Casting Call: 'Kings'
ATLANTA - Entertainment insider Tess Hammock shared details for several paid extras roles filming in the area alongside upcoming educational masterclasses.
BACKGROUND/ EXTRAS
1. Project: Kings S1
Casting: Business employee type, Men, ages 20s-40s, caucasian/asian
Filming: 9/30-10/2 in Atlanta
PAID
Submission:
Clear recent headshot + body photo
CONFIRM you are fully available for all 3 days.
Your Current Clothing sizes
Phone Number (formatted 000-000-0000)
Email: pilot@centralcasting.com
Subject: BUSINESS
2. Project: Unnamed
Casting: String Quartet Ensemble, experienced violins, viola, and cello players, any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18+
Filming: 9/30 in Sandy Springs
PAID
Submission info:
3 pictures (dated selfie + full body)
Age
Height
Weight
Contact info
Email: Extras@roselockecasting.com
Subject: QUARTET
3. Project: Unnamed
Casting: Grandfather, male, ages 60-75, any ethnicity
Filming: 10/19 in Dublin
PAID
Submission info:
Name
Phone number
Height
Headshot
Full body shot
Email: AvaGraceCasting@gmail.com
Subject: OLDER MALE
JOBS
None
NEWS/EVENTS/NETWORKING
Class: Basic Pitch: The Fundamentals of Pitching
When: Saturday, October 3, 2026 | 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM
Where: Atlanta Film Society Office, 25 Park Place NE, Atlanta, GA 30306
What:
For: writers/filmmakers who have a project but need help learning how to actually sell the idea in the room.
Hands-on pitching workshop taught by Baron Vaughn for filmmakers who want to create or strengthen their movie pitch.
What makes a pitch dynamic and engaging both on the page and in the actual delivery.
Bring a laptop and/or notebook and pen.
Register at: https://www.atlantafilmsociety.org/upcoming-events
Class: Live Selling Masterclass
When: Wednesday 9/30
Time: 7:00 – 8:30 PM ET
Where: Zoom
What:
A 90-minute class to prepare you to host LIVE selling segments
How to capture attention, build trust, communicate product benefits, tell stories, demonstrate products and confidently drive sales
Learn from a working host and casting director
Q&A w/ industry experts
Register at: https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallSell