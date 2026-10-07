Things to do in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | Oct. 9-11,2026

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Fall fun is in full swing across metro Atlanta and North Georgia. From festivals and live music to spooky attractions and family outings, this weekend’s lineup offers plenty of reasons to get out and explore.

🎡FESTIVALS & SPECIAL EVENTS

Wire and Wood Songwriters Festival

Oct. 9

Downtown Alpharetta, 20 South Main Street, Alpharetta

Hear the songs and the stories behind them during this two-day music festival featuring more than 30 performances. The lineup includes Sister Hazel, Corey Smith, Kristina Murray and David Ryan Harris, along with other national and local musicians.

Oakhurst Porchfest

Oct. 10

Oakhurst neighborhood, Decatur

Neighborhood porches become stages during this grassroots music festival. Stroll through Oakhurst to hear a variety of bands and musicians, then pick up takeout from a nearby restaurant.

Fall Festival on Ponce

Oct. 10-11

Olmsted Linear Park, Atlanta

Browse unique handmade goods and discover local makers during an outdoor arts and crafts celebration in scenic Olmsted Linear Park.

Turin Antique Farm Power Show and Tractor Pull

Oct. 10

Turin Tractor Pull, 78 Will Banks Road, Turin

Explore antique tractors and watch tractor-pull competitions at the Turin Antique Tractor Association’s 30th annual celebration of eastern Coweta County’s farming heritage. Food, drinks and family-friendly entertainment round out the event.

Chalktoberfest

Oct. 10–11

Marietta Square, downtown Marietta

Watch professional artists transform the streets into colorful chalk masterpieces at this free festival hosted by the Marietta-Cobb Museum of Art. Enjoy live music, vendors, food trucks, children’s activities and an amateur chalk competition, plus a craft beer festival Saturday.

North Georgia Folk Festival

Oct. 10

Sandy Creek Park, Athens

Celebrate regional folk music and arts at the festival’s 41st annual gathering, featuring live performances, local art, food and family-friendly activities. The event is presented by the Athens Folk Music and Dance Society in partnership with Athens-Clarke County Leisure Services.

Sorghum in the Mountains Festival

Oct. 10–11 and Oct. 17–18

Meeks Park, Blairsville

Get a taste of North Georgia tradition with sorghum syrup-making demonstrations, local crafts, mountain music and seasonal treats. One of Georgia’s longest-running fall festivals celebrates the region’s heritage over two weekends.

📅COMING UP

Paws for Cocktails

Oct. 17

Furkids headquarters campus and sanctuary

Enjoy dinner from Eclipse di Luna, an open bar, a DJ, salsa dancers and live and silent auctions while supporting animal rescue and medical care. Admission is $100; a separate $100 raffle offers a chance to win a seven-night tropical getaway for two.

Stone Mountain Highland Games and Scottish Festival

Oct. 16-18

Stone Mountain Park, Stone Mountain

Watch Highland athletics, piping and drumming contests, and traditional dancing while exploring clan tents, Celtic performances and Scottish food. Tickets are $22.50 in advance or $25 at the gate; children 12 and under get in free. Parking costs extra.

Bayanihan Fest

Oct. 17

Uptown Atlanta, Atlanta

Celebrate Filipino American History Month with music, dance and Filipino food from local vendors. Bayanihan Fest brings cultural performances and community festivities to Uptown Atlanta.

Fall Festival of Fun

Oct. 24, 5-10 p.m.

Jim R. Miller Park and Event Center, Marietta

Bring the family in costume for a free evening of music, entertainment and Halloween displays. There’s also a haunted house, plus food and market vendors.

Smyrna Crafts & Drafts Fall Festival

Oct. 24-25

Village Green Park, Smyrna

Browse 150 arts and crafts booths, grab something to eat and listen to live music. Beer will be available, and kids will have activities of their own. Admission is free.

Atlanta Pride Parade

Oct. 11, noon-5 p.m.

MARTA Civic Center station to Piedmont Park, Atlanta

Join more than 100,000 spectators and at least 300 marching groups for a parade through Atlanta, part of the city’s annual Pride Festival.

Atlanta Pride: Trans March

Oct. 10, 1:15-3 p.m.

Piedmont Park, 400 Park Drive, Atlanta

Celebrate and raise visibility for transgender and nonbinary people during this Atlanta Pride march.

Atlanta Pride: Bi+Pan March

Oct. 10, 3-4:30 p.m.

