a.m., the new restaurant will reward the first 50 guests in line with FREE wings for a year. The new restaurant is located at 2265 Towne Lake Parkway, Woodstock. More info

CHEF'STORE, a wholesale food and restaurant supply retailer, has opened its first Georgia location in Sandy Springs at 6337 Roswell Road NE. CHEF'STORE is known for its bulk foods, ingredients, and restaurant supplies. It is also open to the general public. Store ours are 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. More info

Yonutz has opened at Atlantic Station, bringing its SMASHED™ Donut and Yonutz SMASHED™ Shake, along with mini donuts, gourmet ice cream, and gluten-friendly options. More info

Munster Cravings, a new cookie concept at Atlantic Station, offers made-from-scratch cookies like Peanut Butter & Jelly, Peach Cobbler, and classic Chocolate Chip and Snickerdoodle. More info

C&S Seafood and Oyster Bar has opened at Galleria on the Park, 600 Galleria Parkway SE, Atlanta, with signature dishes like RC’s Chargrilled Oysters, Clam Chowder, and Lobster Roll, plus a large patio and wine room. More info

Rreal Tacos is opening a new location at 312 Church Street in Decatur on Feb. 10. Enjoy signature tacos, quesabirria, nachos, and handcrafted margaritas. | More info

Wonderfully Made Bakery has opened at Peachtree Church in Buckhead, offering cookies made by adults with intellectual disabilities. Order online for pick-up or delivery. More info

Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants opens in Alpharetta on Feb. 17, offering contemporary American dishes, wine pairings, and a spacious dining area. More info

Keke's Breakfast Cafe opened in Kennesaw at 2090 Baker Road, serving fresh dishes like Create Your Own Omelet, Signature Florida Pancakes, and Cheese Steak Panini. More info