2024 SEC Championship watch parties in Atlanta/Georgia: Go Dawgs!

If you don't have tickets for the 2024 SEC Championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and Texas Longhorns on Dec. 7 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, you can still watch the game with plenty of other football fans and enjoy food and drink specials.

Here is a list of some of the watch parties:

ATHENS

Athentic Brewing Company: The UGA Athens Alumni Chapter is hosting a watch party starting at 4 p.m. It's also Small Town Saturday at Athentic Brewing Company. From 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., you can support local businesses and artists at the pop-up.

ATLANTA

BrewDog Atlanta: BrewDog Atlanta is the perfect spot if you're looking for something near the BeltLine. Students get a 25-percent discount.

Monday Night Brewing: The UGA Atlanta Alumni Chapter is hosting a watch party at Monday Night Brewing in West Midtown. It starts at 4 p.m. You can enjoy a number of beers, cocktails, wood-fired pizzas and the game.

Park Tavern: Bring your buddies and your furry best friend to Park Tavern where things kick off in Piedmont Park at 2 p.m. They offer drink specials, food and a big screen.

Pom Court at Hotel Granada: Looking for an elevated tailgating experience? Check out Hotel Granada's Pom Court in Midtown. The courtyard patio has outdoor heaters. You can keep the wings and boozy hot chocolate coming as the Dawgs take on the Longhorns. You don't need a reservation or a ticket to get in. The tailgate party will be held from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

AUGUSTA

Top Dawg Tavern: The UGA Augusta Alumni Chapter is hosting a watch party at Top Dawg Tavern. There's a full bar with specials, big screen TVs, an interactive gaming floor and kids meals are only $5. This event starts at 11 a.m.