Piedmont Park, Atlanta

Celebrate bisexual and pansexual identities with a community march during Atlanta Pride weekend.

Atlanta Pride: Dyke March

Oct. 10, 4:30-6 p.m.

Piedmont Park, Atlanta

Join a march dedicated to empowering women, femmes and their allies.

Pride Parade Viewing Party at the Marquee Club

Oct. 11, noon

Fox Theatre, Atlanta

Catch the parade at the eighth annual viewing party, presented by Lexus and hosted by Taylor Alxndr. Enjoy music from DJ GORP and performances by Drew Friday, Orchid, JayBella Bankz, Molly ALXNDR, Mr. Elle Aye and Ella Saurus Rex.

Pride Parade Viewing Party at Livingston Restaurant + Bar

Oct. 11

Georgian Terrace Hotel, Atlanta

Watch the Atlanta Pride Parade from Livingston Restaurant + Bar along the Peachtree Street route.

Pride on the Plaza

Oct. 9, 6-8 p.m.

Colony Square, Atlanta

Kick off Pride weekend with emcee Brigitte Bidet, drag performances, giveaways and surprises, plus music from DJ Yvonne Monet.

Pride at the Aquarium

Oct. 9, 7-11 p.m.

Georgia Aquarium, Atlanta

Celebrate amid shimmering lights, themed decor and music throughout the aquarium. DJs Russ Rich, TDON, GOONZ and Seth Breezy provide the soundtrack, with Rich bringing his signature Taylor Swift remixes and GOONZ performing in the VIP Lounge.

🎸MUSIC & COMEDY

Dizgo

Oct. 8

Terminal West, Atlanta

Jam out in West Midtown with a band blending electronic funk, progressive rock and soul. Tickets start at $24.

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra: Brahms + Wagner

Oct. 8 and 10

Atlanta Symphony Hall, Atlanta

Hear Music Director Nathalie Stutzmann lead Brahms’ Third Symphony alongside selections from three Wagner operas, including the Prelude and "Liebestod" from "Tristan and Isolde." Tickets start at $41.45.

Live Music in the Beer Garden: Oktoberfest Music Series

Fridays through Oct. 23

Fire Maker Brewing Company, Atlanta

Grab a beer and settle in under the string lights for free live music. Upcoming performers include Atticus Roness on Oct. 9, Drea Salgado on Oct. 16 and Layla Mason on Oct. 23. Performances move to the covered patio in inclement weather. Entry and parking are free.

OkCello’s "Epiphany"

Oct. 9

Georgia Tech Ferst Center for the Arts, Atlanta

Join Atlanta musician Okorie "OkCello" Johnson for an interactive performance combining cello, live looping, improvisation and storytelling, with opportunities for the audience to participate. Tickets are $10-$59.

Jazz at All Saints: The Rodney Jordan Quartet

Oct. 9

All Saints Episcopal Church, Atlanta

Enjoy an evening with Grammy-nominated bassist Rodney Jordan, featuring selections from "Memphis Blue" and the premiere of works written for a concert celebrating longstanding Atlanta friendships. Tickets are $25.

Jazz on the Lawn

Oct. 9

Callanwolde Fine Arts Center, Atlanta

Spend an evening outdoors listening to Joe Gransden’s Big Band with vocalist Maria Howell during Callanwolde’s Jazz on the Lawn series. Tickets start at $38.43.

"Marvin: The Marvin Gaye Musical"

Oct. 9

Clayton County Performing Arts Center, Jonesboro

Follow Marvin Gaye’s rise at Motown, groundbreaking music, relationships and personal struggles in this touring production from Je’Caryous Entertainment. Musical numbers draw from the Motown songbook. Tickets start at $80.

Weezer: The Gathering

Oct. 10

State Farm Arena, Atlanta

Sing along to Weezer’s alternative rock anthems, with The Shins and Silversun Pickups also taking the stage. Tickets start at $46.

Fuerza Regida

Oct. 10

Lakewood Amphitheater, Atlanta

Catch the Mexican urban music stars as they bring modern corridos and a high-energy live show to the amphitheater. Tickets start at $54.

Michael Carbonaro: Wonderboy

Oct. 10

Byers Theatre at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center, Sandy Springs

"The Carbonaro Effect" star mixes comedy, surprising illusions and audience participation in his latest live show. Expect an evening of magic and mischief that keeps you guessing.

