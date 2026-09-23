Halloween haunts & more in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | 2026

article

From elaborate indoor haunted houses to terrifying trails through cornfields and junkyards, here are the major 2026 Halloween attractions planned across metro Atlanta and North Georgia. Dates and hours may change, particularly for outdoor attractions, so check the linked website before heading out.

Haunted houses and indoor scares

NETHERWORLD Haunted House

Sept. 18–Nov. 7, select nights

Stone Mountain

NETHERWORLD marks its 30th season with two new haunted attractions, Curse of the Collector and Beyond Oblivion: Legacy of Evil. Visitors can also explore the midway, monster museum and escape rooms. Timed-entry tickets start at $25.

Folklore Haunted House

Sept. 26–Nov. 7, select nights

Acworth

One ticket covers two haunted attractions, Winters Estate and Maze of Madness. A midway offers games, food, merchandise and photo opportunities.

Paranoia Haunted House

Beginning Sept. 26, select nights

Canton

Walk through two differently themed attractions featuring live actors, fog, strobe lights and other effects. The outdoor waiting area has monsters, music and photo spots.

13 Stories Haunted House

Sept. 18–Nov. 7, select nights

Newnan

This large indoor haunt features interconnected experiences including Vertigo and Zombie Alley. Project Wasteland, an interactive zombie-themed laser attraction, requires an additional ticket.

Nightmare’s Gate Haunted House

Beginning Sept. 25, select nights

Douglasville

Explore three haunted experiences — Apokalipto, Longview Estate and Delusion Descent — inside a former county courthouse and jail complex.

Terror Mills Haunted House

Beginning Sept. 25, select Thursdays–Saturdays

Jackson

An abandoned school sets the scene for live performers, unsettling classrooms and winding corridors. General admission starts at $25.

Four Scythes Haunted Attraction

Oct. 8–18, 23–24 and 30–31

Cumming Fairgrounds, Cumming

The nonprofit haunt returns with Haskills Homestead. The grounds also feature a clown maze, live music, food and drinks. Fair admission is required Oct. 8–18.

Gates of Misery

Select nights in October

Rome

Live actors, special effects and themed rooms fill a two-story, century-old building for this walk-through haunt.

Haunted trails, hayrides and train rides

Camp Blood

Thursdays–Saturdays through Oct. 31, weather permitting

Carrollton

Follow a nearly half-mile haunted trail through the woods. Admission also includes The Barn. The box office opens at 8 p.m., with the attractions opening at 9 p.m.

Fear the Woods

Select nights in October

Yule Forest, Stockbridge

Yule Forest’s nighttime event brings together a haunted house, haunted trail and other scare experiences.

Scary Acres Haunted Trail

Oct. 31

1049 North Ola Road, McDonough

This free, family-operated drive-through haunt returns for its 27th year and gives out candy to visitors.

Nightmare Express

Select nights in October

Pine Mountain Gold Museum, Villa Rica

Ride a Halloween train through the woods surrounding the museum. The family-friendly attraction raises money for the museum.

Trail of Terror

Sept. 25–26; Oct. 2–3, 9–10, 16–17, 23–25 and 30–31; Nov. 1 and 7

Margaritaville at Lanier Islands, Buford

Live performers and creatures await along an outdoor haunted trail beside Lake Lanier. Food and drinks are available nearby.

Haunted Hills Farm

Select nights, Oct. 2–31

Jasper

Choose from a haunted walking trail, hayride and outdoor blacklight haunt. The attraction also hosts 7th Gate Haunted House this season. Oct. 2 is a less-intense Kids Night; Oct. 30–31 are blackout nights.

Haunted Trails at Old Car City

Fridays and Saturdays, Oct. 2–31

Old Car City USA, White

Walk a nearly mile-long haunted trail through rows of old cars. A haunted hayride, games, food and photo opportunities add to the night.

The Dark Rows

Oct. 2–3, 9–10, 16–17, 23–24 and 30–31

Uncle Shuck’s Corn Maze, Dawsonville

After sunset, part of the cornfield becomes a separately ticketed haunted trail with live performers. Entry begins at dark, and final tickets are sold at 10 p.m.

