Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta | Aug. 23-25, 2024

Looking for exciting events to attend this weekend? From live music performances by renowned artists like Julia Cole and Adam Doleac to unique experiences like Burlesque Karaoke and the Honeyknife Album Release Party, there's something for everyone. Explore vibrant art markets, attend outdoor movie screenings, and immerse yourself in cultural festivals like the Grant Park Summer Shade Festival and the BronzeLens Film Festival. Whether you're into music, art, comedy, or family-friendly activities, this curated list of events happening across the Atlanta area has you covered for a fun-filled weekend and beyond!

MUSIC

Julia Cole

WHAT: Nashville recording artist and television host Julia Cole blends authentic country storytelling with a hint of Houston rhythm and attitude.

WHEN: 7 p.m. Aug. 23

WHERE: Eddie's Attic, Decatur

HOW MUCH: Tickets start at $20.03

Jukebox Giants

WHAT: Jukebox Giants performs the most popular hits of the Motown era.

WHEN: 8 p.m. Aug. 23

WHERE: Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 N Park Square, Marietta

HOW MUCH: Tickets start at $29

Burlesque Karaoke

WHAT: Sing your favorite song while a Candybox Revue burlesque performer dances live on stage with you.

WHEN: 9 p.m. Aug. 23

WHERE: Metropolitan Studios, 1259 Metropolitan Ave SE, Atlanta

HOW MUCH: Tickets start at $20

Adam Doleac

WHAT: Country singer-songwriter Adam Doleac brings his "Wrong Side of Sunrise Tour" to Atlanta.

WHEN: 8 p.m. Aug. 23

WHERE: Variety Playhouse, 1099 Euclid Ave. N.E., Atlanta

HOW MUCH: Tickets start at $20

Live in the DTL Concert Series: The Beat Goes On (Cher tribute)

WHAT: The Beat Goes On, a Cher tribute featuring Lisa McClowry, will be the next performance in the Live in the DTL Concert Series in Lawrenceville.

WHEN: 8 p.m. Aug. 23

WHERE: Lawrenceville Lawn, 210 Luckie Street, Lawrenceville

HOW MUCH: Free admission

Honeyknife Album Release Party

WHAT: Live acoustic music with Zach Coffman followed by high-energy ATL favorites Stay Here at 7:30, and alt-rock heavyweight Honeyknife at 9. The exclusive Honey Lager special brew will also be featured.

WHEN: 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. Aug. 23

WHERE: StillFire Brewing Co., 343 US-23, Suwanee

HOW MUCH: Free admission

Libianca

WHAT: Cameroonian and American singer Libianca, best known for her breakout single "People," also competed on "The Voice" in 2021. All ages show.

WHEN: 7 p.m. Aug. 24

WHERE: Hell at The Masquerade, downtown Atlanta

HOW MUCH: $25

Roswell Riverside Sounds: River Whyless

WHAT: River Whyless, an Asheville-based quartet known for their edgy, mostly acoustic, indie folk-rock sound, performs in the next Roswell Riverside Sounds event.

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 24

WHERE: Riverside Park, 575 Riverside Road, Roswell

HOW MUCH: Free admission

Angie McMahon

WHAT: Singer Angie McMahon is on tour to promote her new album, "Light, Dark, Light Again."

WHEN: 8 p.m. Aug. 24

WHERE: Terminal West, 887 W. Marietta St., Atlanta

HOW MUCH: Tickets start at $25

Brotherhood — A Doobie Brothers Tribute Band

WHAT: The Doobie Brothers tribute band, Brotherhood, performs in Woodstock.

WHEN: 4 p.m. Aug. 25

WHERE: MadLife Stage & Studios, 8722 Main St., Woodstock

HOW MUCH: Tickets start at $24.50

Karla Harris and Joe Alterman Trio

WHAT: Jazz on the Lawn will feature Karla Harris and the Joe Alterman Trio in an outdoor concert. It's also the 25th anniversary for Jazz on the Lawn. Blankets, chairs, food, and drink welcome. VIP tables available.

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 23

WHERE: Callanwolde Fine Arts Center, 980 Briarcliff Road NE, Atlanta

HOW MUCH: Tickets start at $30

An Evening at the Museum featuring Demola the Violinist

WHAT: Enjoy an evening at the museum with violin magic performed by Demola. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Chairs and blankets are welcome.

WHEN: 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 24

WHERE: Flat Rock Archives, 3956 Crossvale Rd, Lithonia

HOW MUCH: Tickets start at $55

Emo Night

WHAT: Emo Night featuring emo favorites by some of Atlanta's best DJs.

WHEN: 7 to 10 p.m. Aug. 24

WHERE: Fire Maker Brewing Company, 975 Chattahoochee Ave NW, Atlanta

HOW MUCH: Free admission

A Benefit for Punk Rock Dave

WHAT: Benefit for Punk Rock Dave, featuring performances by Rent Boys, Swingset, The Aggravated, and DJ G$. Hosted by Rotnee. Raffles and drink specials. Proceeds go to help with medical bills.

