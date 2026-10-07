Things to do in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | Oct. 9-11,2026
ATLANTA - Fall fun is in full swing across metro Atlanta and North Georgia. From festivals and live music to spooky attractions and family outings, this weekend’s lineup offers plenty of reasons to get out and explore.
🎡FESTIVALS & SPECIAL EVENTS
Wire and Wood Songwriters Festival
Oct. 9
Downtown Alpharetta, 20 South Main Street, Alpharetta
Hear the songs and the stories behind them during this two-day music festival featuring more than 30 performances. The lineup includes Sister Hazel, Corey Smith, Kristina Murray and David Ryan Harris, along with other national and local musicians.
Oakhurst Porchfest
Oct. 10
Oakhurst neighborhood, Decatur
Neighborhood porches become stages during this grassroots music festival. Stroll through Oakhurst to hear a variety of bands and musicians, then pick up takeout from a nearby restaurant.
Fall Festival on Ponce
Oct. 10-11
Olmsted Linear Park, Atlanta
Browse unique handmade goods and discover local makers during an outdoor arts and crafts celebration in scenic Olmsted Linear Park.
Turin Antique Farm Power Show and Tractor Pull
Oct. 10
Turin Tractor Pull, 78 Will Banks Road, Turin
Explore antique tractors and watch tractor-pull competitions at the Turin Antique Tractor Association’s 30th annual celebration of eastern Coweta County’s farming heritage. Food, drinks and family-friendly entertainment round out the event.
Chalktoberfest
Oct. 10–11
Marietta Square, downtown Marietta
Watch professional artists transform the streets into colorful chalk masterpieces at this free festival hosted by the Marietta-Cobb Museum of Art. Enjoy live music, vendors, food trucks, children’s activities and an amateur chalk competition, plus a craft beer festival Saturday.
North Georgia Folk Festival
Oct. 10
Sandy Creek Park, Athens
Celebrate regional folk music and arts at the festival’s 41st annual gathering, featuring live performances, local art, food and family-friendly activities. The event is presented by the Athens Folk Music and Dance Society in partnership with Athens-Clarke County Leisure Services.
Sorghum in the Mountains Festival
Oct. 10–11 and Oct. 17–18
Meeks Park, Blairsville
Get a taste of North Georgia tradition with sorghum syrup-making demonstrations, local crafts, mountain music and seasonal treats. One of Georgia’s longest-running fall festivals celebrates the region’s heritage over two weekends.
📅COMING UP
Paws for Cocktails
Oct. 17
Furkids headquarters campus and sanctuary
Enjoy dinner from Eclipse di Luna, an open bar, a DJ, salsa dancers and live and silent auctions while supporting animal rescue and medical care. Admission is $100; a separate $100 raffle offers a chance to win a seven-night tropical getaway for two.
Stone Mountain Highland Games and Scottish Festival
Oct. 16-18
Stone Mountain Park, Stone Mountain
Watch Highland athletics, piping and drumming contests, and traditional dancing while exploring clan tents, Celtic performances and Scottish food. Tickets are $22.50 in advance or $25 at the gate; children 12 and under get in free. Parking costs extra.
Bayanihan Fest
Oct. 17
Uptown Atlanta, Atlanta
Celebrate Filipino American History Month with music, dance and Filipino food from local vendors. Bayanihan Fest brings cultural performances and community festivities to Uptown Atlanta.
Fall Festival of Fun
Oct. 24, 5-10 p.m.
Jim R. Miller Park and Event Center, Marietta
Bring the family in costume for a free evening of music, entertainment and Halloween displays. There’s also a haunted house, plus food and market vendors.
Smyrna Crafts & Drafts Fall Festival
Oct. 24-25
Village Green Park, Smyrna
Browse 150 arts and crafts booths, grab something to eat and listen to live music. Beer will be available, and kids will have activities of their own. Admission is free.
ATLANTA PRIDE
Atlanta Pride Parade
Oct. 11, noon-5 p.m.
MARTA Civic Center station to Piedmont Park, Atlanta
Join more than 100,000 spectators and at least 300 marching groups for a parade through Atlanta, part of the city’s annual Pride Festival.
Atlanta Pride: Trans March
Oct. 10, 1:15-3 p.m.
Piedmont Park, 400 Park Drive, Atlanta
Celebrate and raise visibility for transgender and nonbinary people during this Atlanta Pride march.
Atlanta Pride: Bi+Pan March
Oct. 10, 3-4:30 p.m.