Georgia Philharmonic: Dvořák’s New World Symphony

Oct. 11

Lassiter Concert Hall, Marietta

Celebrate the orchestra’s 42nd season opener with Dvořák’s New World Symphony, Tchaikovsky’s Polonaise from "Eugene Onegin" and Haydn’s Sinfonia Concertante. Tickets are $30.

🎭THEATER AND ARTS

ARTober Gwinnett

Oct. 1–31

Locations throughout Gwinnett County

The monthlong arts celebration features pop-up galleries, public art and events across the county. Look for mini art galleries in Peachtree Corners, Suwanee and Duluth, plus Not Your Mother’s Art Fest at Slow Pour Brewing in Lawrenceville on Oct. 16. The "GROW HERE" installation in downtown Norcross continues through Nov. 8.

The Art of Banksy: Without Limits

Pullman Yards, Atlanta

Explore more than 200 pieces celebrating anonymous street artist Banksy, including certified original artworks, prints, sculptures, installations and murals.

Au Room Show

Through Oct. 11

Pullman Yards, Atlanta

Explore humanity’s fascination with gold and wealth through a 100-minute production featuring aerial performances, music, contemporary choreography and immersive LED visuals.

"Mexodus"

Oct. 2-16

Alliance Theatre, Atlanta

This hip-hop musical makes its Atlanta debut, exploring a lesser-known chapter of U.S. history: the thousands of enslaved people who crossed the Rio Grande seeking freedom in Mexico. Tickets start at $35.

"Hairspray"

Select dates Oct. 2–24

Lawrenceville Arts Center, Lawrenceville

Pretty as a Penny Productions presents the Broadway musical about Tracy Turnblad, a Baltimore teen who lands a spot on a TV dance show and pushes for change. Performances are scheduled Thursday through Sunday, with afternoon and evening shows on Saturdays. Check the theater’s schedule for times and tickets.

"Macbeth"

Oct. 3-25

Atlanta Shakespeare Tavern, Atlanta

Experience Shakespeare’s dark tragedy about a Scottish general whose unchecked ambition, encouraged by Lady Macbeth, drives him to kill his king and seize the throne. Arrive early for British-style pub food and drinks, with the theater opening one hour and 16 minutes before each performance.

"Ripcord"

Select dates Oct. 8-18

Stage Door Theatre, Dunwoody

Watch two women in a senior living home turn a battle of wills into an escalating game of one-upmanship in this comedy by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright David Lindsay-Abaire. Tickets are $20-$36.

"The Heart Sellers"

Oct. 10-Nov. 9

Horizon Theatre, Atlanta

Follow two young immigrant women navigating life in America — and Thanksgiving without a recipe. A kitchen disaster turns into a funny, heartfelt evening of laughter, confessions and friendship.

Hapeville Fall Gallery Crawl

Oct. 9

Downtown Hapeville, Hapeville

Explore art in unexpected places during this free, walkable gallery crawl from 5 to 9 p.m. Visit open studios at the Goat Farm Satellite, browse exhibits in the Art Containers and local storefronts, and enjoy live music while meeting local and regional artists.

"Los Porfiados" (The Stubborns)

Through Nov. 29

Carroll Slater Sifly Piazza, High Museum of Art, Atlanta

Explore 14 interactive inflatable sculptures, some reaching 17 feet tall, in this playful outdoor installation by Chilean creative studio gt2P. Inspired by Chile’s classic roly-poly toy, the exhibit is the 10th project in the High’s outdoor installation series.

Martin Puryear: Nexus

Through Jan. 17, 2027

High Museum of Art, Atlanta

Explore more than 70 works in a variety of materials by Martin Puryear, whose art draws inspiration from global culture, social history and the natural world. The High is the collection’s exclusive Southeast venue.

📅COMING UP

Cumberland Art Festival

Oct. 17-18

Galleria on the Park, Atlanta

Browse work from more than 125 artists at this inaugural free festival presented by Genuine Parts Company. Enjoy live music, local food and beverage vendors, interactive experiences and a Kid Zone. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

"CYCLE" Screening Hosted by Killer Mike

Oct. 23

Plaza Theatre, Atlanta

Join Killer Mike for the Atlanta premiere of "CYCLE," an award-winning documentary following a Wisconsin family’s six-year search for answers after 18-year-old Ty’Rese West was killed by a police officer. Filmmakers Laura Dyan Kezman and William Howell will join Killer Mike for a post-screening Q&A, with West’s mother, Monique West, also attending. Admission is free with advance RSVP required; space is limited to approximately 300 guests.