WHEN: 4 to 11 p.m. Aug. 25

WHERE: Star Bar, 437 Moreland Ave., Atlanta

HOW MUCH: $25

Tragic Love

WHAT: An evening with Tragic Love, featuring minstrels spinning tales of love's torment and death's dance, with a potent cocktail of Southern blues, rock, and a dash of grunge.

WHEN: 8 p.m. Aug. 25

WHERE: Red Light Café, 553-1 Amsterdam Ave. NE, Atlanta

HOW MUCH: $12 in advance, $15 at the door

Metal Makers Market

WHAT: Shop from more than 10 local artisans, enjoy yummy food, 5 craft beers on tap, and headbangin' music. All ages and pups welcome.

WHEN: 12 p.m. Aug. 24

WHERE: Little Cottage Brewery, 120 Olive Street, Avondale Estates

HOW MUCH: Free admission

ART/ART MARKETS

3rd Annual Guardian Studios' Artists Exhibition

WHAT: The 3rd Annual Guardian Studios' Artists Exhibition will feature work from more than 40 artists, including painters, photographers, fashion designers, film directors, sculptors, muralists, art therapists, stylists, and ceramic artists. The gallery is also celebrating its 2nd anniversary. There will be a multi-artist market on Sunday afternoon.

WHEN: 7 to 10 p.m. Aug. 24 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 25

WHERE: Echo Contemporary Art, 750 Echo Street NW, Atlanta

HOW MUCH: Free admission

Art-Tiques Summer Market

WHAT: More than 150 vendors inside and outside the Braselton Historical Gym. Food trucks and live music.

WHEN: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 23, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 24, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 25

WHERE: Braselton, 115 Harrison St, Braselton

HOW MUCH: Free admission

Alpharetta Art in the Park

WHAT: More than 50 artists will offer their artwork in the park in Alpharetta. The Alpharetta Farmers Market will take over the town green on Saturday.

WHEN: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 24 and 12 to 4 p.m. Aug. 25

WHERE: Brooke Street Park, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta

HOW MUCH: Free admission

Practical Magic Marketplace

WHAT: The Practical Magic Marketplace will feature local vendors with handmade goods, arts, crafts, candles, soaps, vintage items, and more. There will also be a DIY craft zone for all ages.

WHEN: 3 p.m. Aug. 24

WHERE: East Atlanta Village Farmers Market, 572 Stokeswood Ave. SE, Atlanta

HOW MUCH: Free admission

MOVIES/FILM

Movies by Moonlight: "The Iron Giant"

WHAT: Enjoy a movie on the big screen under a beautiful night sky at City Springs. "The Iron Giant" is the story of a young boy's improbable friendship with a giant robot.

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 23

WHERE: 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs

HOW MUCH: Free admission

Coca-Cola Summer Film Festival at Fox Theatre

WHAT: The Coca-Cola Summer Film Festival features several favorite classics, including "The Breakfast Club," "The Little Mermaid," "Bohemian Rhapsody," "Casablanca," and "West Side Story."

WHEN: Aug. 23-25

WHERE: Fox Theatre Atlanta, 660 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta

HOW MUCH: Tickets start at $15

Movie in the Park: "The Color Purple"

WHAT: Screening of the movie "The Color Purple," hosted by District 10 Councilmember Andrea L. Boone. Bring blankets, chairs, and snacks.

WHEN: 8:45 p.m. Aug. 23

WHERE: C.T. Martin Recreation Center (rear field), 3201 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive SW, Atlanta

HOW MUCH: Free admission

BronzeLens Festival

WHAT: The 15th BronzeLens Festival celebrates diverse voices in filmmaking. The festival features dozens of screenings, workshops, panels, and more.

WHEN: Aug. 21-25

WHERE: Tara Theater, 2345 Cheshire Bridge Rd NE, Atlanta

HOW MUCH: Cost varies

THEATER

Dial M For Murder

WHAT: "Dial M For Murder" from Woodstock Arts is the latest adaptation of the classic murder-thriller from Alfred Hitchcock. Recommended for ages 12 and up.

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sundays, Aug. 16-Sept. 1

WHERE: Woodstock Arts, 8534 Main Street, Woodstock

HOW MUCH: Tickets start at $19

"LUV" by Murray Schisgal

WHAT: "LUV" by Murray Schisgal is a comedy that follows the misadventures of Harry and Milt, two old friends whose lives take unexpected turns when they reunite on a New York City bridge.

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 22-24

WHERE: 7 Stages Theatre, 1105 Euclid Ave NE, Atlanta

HOW MUCH: $30 general admission

Cabaret

WHAT: "Cabaret" is the story of a young American who meets an eclectic circle of Berliners in anything-goes 1929 Berlin.

