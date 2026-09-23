Casting Call: 'Kings'

Entertainment insider Tess Hammock shared details for several paid extras roles filming in the area alongside upcoming educational masterclasses.

BACKGROUND/ EXTRAS

1. Project: Kings S1

Casting: Business employee type, Men, ages 20s-40s, caucasian/asian

Filming: 9/30-10/2 in Atlanta

PAID

Submission:

Clear recent headshot + body photo

CONFIRM you are fully available for all 3 days.

Your Current Clothing sizes

Phone Number (formatted 000-000-0000)

Email: pilot@centralcasting.com

Subject: BUSINESS

2. Project: Unnamed

Casting: String Quartet Ensemble, experienced violins, viola, and cello players, any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18+

Filming: 9/30 in Sandy Springs

PAID

Submission info:

3 pictures (dated selfie + full body)

Age

Height

Weight

Contact info

Email: Extras@roselockecasting.com

Subject: QUARTET

3. Project: Unnamed

Casting: Grandfather, male, ages 60-75, any ethnicity

Filming: 10/19 in Dublin

PAID

Submission info:

Name

Phone number

Height

Headshot

Full body shot

Email: AvaGraceCasting@gmail.com

Subject: OLDER MALE

JOBS

None

NEWS/EVENTS/NETWORKING

Class: Basic Pitch: The Fundamentals of Pitching

When: Saturday, October 3, 2026 | 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Where: Atlanta Film Society Office, 25 Park Place NE, Atlanta, GA 30306

What:

For: writers/filmmakers who have a project but need help learning how to actually sell the idea in the room.

Hands-on pitching workshop taught by Baron Vaughn for filmmakers who want to create or strengthen their movie pitch.

What makes a pitch dynamic and engaging both on the page and in the actual delivery.

Bring a laptop and/or notebook and pen.

Register at: https://www.atlantafilmsociety.org/upcoming-events

Class: Live Selling Masterclass

When: Wednesday 9/30

Time: 7:00 – 8:30 PM ET

Where: Zoom

What:

A 90-minute class to prepare you to host LIVE selling segments

How to capture attention, build trust, communicate product benefits, tell stories, demonstrate products and confidently drive sales

Learn from a working host and casting director

Q&A w/ industry experts

Register at: https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallSell