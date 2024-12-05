Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta | Dec. 6-8, 2024

article

Looking for festive fun, live entertainment, or unique experiences around metro Atlanta and beyond this holiday season? From dazzling tree lightings and holiday markets to live performances and family-friendly celebrations, there’s something for everyone on this list of upcoming events. Whether you’re ready to shop for handcrafted gifts, enjoy live music, or simply soak up the holiday spirit, check out these exciting happenings across the area.

HOLIDAY EVENTS

Roswell Tree Lighting

When: 6 to 8 p.m., Dec. 6

Where: Roswell Park, 925 Canton Street, Roswell

What: Annual Christmas tree lighting featuring a 40-foot tree, live performances, Santa, fire pits, s'mores, and more. Performers include River Eves Elementary School, Crabapple Middle School, Zion Missionary Baptist Church Choir, and Roswell United Methodist Choir.

How Much: Free admission

Frosty Follies Burlesque Show

When: 8 p.m., Dec. 6

Where: Actor's Express Theatre Company, 887 W. Marietta Street NW, Atlanta

What: The Candybox Revue presents a glamorous and satirical burlesque performance featuring rhinestones, feathers, and humor.

How Much: Starting at $45

Holiday Spirit

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Dec. 7

Where: Historic Oakland Cemetery, 248 Oakland Ave. SE, Atlanta

What: Decorated mausoleums, live music, holiday market, family crafts, Santa photos, snacks, and beverages. Victorian-costumed guides offer special $18 tours.

How Much: Free admission

Marietta Pilgrimage Christmas Home Tour

When: Dec. 6-8

Where: Whitlock Avenue Neighborhood, Marietta

What: Tour five private homes decorated for the season. A fundraiser for Cobb Landmarks & Historical Society.

How Much: Starting at $30

A Day with Santa

When: 1 p.m., Dec. 7

Where: Downtown Kennesaw

What: Parade featuring floats, bands, and vintage cars kicks off at 2 p.m., followed by performances, a vendor market, photos with Santa, and tree lighting at 6 p.m.

How Much: Free admission

Conyers Christmas Parade

When: 2 p.m., Dec. 7

Where: 949 South Main Street NE, Conyers

What: Annual parade featuring local schools, nonprofits, Scout groups, churches, bands, and more. Starts at Rockdale County High School.

How Much: Free admission

Deck The Hall

When: 2 to 7 p.m., Dec. 7

Where: Downtown Duluth

What: Holiday festivities including a snow playground, snow slide, crafts, market, live music, carolers, and food trucks.

How Much: Free admission

Hometown Holiday

When: 4 to 8 p.m., Dec. 7

Where: Drake Field, 155 Willowbend Road, Peachtree City

What: Family-friendly event with crafts, shopping, live entertainment, Santa, and tree lighting.

How Much: Free admission

North Pole at Tucker

When: 4 to 7 p.m., Dec. 7

Where: 4316 Church Street, Tucker

What: Music, Santa, crafts, and lighting of the Christmas tree and menorah.

How Much: Free admission

Buford Holiday Festival and Parade

When: 9 a.m., Dec. 7

Where: East Main Street, Buford

What: Parade featuring local businesses, dance teams, Santa, and more. Festival includes vendors, food trucks, games, bouncy houses, and live entertainment.

How Much: Free admission

Mistletoe Market

When: 12 to 4 p.m., Dec. 8

Where: Downtown Griffin, 100 S. Hill Street, Griffin

What: Vendors, cookie decorating with Santa, kids’ activities, and live holiday music.

How Much: Free admission

28th Annual Christmas Jubilee and Parade of Lights

When: 5:30 to 9 p.m., Dec. 8

Where: Downtown Woodstock

What: Parade with 125 entries starts at Woodstock Elementary School and ends at Sam’s Club. Post-parade festivities include holiday music, crafts, and tree lighting at City Center Park.

How Much: Free admission

ART & THEATER

Avia: A Cirque Show

When: 7 p.m., Dec. 6 & 7; 2:30 p.m., Dec. 7 & 8

Where: Aurora Theatre, 128 East Pike Street, Lawrenceville

What: A mesmerizing circus spectacle by Akrosphere Aerial & Circus Arts, exploring themes of control, surrender, trust, and autonomy.

How Much: Starting at $15

Cirque du Soleil: 'Twas the Night Before

When: Now through Dec. 15

Where: Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta

What: A family-friendly holiday production featuring acrobatics, storytelling, and dazzling performances.

How Much: Starting at $34.50

Madeline's Christmas

When: Dec. 7–31 (various times)

Where: Horizon Theatre, 1083 Austin Ave. NE, Atlanta

What: A joyful musical adaptation of Ludwig Bemelmans' beloved children's book, featuring 24 local girls. Proceeds from $10 Star Wand purchases benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

How Much: Starting at $15

A Christmas Story

When: Now through Dec. 24

Where: Theatrical Outfit, The Balzer Theater at Herren's, 84 Luckie Street NW, Atlanta

What: Based on the 1983 film, this nostalgic tale follows Ralphie Parker as he dreams of the perfect Christmas.