Piedmont Park, Atlanta
Celebrate bisexual and pansexual identities with a community march during Atlanta Pride weekend.
Atlanta Pride: Dyke March
Oct. 10, 4:30-6 p.m.
Piedmont Park, Atlanta
Join a march dedicated to empowering women, femmes and their allies.
Pride Parade Viewing Party at the Marquee Club
Oct. 11, noon
Fox Theatre, Atlanta
Catch the parade at the eighth annual viewing party, presented by Lexus and hosted by Taylor Alxndr. Enjoy music from DJ GORP and performances by Drew Friday, Orchid, JayBella Bankz, Molly ALXNDR, Mr. Elle Aye and Ella Saurus Rex.
Pride Parade Viewing Party at Livingston Restaurant + Bar
Oct. 11
Georgian Terrace Hotel, Atlanta
Watch the Atlanta Pride Parade from Livingston Restaurant + Bar along the Peachtree Street route.
Pride on the Plaza
Oct. 9, 6-8 p.m.
Colony Square, Atlanta
Kick off Pride weekend with emcee Brigitte Bidet, drag performances, giveaways and surprises, plus music from DJ Yvonne Monet.
Pride at the Aquarium
Oct. 9, 7-11 p.m.
Georgia Aquarium, Atlanta
Celebrate amid shimmering lights, themed decor and music throughout the aquarium. DJs Russ Rich, TDON, GOONZ and Seth Breezy provide the soundtrack, with Rich bringing his signature Taylor Swift remixes and GOONZ performing in the VIP Lounge.
🎸MUSIC & COMEDY
Dizgo
Oct. 8
Terminal West, Atlanta
Jam out in West Midtown with a band blending electronic funk, progressive rock and soul. Tickets start at $24.
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra: Brahms + Wagner
Oct. 8 and 10
Atlanta Symphony Hall, Atlanta
Hear Music Director Nathalie Stutzmann lead Brahms’ Third Symphony alongside selections from three Wagner operas, including the Prelude and "Liebestod" from "Tristan and Isolde." Tickets start at $41.45.
Live Music in the Beer Garden: Oktoberfest Music Series
Fridays through Oct. 23
Fire Maker Brewing Company, Atlanta
Grab a beer and settle in under the string lights for free live music. Upcoming performers include Atticus Roness on Oct. 9, Drea Salgado on Oct. 16 and Layla Mason on Oct. 23. Performances move to the covered patio in inclement weather. Entry and parking are free.
OkCello’s "Epiphany"
Oct. 9
Georgia Tech Ferst Center for the Arts, Atlanta
Join Atlanta musician Okorie "OkCello" Johnson for an interactive performance combining cello, live looping, improvisation and storytelling, with opportunities for the audience to participate. Tickets are $10-$59.
Jazz at All Saints: The Rodney Jordan Quartet
Oct. 9
All Saints Episcopal Church, Atlanta
Enjoy an evening with Grammy-nominated bassist Rodney Jordan, featuring selections from "Memphis Blue" and the premiere of works written for a concert celebrating longstanding Atlanta friendships. Tickets are $25.
Jazz on the Lawn
Oct. 9
Callanwolde Fine Arts Center, Atlanta
Spend an evening outdoors listening to Joe Gransden’s Big Band with vocalist Maria Howell during Callanwolde’s Jazz on the Lawn series. Tickets start at $38.43.
"Marvin: The Marvin Gaye Musical"
Oct. 9
Clayton County Performing Arts Center, Jonesboro
Follow Marvin Gaye’s rise at Motown, groundbreaking music, relationships and personal struggles in this touring production from Je’Caryous Entertainment. Musical numbers draw from the Motown songbook. Tickets start at $80.
Weezer: The Gathering
Oct. 10
State Farm Arena, Atlanta
Sing along to Weezer’s alternative rock anthems, with The Shins and Silversun Pickups also taking the stage. Tickets start at $46.
Fuerza Regida
Oct. 10
Lakewood Amphitheater, Atlanta
Catch the Mexican urban music stars as they bring modern corridos and a high-energy live show to the amphitheater. Tickets start at $54.
Michael Carbonaro: Wonderboy
Oct. 10
Byers Theatre at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center, Sandy Springs
"The Carbonaro Effect" star mixes comedy, surprising illusions and audience participation in his latest live show. Expect an evening of magic and mischief that keeps you guessing.