Hell’s Gates

Oct. 23–25, Oct. 30–Nov. 1 and Nov. 6–8

Lighthouse Baptist Church, Dawsonville

This hourlong outdoor production uses live-action scenes and special effects to tell a faith-based story inspired by biblical end-times prophecy. Organizers recommend it for ages 12 and older.

Blood Oaks Haunted Hayride

Select nights in October

Summerville

Take a nighttime hayride through Northwest Georgia woods, with scares inspired in part by local legends.

Zombie Farms Haunted Trail

Oct. 3–Nov. 7, select nights

Winterville

A three-quarter-mile wooded trail uses live actors and sets to tell a story that unfolds as visitors walk.

Copper Creek Farm Haunted Corn Maze

Sept. 19–Oct. 31, select nights

Calhoun

Navigate the farm’s corn maze after dark with a flashlight. A separate haunted trail offers additional scares on select nights.

Theme parks and indoor attractions

Fright Fest at Six Flags Over Georgia

Select nights through Nov. 1

Six Flags Over Georgia, Austell

The park’s nighttime Halloween event features haunted mazes, scare zones, live entertainment and rides. Some haunted attractions may require an additional pass.

Stone Mountain Park Pumpkin Festival

Fridays–Sundays through Nov. 1

Stone Mountain Park

Enjoy family attractions and Halloween entertainment by day, followed by glowing, pumpkin-themed festivities at night.

Tricks and Treats at Six Flags Over Georgia

Select days through Nov. 1

Six Flags Over Georgia, Austell

This daytime option pairs family rides and trick-or-treating with Halloween entertainment suited to younger visitors.

Brick-or-Treat Monster Party

Oct. 1–31

LEGO Discovery Center Atlanta, Buckhead

Halloween-themed LEGO builds, a 4D movie and costume parades are included with regular admission.

Haunted Seas at Georgia Aquarium

Oct. 2–Nov. 1

Georgia Aquarium, downtown Atlanta

The aquarium’s Halloween celebration returns with new characters, spooky stories and themed sights.

Boo at the Zoo

Oct. 17, 18, 24, 25 and 31

Zoo Atlanta

Kids can wear costumes, collect treats and enjoy games and dancing during the zoo’s daytime Halloween celebration.

Pumpkin patches, orchards and corn mazes

Berry Patch Farms

Saturdays and Sundays, Sept. 26–Oct. 25

Woodstock

Shop for pumpkins, take a hayride and try fried pies or pumpkin ice cream. The ticketed Family Fun Zone includes a maze, carousel and petting zoo. Parking is $10 per car.

Big Springs Farm Pumpkin Patch

Fridays–Sundays, Sept. 26–Oct. 25

Woodstock

Browse pumpkins, see farm animals and choose from activities such as a hayride, corn maze, gem mining and farm train. The season opens with a tractor show Sept. 26.

Buford Corn Maze

Select days, Sept. 11–Nov. 15

Buford

Explore the corn maze and pumpkin patch, then check out the hayride, jumping pillow and farm animals. The Scream Zone Haunted Forest requires a separate ticket.

Burt’s Farm

Sept. 1–Nov. 10

Dawsonville

Browse pumpkins and take a hayride with a view toward Amicalola Falls. A giant drive-through pumpkin is new this season.

Cagle’s Farm

Fridays–Sundays, Sept. 25–Nov. 1

Holly Springs

Find a pumpkin, try the corn maze, watch pig races and visit farm animals. Young children can explore a smaller maze. A tractor ride to the lake for marshmallow roasting costs extra.

Pumpkins at Callaway

Select days, Sept. 19–Nov. 1

Callaway Gardens, Pine Mountain

Visit the pumpkin patch, corn mazes and sunflower field by day. After dark, follow the illuminated Enchanted Pumpkin Trail and enjoy music, dancing and trick-or-treat stops.

Jaemor Farms Harvest Celebration

Select days, Sept. 12–Nov. 8

Alto

The fall celebration includes a pumpkin patch, corn maze, hayrides, farm slides, a petting zoo and a pumpkin train. Some activities cost extra.