How Much: Starting at $20

MUSIC

An Evening with Ken Ford: King of Strings

When: 8 p.m., Dec. 6

Where: City Winery Atlanta, 650 North Avenue NE, Atlanta

What: Electrifying violinist Ken Ford blends jazz, blues, and R&B in a one-of-a-kind performance.

How Much: Starting at $60

Atlanta Women's Chorus: Holidays in the Movies

When: 2 p.m., Dec. 7

Where: The Church at Ponce & Highland, 1085 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta

What: A choral performance featuring beloved holiday movie soundtracks.

How Much: Starting at $20

Georgia Symphony Orchestra: Holiday Pops

When: 7:30 p.m., Dec. 7; 3 p.m., Dec. 8

Where: Marietta Performing Arts Center, 1171 Whitlock Ave., Marietta

What: A festive program by the Georgia Symphony Orchestra and chorus, plus Santa photo ops.

How Much: Starting at $15

Joys of the Season

When: 4 p.m., Dec. 7

Where: Saint Mark United Methodist Church, 781 Peachtree Street, Atlanta

What: The Festival Singers of Atlanta present Kirke Mechem’s Seven Joys of Christmas alongside music celebrating Chanukkah, Christmas, and Kwanzaa.

How Much: Free admission

Lil Baby & Friends

When: 7 p.m., Dec. 7

Where: State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta

What: Lil Baby’s 4th annual birthday celebration featuring the Atlanta rap superstar and special guests.

How Much: Starting at $80.50

FOOD & DRINK

Sips Under the Sea: Holidays

When: 7 p.m., Dec. 6

Where: Georgia Aquarium, 225 Baker Street NW, Atlanta

What: Wander through the aquarium’s holiday-themed galleries while enjoying cocktails and festive decor. Must be 21 or older.

How Much: Starting at $56.99

SHOPPING

Christkindl Market Woodstock

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Dec. 7

Where: Woodstock Arts, 111 Elm Street, Woodstock

What: Local businesses offer unique gifts at this festive market.

How Much: Free admission

Nightmare Before XMas Market

When: 12 p.m., Dec. 7

Where: East Atlanta Village Farmers Market, 559 Flat Shoals Ave. SE, Atlanta

What: Shop handmade and haunted goods, enjoy food, drinks, and live music, and participate in a DIY craft zone.

How Much: Free admission

Snowball Shindig

When: 12 p.m., Dec. 7

Where: Pontoon Brewing Company, 8601 Dunwoody Place, Dunwoody

What: Artisan market, craft beer, live music, and free Santa photos (2–4 p.m.). All ages and pets welcome.

How Much: Free admission

FAMILY

Chamblee’s Holiday Hoopla Festival

When: 5 to 7 p.m., Dec. 6

Where: Chamblee City Hall, 3518 Broad Street, Chamblee

What: Cupcake decorating, crafts, hot cocoa, doggy photos with the Grinch, Santa storytime, and tree lighting.

How Much: Free admission

National Slime Day

When: 12 to 6 p.m., Dec. 7

Where: Sloomoo Institute, 3637 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta

What: Free slime giveaway to the first 500 visitors (bring a container). Interactive activities for all ages.

How Much: Starting at $21.99

Las Posadas

When: 12 p.m., Dec. 8

Where: Children’s Museum of Atlanta, 275 Centennial Olympic Park Drive NW, Atlanta

What: Celebrate the Mexican tradition of Las Posadas with live performances and family-friendly activities.

How Much: Starting at $17.95 (non-members)

OTHER EVENTS

A Quiet Greatness

When: Now through March 30, 2025

Where: Savoy Automobile Museum, 3 Savoy Lane, Cartersville

What: Exhibit showcasing unique postwar Japanese cars, including iconic models like the 1966 Nissan Silvia CSP311 and 1997 Mitsubishi Pajero Evo. On Dec. 6, a discussion with the authors of A Quiet Greatness will take place.

How Much: Starting at $25 for the Dec. 6 program

Girls on the Run 5K

When: 7:30 a.m., Dec. 7

Where: The Meadow at Piedmont Park, 475 10th Street NE, Atlanta

What: Annual 5K supporting Girls on the Run, inspiring confidence in individuals of all abilities.

How Much: $40 on race day

2024 SEC Football Championship

When: 4 p.m., Dec. 7

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 1 AMB Drive NW, Atlanta

What: The University of Georgia faces the University of Texas at Austin in this year’s SEC Championship game.

How Much: Starting at $125

COMING UP

A Celtic Christmas by A Taste of Ireland

When: 7:30 p.m., Dec. 13

Where: Cedartown Performing Arts Center, 205 East Ave., Cedartown

What: Irish dance and music performance featuring stars from Riverdance and Lord of the Dance .

How Much: Starting at $35

Virginia Highland's Winterfest

When: Dec. 13–14

Where: Virginia Highland District

What: Neighborhood holiday event with a Tour of Lights, Block Party, Jingle Jog, Kids Corner, gift market, and more.

How Much: Free admission

5K Holiday Hustle

When: 8 a.m., Dec. 14

Where: Town of Trilith, Fayetteville

What: Festive 5K run/walk benefiting Piedmont Cancer Wellness. Includes a health and wellness vendor market. Participants encouraged to wear holiday attire.

How Much: $45 on the day of the event

