Troup County deputies arrest man accused of touching relative

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The Brief Investigators arrested Terry Prestridge, 63, after an investigation showed he inappropriately touched a family member under 13 in Troup County. The incident was originally reported in Meriwether County before authorities confirmed the crime occurred in Troup County. Deputies arrested Prestridge at his home Sept. 17 and charged him with child molestation.



A 63-year-old Meriwether County man faces a child molestation charge after authorities say he inappropriately touched a young relative in Troup County.

What we know:

Investigators with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division arrested Terry Prestridge, 63, at his home Sept. 17.

Authorities charged him with child molestation after an investigation determined he inappropriately touched a family member under the age of 13 at a location in Troup County.

The case was originally reported to the Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials referred the case to Troup County once they confirmed the crime took place within their jurisdiction.

Deputies transported Prestridge to the jail following his arrest.

Anyone who has information regarding the case or Prestridge is asked to call investigators at 706-883-1616.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released additional details about the case, noting that the investigation remains ongoing.