Georgia Philharmonic: Dvořák’s New World Symphony
Oct. 11
Lassiter Concert Hall, Marietta
Celebrate the orchestra’s 42nd season opener with Dvořák’s New World Symphony, Tchaikovsky’s Polonaise from "Eugene Onegin" and Haydn’s Sinfonia Concertante. Tickets are $30.
🎭THEATER AND ARTS
ARTober Gwinnett
Oct. 1–31
Locations throughout Gwinnett County
The monthlong arts celebration features pop-up galleries, public art and events across the county. Look for mini art galleries in Peachtree Corners, Suwanee and Duluth, plus Not Your Mother’s Art Fest at Slow Pour Brewing in Lawrenceville on Oct. 16. The "GROW HERE" installation in downtown Norcross continues through Nov. 8.
The Art of Banksy: Without Limits
Pullman Yards, Atlanta
Explore more than 200 pieces celebrating anonymous street artist Banksy, including certified original artworks, prints, sculptures, installations and murals.
Au Room Show
Through Oct. 11
Pullman Yards, Atlanta
Explore humanity’s fascination with gold and wealth through a 100-minute production featuring aerial performances, music, contemporary choreography and immersive LED visuals.
"Mexodus"
Oct. 2-16
Alliance Theatre, Atlanta
This hip-hop musical makes its Atlanta debut, exploring a lesser-known chapter of U.S. history: the thousands of enslaved people who crossed the Rio Grande seeking freedom in Mexico. Tickets start at $35.
"Hairspray"
Select dates Oct. 2–24
Lawrenceville Arts Center, Lawrenceville
Pretty as a Penny Productions presents the Broadway musical about Tracy Turnblad, a Baltimore teen who lands a spot on a TV dance show and pushes for change. Performances are scheduled Thursday through Sunday, with afternoon and evening shows on Saturdays. Check the theater’s schedule for times and tickets.
"Macbeth"
Oct. 3-25
Atlanta Shakespeare Tavern, Atlanta
Experience Shakespeare’s dark tragedy about a Scottish general whose unchecked ambition, encouraged by Lady Macbeth, drives him to kill his king and seize the throne. Arrive early for British-style pub food and drinks, with the theater opening one hour and 16 minutes before each performance.
"Ripcord"
Select dates Oct. 8-18
Stage Door Theatre, Dunwoody
Watch two women in a senior living home turn a battle of wills into an escalating game of one-upmanship in this comedy by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright David Lindsay-Abaire. Tickets are $20-$36.
"The Heart Sellers"
Oct. 10-Nov. 9
Horizon Theatre, Atlanta
Follow two young immigrant women navigating life in America — and Thanksgiving without a recipe. A kitchen disaster turns into a funny, heartfelt evening of laughter, confessions and friendship.
Hapeville Fall Gallery Crawl
Oct. 9
Downtown Hapeville, Hapeville
Explore art in unexpected places during this free, walkable gallery crawl from 5 to 9 p.m. Visit open studios at the Goat Farm Satellite, browse exhibits in the Art Containers and local storefronts, and enjoy live music while meeting local and regional artists.
"Los Porfiados" (The Stubborns)
Through Nov. 29
Carroll Slater Sifly Piazza, High Museum of Art, Atlanta
Explore 14 interactive inflatable sculptures, some reaching 17 feet tall, in this playful outdoor installation by Chilean creative studio gt2P. Inspired by Chile’s classic roly-poly toy, the exhibit is the 10th project in the High’s outdoor installation series.
Martin Puryear: Nexus
Through Jan. 17, 2027
High Museum of Art, Atlanta
Explore more than 70 works in a variety of materials by Martin Puryear, whose art draws inspiration from global culture, social history and the natural world. The High is the collection’s exclusive Southeast venue.
📅COMING UP
Cumberland Art Festival
Oct. 17-18
Galleria on the Park, Atlanta
Browse work from more than 125 artists at this inaugural free festival presented by Genuine Parts Company. Enjoy live music, local food and beverage vendors, interactive experiences and a Kid Zone. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
"CYCLE" Screening Hosted by Killer Mike
Oct. 23
Plaza Theatre, Atlanta
Join Killer Mike for the Atlanta premiere of "CYCLE," an award-winning documentary following a Wisconsin family’s six-year search for answers after 18-year-old Ty’Rese West was killed by a police officer. Filmmakers Laura Dyan Kezman and William Howell will join Killer Mike for a post-screening Q&A, with West’s mother, Monique West, also attending. Admission is free with advance RSVP required; space is limited to approximately 300 guests.