Pumpkin Fest at Pettit Creek Farms

Select days, Sept. 19–Oct. 31

Cartersville

Explore a pumpkin patch and two-acre corn maze, build a scarecrow, watch pig races or take a hayride. Additional activities include animal encounters and an aerial adventure course.

Fall at Powers Family Farm

Weekends, Sept. 18–Oct. 31

Villa Rica

Visit the pumpkin patch, corn maze and petting zoo, or try a hayride and pumpkin painting. The farm also has Saturday activities and free Friday movie nights.

Randy’s Pumpkin Patch

Select days, Oct. 1–Nov. 1

Lawrenceville

It’s free to browse the pumpkins. Paid attractions include train and pony rides, inflatables, face painting and carnival games.

Fall on the Farm at Scottsdale Farms

Sept. 10–Nov. 1

Milton

Visit the pumpkin patch for free or buy a Family Fun Field ticket for a corn maze, hayride, zipline, slides and farm animals.

Fall Fun at Sleepy Hollow Farm

Select days, Sept. 19–Nov. 1

Powder Springs

Pick out pumpkins and enjoy tractor rides, a corn maze, playground and farm animals. Timed admission tickets are sold online.

Fall Season at Southern Belle Farm

Select days, Sept. 19–Nov. 15

McDonough

This working farm pairs pumpkin picking with a corn maze, cow train, pedal carts and barnyard animals. Stop by the Country Market for cider donuts and other treats.

Uncle Shuck’s Corn Maze

Select days, Sept. 19–Nov. 8

Dawsonville

Wander the 15-acre corn maze, visit the pumpkin patch and try wagon rides, a jumping pad and a corn cannon.

Fall at Warbington Farms

Select days, Sept. 19–Nov. 7

Cumming

Choose a pumpkin and enjoy the corn maze, hayrides and fun park, which has slides, a jumping pillow and a petting zoo. The corn maze glows on weekend evenings.

B.J. Reece Orchards

Through October

Ellijay

Pick apples and make a day of it with wagon rides, a corn maze and other farm activities.

Copper Creek Farm Corn Maze

Select fall dates

Calhoun

Explore the corn maze and pumpkin patch, then choose from hayrides, pig races, gem mining and other farm activities.

Apple Pickin’ Jubilee at Hillcrest Orchards

Weekends through Nov. 1

Ellijay

Pick apples and explore an apple tree maze, then try wagon rides, mini golf, the petting farm and pig races. Admission and apple-picking bags are sold separately.

Fall at Ole McDermitt’s Farm

Select fall dates

Carrollton

Spend the day among farm animals, slides and play areas, or take a hayride and tackle the corn maze. Check the farm calendar for public dates and times.

Fall Fun at Yahoo Farm

Daily during the fall season; nighttime events on select October Saturdays

Jasper

Choose from hayrides, a corn maze, pony rides and a corn cannon. On Oct. 3, 10, 17 and 24, the farm adds a haunted hayride and illuminated corn maze after dark. Activities are priced separately.

Hillside Orchard Farms Corn Maze

September–early November

Lakemont

Explore a corn maze themed around the old Tallulah Falls Railroad. The farm also offers fall weekend train rides and hayrides to its barnyard.

Pumpkin Patch at Oakland Cemetery

Oct. 3–4

Oakland Cemetery, Atlanta

Visit the cemetery’s North Public Grounds for a free, family-friendly pumpkin patch and fall festival.

Trees for Tuition Pumpkin Patches

Open during the fall season

Cabbagetown and Virginia Highland, Atlanta

Shop for pumpkins at two neighborhood patches that direct their profits to local scholarships and nonprofits. Porch pumpkin delivery and setup are also available.

Community festivals, parades and trick-or-treating

Smyrna’s Spooky Festival

Oct. 16

Smyrna Market Village, Smyrna

The free family festival features trick-or-treating, costumes, music and activities.

Powder Springs Trunk or Treat

Oct. 17, beginning at 10 a.m.

Thurman Springs Park, Powder Springs

Children can wear costumes and collect candy from decorated vehicle trunks.

