Troup County deputies arrest man accused of touching relative
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. - A 63-year-old Meriwether County man faces a child molestation charge after authorities say he inappropriately touched a young relative in Troup County.
What we know:
Investigators with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division arrested Terry Prestridge, 63, at his home Sept. 17.
Authorities charged him with child molestation after an investigation determined he inappropriately touched a family member under the age of 13 at a location in Troup County.
The case was originally reported to the Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office.
Officials referred the case to Troup County once they confirmed the crime took place within their jurisdiction.
Deputies transported Prestridge to the jail following his arrest.
Anyone who has information regarding the case or Prestridge is asked to call investigators at 706-883-1616.
What we don't know:
Investigators have not released additional details about the case, noting that the investigation remains ongoing.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from Troup County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Lt. Stewart Smith, who released a news statement detailing the arrest and ongoing investigation.