Artlanta Festival of Culture
Oct. 30-Nov. 1
Historic Fourth Ward Park, Atlanta
Celebrate Atlanta’s music and arts with murals, installations and three days of listening and dancing. Friday features DJ Kizzy Rock’s Old Atlanta Experience, followed Saturday by a full-album presentation of OutKast’s "ATLiens" with lights, projections and Halloween festivities. Sunday celebrates Michael Jackson and Stevie Wonder through vinyl recordings. Festival admission is free; optional costume party lounges cost $45 Saturday and $35 Sunday.
🍽️FOODIE EVENTS
Third Annual Wine Fest: Friday Night Edition
Oct. 9
The Woodall, Atlanta
Sample more than 100 wines from around the world in the Woodall’s breezeway, with light bites and live music. Admission includes a tasting and order booklet, 10% off same-day wine orders and a complimentary appetizer, subject to availability. Tickets are $65; bring your ID for check-in.
🏠COMMUNITY AND FAMILY FRIENDLY
Autumn Afternoons
Saturdays in October
The Camp at The Works, Atlanta
Bring family, friends and lawn chairs for free outdoor performances by local bands and musicians from 2 to 5 p.m. Pick up a meal or drink from a nearby restaurant and spend the afternoon enjoying live music.
The Toy Factory
Open daily through the end of the year
Pullman Yards, Atlanta
Step inside a secret toy factory for a family-friendly, immersive 360-degree adventure featuring playful characters, interactive games and imaginative worlds. Visit the workshop to design and build your own toys.
Movies by Moonlight: "Hocus Pocus"
Oct. 9, after sunset, approximately 7:15 p.m.
Heritage Amphitheatre, Sandy Springs
Come in costume for a family-friendly contest before settling onto the tiered lawn to watch "Hocus Pocus" on a 30-foot screen. Concessions will be available. Admission is free.
Hispanic Latino Heritage Month Celebration
Oct. 9
Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center, Lawrenceville
Celebrate Hispanic and Latino cultures with cuisine, performances and an evening of community connection. Admission is free.
Acworth Book & Storytelling Festival
Oct. 10
Tanyard Creek Overlook at Logan Farm Park, Acworth
Meet local and regional authors, hear professional storytellers and explore a variety of genres through panel discussions and vendor offerings. Admission is free.
Raver Tots: The Ultimate Family Rave in Atlanta
Oct. 10
Wild Heaven Beer: West End Brewery & Gardens, Atlanta
Hit the dance floor with the kids at a family rave where grown-ups and little ones can dance together. Tickets start at $24, including fees.
Gabby’s Dollhouse MEOWseum Discovery Days
Oct. 9-11
Children’s Museum of Atlanta, Atlanta
Meet Gabby and enjoy themed crafts, a museum-wide scavenger hunt, storytime and dance parties. Daily sessions run from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Name That Nightmare
Oct. 7, 11, 14, 18, 21, 25 and 28; Nov. 1
Participating Marcus Theatres locations
Test your horror movie knowledge with four mystery screenings, each teased through social media clues on Saturdays and Mondays. Films screen Wednesdays, with titles revealed Thursdays and encore screenings Sundays. An $18 passport covers all four films. Check your local theater for participation and showtimes.
Elephant Extravaganza
Oct. 10 through Jan. 3, 2027
Fernbank Museum, Atlanta
Celebrate the opening of "The Secret World of Elephants" with hands-on activities, family-friendly crafts and engaging experiences exploring these larger-than-life animals.
October Movie Nights on The Green
Oct. 9, 16, 23 and 30
The Green at Phipps Plaza, Atlanta
Catch a free outdoor movie at 6 p.m., featuring "The Notebook" Oct. 3, "GOAT" Oct. 9, "Jurassic World Rebirth" Oct. 16, "Clueless" Oct. 23 and "Coco" Oct. 30. Arrive early for seating and pick up refreshments from Buckhead Bar or nearby restaurants.
Drive-In Movie Night: Inside Out 2
Oct. 10
Headquarters Library, Jonesboro
Join Commissioner Alaina Reaves for a family movie night featuring "Inside Out 2" from 6 to 8 p.m. Bring friends and family for popcorn and a few laughs with Joy, Sadness, Anger and Anxiety.
Arabia Mountain National Heritage Area 20th Anniversary Celebration
Oct. 11, 2-6 p.m.
Vaughters’ Farm Trailhead, Stonecrest
Mark 20 years with barbecue, live blues and bluegrass, free ice cream and Mokipops, and visits with AWARE animal ambassadors. Enjoy hayrides, a bounce house, guided nature hikes and a pop-up museum inside historic Vaughters’ Barn. Admission is free.