Artlanta Festival of Culture

Oct. 30-Nov. 1

Historic Fourth Ward Park, Atlanta

Celebrate Atlanta’s music and arts with murals, installations and three days of listening and dancing. Friday features DJ Kizzy Rock’s Old Atlanta Experience, followed Saturday by a full-album presentation of OutKast’s "ATLiens" with lights, projections and Halloween festivities. Sunday celebrates Michael Jackson and Stevie Wonder through vinyl recordings. Festival admission is free; optional costume party lounges cost $45 Saturday and $35 Sunday.

🍽️FOODIE EVENTS

Third Annual Wine Fest: Friday Night Edition

Oct. 9

The Woodall, Atlanta

Sample more than 100 wines from around the world in the Woodall’s breezeway, with light bites and live music. Admission includes a tasting and order booklet, 10% off same-day wine orders and a complimentary appetizer, subject to availability. Tickets are $65; bring your ID for check-in.

🏠COMMUNITY AND FAMILY FRIENDLY

Autumn Afternoons

Saturdays in October

The Camp at The Works, Atlanta

Bring family, friends and lawn chairs for free outdoor performances by local bands and musicians from 2 to 5 p.m. Pick up a meal or drink from a nearby restaurant and spend the afternoon enjoying live music.

The Toy Factory

Open daily through the end of the year

Pullman Yards, Atlanta

Step inside a secret toy factory for a family-friendly, immersive 360-degree adventure featuring playful characters, interactive games and imaginative worlds. Visit the workshop to design and build your own toys.

Movies by Moonlight: "Hocus Pocus"

Oct. 9, after sunset, approximately 7:15 p.m.

Heritage Amphitheatre, Sandy Springs

Come in costume for a family-friendly contest before settling onto the tiered lawn to watch "Hocus Pocus" on a 30-foot screen. Concessions will be available. Admission is free.

Hispanic Latino Heritage Month Celebration

Oct. 9

Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center, Lawrenceville

Celebrate Hispanic and Latino cultures with cuisine, performances and an evening of community connection. Admission is free.

Acworth Book & Storytelling Festival

Oct. 10

Tanyard Creek Overlook at Logan Farm Park, Acworth

Meet local and regional authors, hear professional storytellers and explore a variety of genres through panel discussions and vendor offerings. Admission is free.

Raver Tots: The Ultimate Family Rave in Atlanta

Oct. 10

Wild Heaven Beer: West End Brewery & Gardens, Atlanta

Hit the dance floor with the kids at a family rave where grown-ups and little ones can dance together. Tickets start at $24, including fees.

Gabby’s Dollhouse MEOWseum Discovery Days

Oct. 9-11

Children’s Museum of Atlanta, Atlanta

Meet Gabby and enjoy themed crafts, a museum-wide scavenger hunt, storytime and dance parties. Daily sessions run from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Name That Nightmare

Oct. 7, 11, 14, 18, 21, 25 and 28; Nov. 1

Participating Marcus Theatres locations

Test your horror movie knowledge with four mystery screenings, each teased through social media clues on Saturdays and Mondays. Films screen Wednesdays, with titles revealed Thursdays and encore screenings Sundays. An $18 passport covers all four films. Check your local theater for participation and showtimes.

Elephant Extravaganza

Oct. 10 through Jan. 3, 2027

Fernbank Museum, Atlanta

Celebrate the opening of "The Secret World of Elephants" with hands-on activities, family-friendly crafts and engaging experiences exploring these larger-than-life animals.

October Movie Nights on The Green

Oct. 9, 16, 23 and 30

The Green at Phipps Plaza, Atlanta

Catch a free outdoor movie at 6 p.m., featuring "The Notebook" Oct. 3, "GOAT" Oct. 9, "Jurassic World Rebirth" Oct. 16, "Clueless" Oct. 23 and "Coco" Oct. 30. Arrive early for seating and pick up refreshments from Buckhead Bar or nearby restaurants.

Drive-In Movie Night: Inside Out 2

Oct. 10

Headquarters Library, Jonesboro

Join Commissioner Alaina Reaves for a family movie night featuring "Inside Out 2" from 6 to 8 p.m. Bring friends and family for popcorn and a few laughs with Joy, Sadness, Anger and Anxiety.

Arabia Mountain National Heritage Area 20th Anniversary Celebration

Oct. 11, 2-6 p.m.

Vaughters’ Farm Trailhead, Stonecrest

Mark 20 years with barbecue, live blues and bluegrass, free ice cream and Mokipops, and visits with AWARE animal ambassadors. Enjoy hayrides, a bounce house, guided nature hikes and a pop-up museum inside historic Vaughters’ Barn. Admission is free.