HarvestFest at Marietta Square

Oct. 17

Marietta Square

This free fall celebration includes arts and crafts, a touch-a-truck event, a pie-eating contest and Halloween activities for kids.

Little Five Points Halloween Festival and Parade

Oct. 17–18

Little Five Points, Atlanta

Browse the artist market all weekend. Kids can hunt for artist-designed monster stickers Saturday, and the Halloween parade steps off Sunday at 1 p.m. Admission is free.

Howl on the Green

Oct. 23

Duluth Town Green

Duluth’s free Halloween party features treats, food and live entertainment. This year’s theme is Mad Scientists/Project Zombie.

Lawrenceville BOO Fest

Oct. 23

Lawrenceville

Kids can collect candy along the BOO Fest Treat Trail, where local businesses and organizations set up decorated booths. Admission is free.

Halloween JamBOOree

Oct. 24

Logan Farm Park, Acworth

Families can enjoy carnival games, inflatables, a costume contest, food vendors and a free hayride.

Downtown Kennesaw Candy Crawl

Oct. 24

Downtown Kennesaw

Dress up for free trick-or-treating at participating businesses, carnival-style games, bounce houses and pumpkin photo spots.

Spooky Springs

Oct. 24

Abernathy Greenway Park, Sandy Springs

Young trick-or-treaters can visit candy stations and enjoy face painting and friendly costumed characters at this free festival.

Dinosaur Trick-or-Treat at Fernbank

Oct. 24

Fernbank Museum of Natural History, Atlanta

Bring the kids in costume for a dinosaur-themed trick-or-treat celebration.

Emily’s Trick or Treat to Cure Crohn’s and Colitis

Oct. 24

Sandy Springs

This Halloween fundraiser benefiting the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation features more than 50 trick-or-treat stations, music, performances, a magician and balloon animals.

Haints and Saints/Day of the Dead Parade

Oct. 25

Decatur

Put on a costume and head to Decatur for a free parade combining Halloween fun with a Day of the Dead theme.

Virginia Highland Candy Crawl

Oct. 28

Virginia Highland, Atlanta

Costumed kids can collect candy from participating shops in the neighborhood’s shopping district. The candy crawl is free.

Munchkin Masquerade in Newnan

Oct. 30

Downtown Newnan

Toddlers and preschoolers can get an early start on Halloween with free daytime trick-or-treating at downtown businesses.

Trick-or-Treat on The Roof

Oct. 31

The Roof at Ponce City Market, Atlanta

Families can trick-or-treat, play boardwalk games and join costume parades at 1 and 4 p.m. at Skyline Park.

Halloween Skelebration in Woodstock

Oct. 31

Woodstock

Celebrate Halloween with treats, music, games, crafts, inflatables, mini golf and food vendors. The event is free to attend.

Great Pumpkin-Carving Festival

Oct. 22, 5–9 p.m.

Atlanta Botanical Garden

Watch amateur carvers compete as they turn pumpkins into works of art. The ticketed evening also includes seasonal activities around the garden.

Where the Weird Things Are Parade

Oct. 24, 7:30–9 p.m.

Old Fourth Ward Park Amphitheater, Atlanta

At this free "upside-down parade," visitors stroll past costumed performers and stationary puppets, with live music and small gifts adding to the fun.

Halloween in a Small Town: Hawkins Weekend

Oct. 2–4

Jackson

The Georgia town that played Hawkins in Stranger Things hosts a fan weekend with filming-location tours, themed activities, a 5K, live music and a costume contest.

Ghost Tours

Ghosts of Marietta

Dates vary

Downtown Marietta

Guided walking tours pair the city’s history with local ghost stories and reports of unexplained activity.

Acworth Ghost Tours

Friday and Saturday nights in October

Downtown Acworth

Walk through the historic downtown while hearing local legends and stories about its former residents.

Victorian Funeral flashlight tours

Oct. 23-24

William Root House Museum, Marietta

Explore the museum’s Victorian Funeral exhibit after dark. The display examines 19th-century mourning customs through items including embalming equipment and mourning jewelry.