🏈SPORTS
Georgia Tech Football vs. Duke
Oct. 10
Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field, Atlanta
Cheer on the Yellow Jackets as they face Duke during Hall of Fame Weekend and celebrate 65 years of the Ramblin’ Wreck.
Regular Show at Senoia Raceway
Oct. 10
Senoia Raceway, Senoia
Catch dirt-track racing under the lights as drivers compete in divisions including Hot Shot and Mini Stock. The evening brings fast-paced competition to Senoia Raceway.
AthHalf Half Marathon & AthFest Educates 5K
Oct. 10–11
Downtown Athens
Run through Athens’ historic neighborhoods, downtown and the University of Georgia campus, with live music along the half marathon route. The weekend also features the AthFest Educates 5K, with proceeds supporting music and arts education for local K-12 students.
JEEP & CAR SHOWS
Tireside Chat: Fall Spectacular Auction Preview
Oct. 10
Savoy Automobile Museum, Cartersville
Go behind the scenes with Richmond Auctions co-owner Mike McCandless for a preview of featured cars and vintage collectibles. Free for museum members; included with admission for other visitors.
📅COMING UP
Richmond Auctions’ Inaugural Fall Spectacular
Oct. 16-17
Savoy Automobile Museum, Cartersville
Explore more than 125 automobiles and 400 advertising collectibles. Registered bidders can bid in person or online; spectators watch from outside the pavilion. Food and drinks available. Free for museum members; museum admission required for other visitors.
Ridz by the River Fall Car Show
Oct. 17
60 Etowah Springs Road, Cartersville
The 12th annual fall car show will feature hot rods and classic cars plus food trucks and live music. Free event.
American Legion Post 109 Jeep Show
Oct. 17
Doug's Paint & Body Shop, Hartwell
Jeep show with multiple awards (best mod and stock, kids choice, people's choice, commander's choice), vendors and more.
Annual Children's Haven Jeep Run
Oct. 17
Appalachian Gun Mountain Trails, Jasper
Day rides, night rides, multiple vendors, raffles, costume contests and more. Hosted by Children's Haven, Cherokee County Jeepers and Apex Offroad Club. 100% of proceeds donated to Children's Haven.
Bike, Jeep & Car Show Benefit for Brady Doyle
Oct. 17
8456 N. Highway 27, Rock Spring
Support Brady Doyle and his family during this benefit featuring a bike, Jeep and car show, food, an auction, 50/50 drawing, giveaways and more. The family-friendly event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with all proceeds helping cover Brady's medical expenses following a serious vehicle crash.
Senoia Jeep Fest
Oct. 24
Senoia Speedway, Senoia
Large annual Jeep festival with Halloween-decorated vehicles, vendors, food trucks, raffle prizes and more.
Halloween Fundraising Car Show & Festival
Oct. 24
Southern Devil Harley-Davidson, Cartersville
The Halloween fundraising car show and festival will raise funds for Bartow Center for Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities. $25 entry fee into car show. 36 trophies awarded. Fun for the whole family.
6th Annual Octoberfast Trunk-or-Treat Classic Car & Truck Show
Oct. 24
Frey Elementary School, Acworth
Cars, candy, costumes and family fun come together at this annual trunk-or-treat and classic car and truck show. Vehicle registration is $25, with Top 31 awards presented during the show.
👻HALLOWEEN FESTIVITIES
"The Ghastly Dreadfuls"
Oct. 7-31
Center for Puppetry Arts, Atlanta
Get into the Halloween spirit with gothic tales brought to life through live music, dance, acting and puppetry. Highlights include a ghost-train story based on Patricia C. McKissack’s "The 11:59" and a playful graveyard dance. Tickets start at $29.
Pink Pumpkin Party
Oct. 17
Chattahoochee Food Works at The Works, Atlanta
Wear pink for an evening of DJ entertainment and fundraising from 6 to 10 p.m. The fourth annual party recognizes Breast Cancer Awareness Month and benefits I Will Survive Inc., which provides education, prevention resources and financial support to people and families affected by breast cancer.
Haunted Trails at Old Car City
Fridays and Saturdays, Oct. 2–31
Old Car City USA, White
Walk a nearly mile-long haunted trail through rows of old cars. A haunted hayride, games, food and photo opportunities add to the night.
FULL HALLOWEEN HAUNTED HOUSE & EVENT LIST
If you would like to submit an item for a future things to do list, send an email with information in the format above to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.