🏈SPORTS



Georgia Tech Football vs. Duke

Oct. 10

Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field, Atlanta

Cheer on the Yellow Jackets as they face Duke during Hall of Fame Weekend and celebrate 65 years of the Ramblin’ Wreck.

Regular Show at Senoia Raceway

Oct. 10

Senoia Raceway, Senoia

Catch dirt-track racing under the lights as drivers compete in divisions including Hot Shot and Mini Stock. The evening brings fast-paced competition to Senoia Raceway.

AthHalf Half Marathon & AthFest Educates 5K

Oct. 10–11

Downtown Athens

Run through Athens’ historic neighborhoods, downtown and the University of Georgia campus, with live music along the half marathon route. The weekend also features the AthFest Educates 5K, with proceeds supporting music and arts education for local K-12 students.

JEEP & CAR SHOWS

Tireside Chat: Fall Spectacular Auction Preview

Oct. 10

Savoy Automobile Museum, Cartersville

Go behind the scenes with Richmond Auctions co-owner Mike McCandless for a preview of featured cars and vintage collectibles. Free for museum members; included with admission for other visitors.

📅COMING UP

Richmond Auctions’ Inaugural Fall Spectacular

Oct. 16-17

Savoy Automobile Museum, Cartersville

Explore more than 125 automobiles and 400 advertising collectibles. Registered bidders can bid in person or online; spectators watch from outside the pavilion. Food and drinks available. Free for museum members; museum admission required for other visitors.

Ridz by the River Fall Car Show

Oct. 17

60 Etowah Springs Road, Cartersville

The 12th annual fall car show will feature hot rods and classic cars plus food trucks and live music. Free event.

American Legion Post 109 Jeep Show

Oct. 17

Doug's Paint & Body Shop, Hartwell

Jeep show with multiple awards (best mod and stock, kids choice, people's choice, commander's choice), vendors and more.

Annual Children's Haven Jeep Run

Oct. 17

Appalachian Gun Mountain Trails, Jasper

Day rides, night rides, multiple vendors, raffles, costume contests and more. Hosted by Children's Haven, Cherokee County Jeepers and Apex Offroad Club. 100% of proceeds donated to Children's Haven.

Bike, Jeep & Car Show Benefit for Brady Doyle

Oct. 17

8456 N. Highway 27, Rock Spring

Support Brady Doyle and his family during this benefit featuring a bike, Jeep and car show, food, an auction, 50/50 drawing, giveaways and more. The family-friendly event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with all proceeds helping cover Brady's medical expenses following a serious vehicle crash.

Senoia Jeep Fest

Oct. 24

Senoia Speedway, Senoia

Large annual Jeep festival with Halloween-decorated vehicles, vendors, food trucks, raffle prizes and more.

Halloween Fundraising Car Show & Festival

Oct. 24

Southern Devil Harley-Davidson, Cartersville

The Halloween fundraising car show and festival will raise funds for Bartow Center for Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities. $25 entry fee into car show. 36 trophies awarded. Fun for the whole family.

6th Annual Octoberfast Trunk-or-Treat Classic Car & Truck Show

Oct. 24

Frey Elementary School, Acworth

Cars, candy, costumes and family fun come together at this annual trunk-or-treat and classic car and truck show. Vehicle registration is $25, with Top 31 awards presented during the show.

👻HALLOWEEN FESTIVITIES

"The Ghastly Dreadfuls"

Oct. 7-31

Center for Puppetry Arts, Atlanta

Get into the Halloween spirit with gothic tales brought to life through live music, dance, acting and puppetry. Highlights include a ghost-train story based on Patricia C. McKissack’s "The 11:59" and a playful graveyard dance. Tickets start at $29.

Pink Pumpkin Party

Oct. 17

Chattahoochee Food Works at The Works, Atlanta

Wear pink for an evening of DJ entertainment and fundraising from 6 to 10 p.m. The fourth annual party recognizes Breast Cancer Awareness Month and benefits I Will Survive Inc., which provides education, prevention resources and financial support to people and families affected by breast cancer.

Haunted Trails at Old Car City

Fridays and Saturdays, Oct. 2–31

Old Car City USA, White

Walk a nearly mile-long haunted trail through rows of old cars. A haunted hayride, games, food and photo opportunities add to the night.

If you would like to submit an item for a future things to do list, send an email with information in the format above to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.