Haunted History Tours at the Fox Theatre

Select Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays in September and October

Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta

Hear the stories behind the theater’s reported paranormal encounters on a 60-minute guided tour focused on its history and ghostly legends.

Ghost Tours at the Fox Theatre

Sept. 28-30; Oct. 1 and 4-8

Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta

Character actors, live performances and theatrical surprises bring the Fox’s ghost stories to life along a special route through the theater. Private tours are available with a 14-ticket minimum.

Shows, conventions and nights out

The Wicked Pig Halloween pop-up

Daily beginning Sept. 18

Tin Lizzy’s Midtown, 77 12th Street NE, Atlanta

The Halloween pop-up brings elaborate spooky décor, themed cocktails and seasonal dishes to Tin Lizzy’s. The restaurant’s regular menu of tacos, queso and other favorites will also be available.

The Haunting at Nighthawks Lounge

Oct. 1-31

Nighthawks Lounge, 175 Tracy Street, Athens

The creators of the Miracle and Sippin’ Santa holiday pop-ups bring their first Halloween concept to Athens. Expect elaborate decorations, original cocktails, alcohol-free options and limited-edition glassware.

Serial Killer Speakeasy: Jack the Ripper

Oct. 1–3

Atlanta

Step into a theatrical retelling of the Jack the Ripper story, told in four chapters with a themed cocktail paired with each one.

Paranor-Macon

Oct. 16–17

Macon Marriott City Center, Macon

Explore paranormal mysteries through speakers, vendors, cemetery lantern tours and investigations at local sites.

Michael Jackson’s Thriller Live: A Halloween Special

Oct. 29, 8-9:30 p.m.

City Winery Atlanta, 650 North Avenue NE, Atlanta

An all-star band performs Michael Jackson’s Thriller album in its entirety at this Halloween concert presented with PureSoul. Costumes are encouraged, and food and drinks will be available for purchase.

A Nightmare on Highland

Through Oct. 31

Amore e Amore, Atlanta

The Italian restaurant dresses up for Halloween with elaborate decorations, a themed menu, seasonal cocktails and costume parties.

Candlelight: A Haunted Evening of Halloween Classics

Select dates, Oct. 23–30

The Chapel on Sycamore, Decatur

Hear Halloween favorites and music from spooky movies and shows performed by candlelight in a historic chapel.

Trick or Drink Atlanta Halloween Bar Crawl

Oct. 24, 30 and 31

Participating Atlanta bars

Wear a costume and visit participating bars for Halloween drink specials. Ticket holders must pick up a wristband during the registration hours listed for their date.

Haunted Spirits dinner at Seed Kitchen & Bar

Oct. 24

Seed Kitchen & Bar, East Cobb

The restaurant will serve a five-course dinner paired with five half-cocktails. Halloween drinks and a pumpkin dessert will also be available during the week leading up to Halloween.

Haunted Spirits at the Southern Museum

Oct. 23

Southern Museum, Kennesaw

This 21-and-older event includes museum ghost tours, a costume contest, a screening of The Lady Vanishes and food and drinks for purchase. Proceeds benefit the Kennesaw Museum Foundation.

Disney Villains Halloween Drag Brunch

Oct. 31

City Winery Atlanta, 650 North Avenue NE, Atlanta

Drag queens and kings perform songs from Disney villains at this Halloween brunch hosted by Dotte Com. All ages are welcome. Brunch add-ons will be available for purchase at the venue.

Live! From the Dead

Oct. 31

Live! at The Battery Atlanta, Atlanta

This adults-only Halloween party features DJs, roaming performers, themed cocktails, photo opportunities and costume contests.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show with LDOD

Select Fridays

Plaza Theatre, Atlanta

Watch the cult musical with a live cast performing alongside the film and plenty of audience participation. Check the theater’s schedule for showtimes.

Halloween miscellaneous

Halloween Hikes

Dates vary

Chattahoochee Nature Center, Roswell

Families can take a gentle nighttime walk, meet resident wildlife and learn about seasonal traditions. A scavenger hunt through the forest is also planned.