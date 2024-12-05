Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta | Dec. 6-8, 2024
ATLANTA - Looking for festive fun, live entertainment, or unique experiences around metro Atlanta and beyond this holiday season? From dazzling tree lightings and holiday markets to live performances and family-friendly celebrations, there’s something for everyone on this list of upcoming events. Whether you’re ready to shop for handcrafted gifts, enjoy live music, or simply soak up the holiday spirit, check out these exciting happenings across the area.
HOLIDAY EVENTS
Roswell Tree Lighting
- When: 6 to 8 p.m., Dec. 6
- Where: Roswell Park, 925 Canton Street, Roswell
- What: Annual Christmas tree lighting featuring a 40-foot tree, live performances, Santa, fire pits, s'mores, and more. Performers include River Eves Elementary School, Crabapple Middle School, Zion Missionary Baptist Church Choir, and Roswell United Methodist Choir.
- How Much: Free admission
- More Info
Frosty Follies Burlesque Show
- When: 8 p.m., Dec. 6
- Where: Actor's Express Theatre Company, 887 W. Marietta Street NW, Atlanta
- What: The Candybox Revue presents a glamorous and satirical burlesque performance featuring rhinestones, feathers, and humor.
- How Much: Starting at $45
- More Info
Holiday Spirit
- When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Dec. 7
- Where: Historic Oakland Cemetery, 248 Oakland Ave. SE, Atlanta
- What: Decorated mausoleums, live music, holiday market, family crafts, Santa photos, snacks, and beverages. Victorian-costumed guides offer special $18 tours.
- How Much: Free admission
- More Info
Marietta Pilgrimage Christmas Home Tour
- When: Dec. 6-8
- Where: Whitlock Avenue Neighborhood, Marietta
- What: Tour five private homes decorated for the season. A fundraiser for Cobb Landmarks & Historical Society.
- How Much: Starting at $30
- More Info
A Day with Santa
- When: 1 p.m., Dec. 7
- Where: Downtown Kennesaw
- What: Parade featuring floats, bands, and vintage cars kicks off at 2 p.m., followed by performances, a vendor market, photos with Santa, and tree lighting at 6 p.m.
- How Much: Free admission
- More Info
Conyers Christmas Parade
- When: 2 p.m., Dec. 7
- Where: 949 South Main Street NE, Conyers
- What: Annual parade featuring local schools, nonprofits, Scout groups, churches, bands, and more. Starts at Rockdale County High School.
- How Much: Free admission
- More Info
Deck The Hall
- When: 2 to 7 p.m., Dec. 7
- Where: Downtown Duluth
- What: Holiday festivities including a snow playground, snow slide, crafts, market, live music, carolers, and food trucks.
- How Much: Free admission
- More Info
Hometown Holiday
- When: 4 to 8 p.m., Dec. 7
- Where: Drake Field, 155 Willowbend Road, Peachtree City
- What: Family-friendly event with crafts, shopping, live entertainment, Santa, and tree lighting.
- How Much: Free admission
- More Info
North Pole at Tucker
- When: 4 to 7 p.m., Dec. 7
- Where: 4316 Church Street, Tucker
- What: Music, Santa, crafts, and lighting of the Christmas tree and menorah.
- How Much: Free admission
- More Info
Buford Holiday Festival and Parade
- When: 9 a.m., Dec. 7
- Where: East Main Street, Buford
- What: Parade featuring local businesses, dance teams, Santa, and more. Festival includes vendors, food trucks, games, bouncy houses, and live entertainment.
- How Much: Free admission
- More Info
Mistletoe Market
- When: 12 to 4 p.m., Dec. 8
- Where: Downtown Griffin, 100 S. Hill Street, Griffin
- What: Vendors, cookie decorating with Santa, kids’ activities, and live holiday music.
- How Much: Free admission
- More Info
28th Annual Christmas Jubilee and Parade of Lights
- When: 5:30 to 9 p.m., Dec. 8
- Where: Downtown Woodstock
- What: Parade with 125 entries starts at Woodstock Elementary School and ends at Sam’s Club. Post-parade festivities include holiday music, crafts, and tree lighting at City Center Park.
- How Much: Free admission
- More Info
ART & THEATER
Avia: A Cirque Show
- When: 7 p.m., Dec. 6 & 7; 2:30 p.m., Dec. 7 & 8
- Where: Aurora Theatre, 128 East Pike Street, Lawrenceville
- What: A mesmerizing circus spectacle by Akrosphere Aerial & Circus Arts, exploring themes of control, surrender, trust, and autonomy.
- How Much: Starting at $15
- More Info
Cirque du Soleil: 'Twas the Night Before
- When: Now through Dec. 15
- Where: Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta
- What: A family-friendly holiday production featuring acrobatics, storytelling, and dazzling performances.
- How Much: Starting at $34.50
- More Info
Madeline's Christmas
- When: Dec. 7–31 (various times)
- Where: Horizon Theatre, 1083 Austin Ave. NE, Atlanta
- What: A joyful musical adaptation of Ludwig Bemelmans' beloved children's book, featuring 24 local girls. Proceeds from $10 Star Wand purchases benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
- How Much: Starting at $15
- More Info
A Christmas Story
- When: Now through Dec. 24
- Where: Theatrical Outfit, The Balzer Theater at Herren's, 84 Luckie Street NW, Atlanta
- What: Based on the 1983 film, this nostalgic tale follows Ralphie Parker as he dreams of the perfect Christmas.
- How Much: Starting at $20
- More Info
MUSIC
An Evening with Ken Ford: King of Strings
- When: 8 p.m., Dec. 6
- Where: City Winery Atlanta, 650 North Avenue NE, Atlanta
- What: Electrifying violinist Ken Ford blends jazz, blues, and R&B in a one-of-a-kind performance.