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays through Aug. 25

WHERE: Actors Express Theatre Company, 887 W. Marietta Street NW, Atlanta

HOW MUCH: Tickets start at $51.50

COMEDY

Chris Tucker & Friends

WHAT: Comedian and actor Chris Tucker is bringing his friends to metro Atlanta. There will also be live music.

WHEN: Aug. 24

WHERE: Stockbridge Amphitheater, 4650 Henry Blvd., Stockbridge

HOW MUCH: Tickets start at $75

ATL Comedy Fest

WHAT: Local and national comedians — unleashed and uncensored.

WHEN: 7 to 9 p.m. Aug. 11

WHERE: Clutch Atlanta, 1860 Corporate Blvd. NE, Atlanta

HOW MUCH: Free general admission with ticket, VIP admission for $25 per person

FOOD/DRINK

Georgia Vegfest 2024

WHAT: Georgia Vegfest features food samples, engaging speakers, DJs, a family fun zone, food trucks, and more.

WHEN: 11 a.m. Aug. 25

WHERE: Atlanta Expo Center North, 3650 Jonesboro Road SE, Hapeville

HOW MUCH: Tickets start at $10

Bubbles & Bites

WHAT: Bubbles & Bites at Atlanta Botanical Garden will feature a prix fixe menu at Longleaf restaurant.

WHEN: 11 a.m. Aug. 24

WHERE: Atlanta Botanical Garden, 1345 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta

HOW MUCH: Cost is $80 per person. Reservations required.

Art Market at Six Bridges Brewing

WHAT: Art market featuring more than 20 local artists, live music, 10+ beers on tap, and more. All ages and pups welcome.

WHEN: 4 p.m. Aug. 23

WHERE: Six Bridges Brewing Co., 11455 Lakefield Drive, Johns Creek

HOW MUCH: Free admission

OTHER

Grant Park Summer Shade Festival

WHAT: The two-day, in-town festival in historic Grant Park brings together a variety of regional and local artists, food vendors, and musical entertainment.

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Aug. 24 and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 25

WHERE: Grant Park, 840 Cherokee Ave., Atlanta

HOW MUCH: Free admission

65th Atlanta Model Train Show and Sale

WHAT: Over 350 tables representing dealers from all over the nation will have model items in all gauges and Railroad Antiques for sale. This is Georgia’s largest combination show, displaying items for both the "modeler" and "railbuff" alike all under one roof. This year's show will be run in conjunction with the 2024 G-Scale Southern Regional Convention.

WHEN: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 24

WHERE: Gas South Arena, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth

HOW MUCH: Tickets start at $12

Smoke and Chill ATL: Alien on Edgewood

WHAT: Dive into an interstellar evening where extraterrestrial themes take center stage. Whether you're a fan of sci-fi classics or futuristic fantasies, this event promises to be an otherworldly experience. There will be alien-themed cosplay, live performances, vendors, a full bar, and food.

WHEN: 5 to 10 p.m. Aug. 23

WHERE: Our Bar, 339 Edgewood Ave. SE, Atlanta

HOW MUCH: Free general admission, $30 for a 2-song performance slot

College Football Hall of Fame 10th Anniversary Celebration

WHAT: 10th anniversary celebration at College Football Hall of Fame featuring brand new, innovative exhibits, enhanced fan engagement experiences, and a free concert by Antwan "Big Boi" Patton from Outkast. There will also be cheerleaders, marching bands, inflatables, and giveaways.

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 24

WHERE: College Football Hall of Fame, downtown Atlanta

HOW MUCH: Free admission

Dish Garden Workshop

WHAT: Select cacti and succulents to plant into a ceramic vessel and customize with sand, rocks, moss, and more. Alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages available for purchase.

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Aug. 24

WHERE: PlantHouse, 112 W Trinity Pl., Decatur

HOW MUCH: Starts at $22.50

NEXT WEEK

Let Me Be Your Star: A Divas Cabaret with Rachel Jarrard

WHAT: Let Me Be Your Star: A Divas Cabaret with Rachel Jarrard will feature show-stopping numbers from Broadway and special guests.

WHEN: 8 p.m. Aug. 27

WHERE: Red Light Café, 553-1 Amsterdam Ave. NE, Atlanta

HOW MUCH: Tickets start at $10

Forest Park Library Adult Book Talk

WHAT: Join other adults to talk about books. This month's book is "Silver Sparrow" by Tayari Jones.

WHEN: 6 p.m. Aug. 27

WHERE: Forest Park Library, 4812 West Street, Forest Park

HOW MUCH: Free admission

Full-Day Wine Country Wine Tastings (Bus Tour)

WHAT: Visit three wineries in North Georgia's wine country and taste wines at each location. There will be about 12 wines to sample. Wineries include Talking Rock, Chateau Meichtry Family Vineyard and Winery, and Ott Farms and Vineyard.

WHEN: 9:45 a.m. Aug. 25 (duration of 7.5 hours)

WHERE: Bus departs from downtown Atlanta

HOW MUCH: Tickets start at $120