- How Much: Starting at $60
- More Info
Atlanta Women's Chorus: Holidays in the Movies
- When: 2 p.m., Dec. 7
- Where: The Church at Ponce & Highland, 1085 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta
- What: A choral performance featuring beloved holiday movie soundtracks.
- How Much: Starting at $20
- More Info
Georgia Symphony Orchestra: Holiday Pops
- When: 7:30 p.m., Dec. 7; 3 p.m., Dec. 8
- Where: Marietta Performing Arts Center, 1171 Whitlock Ave., Marietta
- What: A festive program by the Georgia Symphony Orchestra and chorus, plus Santa photo ops.
- How Much: Starting at $15
- More Info
Joys of the Season
- When: 4 p.m., Dec. 7
- Where: Saint Mark United Methodist Church, 781 Peachtree Street, Atlanta
- What: The Festival Singers of Atlanta present Kirke Mechem’s Seven Joys of Christmas alongside music celebrating Chanukkah, Christmas, and Kwanzaa.
- How Much: Free admission
- More Info
Lil Baby & Friends
- When: 7 p.m., Dec. 7
- Where: State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta
- What: Lil Baby’s 4th annual birthday celebration featuring the Atlanta rap superstar and special guests.
- How Much: Starting at $80.50
- More Info
FOOD & DRINK
Sips Under the Sea: Holidays
- When: 7 p.m., Dec. 6
- Where: Georgia Aquarium, 225 Baker Street NW, Atlanta
- What: Wander through the aquarium’s holiday-themed galleries while enjoying cocktails and festive decor. Must be 21 or older.
- How Much: Starting at $56.99
- More Info
SHOPPING
Christkindl Market Woodstock
- When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Dec. 7
- Where: Woodstock Arts, 111 Elm Street, Woodstock
- What: Local businesses offer unique gifts at this festive market.
- How Much: Free admission
- More Info
Nightmare Before XMas Market
- When: 12 p.m., Dec. 7
- Where: East Atlanta Village Farmers Market, 559 Flat Shoals Ave. SE, Atlanta
- What: Shop handmade and haunted goods, enjoy food, drinks, and live music, and participate in a DIY craft zone.
- How Much: Free admission
- More Info
Snowball Shindig
- When: 12 p.m., Dec. 7
- Where: Pontoon Brewing Company, 8601 Dunwoody Place, Dunwoody
- What: Artisan market, craft beer, live music, and free Santa photos (2–4 p.m.). All ages and pets welcome.
- How Much: Free admission
- More Info
FAMILY
Chamblee’s Holiday Hoopla Festival
- When: 5 to 7 p.m., Dec. 6
- Where: Chamblee City Hall, 3518 Broad Street, Chamblee
- What: Cupcake decorating, crafts, hot cocoa, doggy photos with the Grinch, Santa storytime, and tree lighting.
- How Much: Free admission
- More Info
National Slime Day
- When: 12 to 6 p.m., Dec. 7
- Where: Sloomoo Institute, 3637 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta
- What: Free slime giveaway to the first 500 visitors (bring a container). Interactive activities for all ages.
- How Much: Starting at $21.99
- More Info
Las Posadas
- When: 12 p.m., Dec. 8
- Where: Children’s Museum of Atlanta, 275 Centennial Olympic Park Drive NW, Atlanta
- What: Celebrate the Mexican tradition of Las Posadas with live performances and family-friendly activities.
- How Much: Starting at $17.95 (non-members)
- More Info
OTHER EVENTS
A Quiet Greatness
- When: Now through March 30, 2025
- Where: Savoy Automobile Museum, 3 Savoy Lane, Cartersville
- What: Exhibit showcasing unique postwar Japanese cars, including iconic models like the 1966 Nissan Silvia CSP311 and 1997 Mitsubishi Pajero Evo. On Dec. 6, a discussion with the authors of A Quiet Greatness will take place.
- How Much: Starting at $25 for the Dec. 6 program
- More Info
Girls on the Run 5K
- When: 7:30 a.m., Dec. 7
- Where: The Meadow at Piedmont Park, 475 10th Street NE, Atlanta
- What: Annual 5K supporting Girls on the Run, inspiring confidence in individuals of all abilities.
- How Much: $40 on race day
- More Info
2024 SEC Football Championship
- When: 4 p.m., Dec. 7
- Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 1 AMB Drive NW, Atlanta
- What: The University of Georgia faces the University of Texas at Austin in this year’s SEC Championship game.
- How Much: Starting at $125
- More Info
COMING UP
A Celtic Christmas by A Taste of Ireland
- When: 7:30 p.m., Dec. 13
- Where: Cedartown Performing Arts Center, 205 East Ave., Cedartown
- What: Irish dance and music performance featuring stars from Riverdance and Lord of the Dance.
- How Much: Starting at $35
- More Info
Virginia Highland's Winterfest
- When: Dec. 13–14
- Where: Virginia Highland District
- What: Neighborhood holiday event with a Tour of Lights, Block Party, Jingle Jog, Kids Corner, gift market, and more.
- How Much: Free admission
- More Info
5K Holiday Hustle
- When: 8 a.m., Dec. 14
- Where: Town of Trilith, Fayetteville
- What: Festive 5K run/walk benefiting Piedmont Cancer Wellness. Includes a health and wellness vendor market. Participants encouraged to wear holiday attire.
- How Much: $45 on the day of the event
- More Info
NETHERWORLD Lights On Experience
- When: Dec. 14 only
- Where: NETHERWORLD Haunted House, Stone Mountain
- What: Guided VIP lights-on tours of the haunted attraction, showcasing animatronics and set design.
- How Much: Starting at $125 (limited availability)
- More Info