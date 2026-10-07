Halloween cocktails and dining in metro Atlanta | 2026

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Spooky season is taking over the menu across metro Atlanta. From haunted pop-up bars and creepy cocktails to Halloween treats and themed dinners, there are plenty of ways to eat, drink and get into the spirit.

RELATED: Halloween haunts & more in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | 2026

EVENTS

Spooky Chef’s Table with Chef Daisy

Oct. 9, 5:30 p.m.

Kimpton Shane Hotel, Atlanta

Enjoy a five-course autumn dinner, a meet-and-greet with Chef Daisy and a fireside toast on Aveline’s outdoor terrace. Limited to 10-15 guests, with a "Sexy Gothic" dress code. Tickets are $80, or $100 with beverage pairings, plus tax and tip.

Southern Belle Halloween Tea

Oct. 25

Southern Belle, Atlanta

Enjoy a spooky afternoon tea with chef Joey Ward featuring Southern-inspired tea sandwiches, biscuits, scones, pastries and petit fours, plus specialty drinks and festive touches. Reservations available online.

Brews & Boos Pub Crawl

Through Nov. 1

Lawrenceville Arts Center, 125 N. Clayton Street, Lawrenceville

Explore haunted history around Lawrenceville Square with spooky stories, games and a drink at Truck & Tap, Universal Joint and McCray’s Tavern. Adults only; $40 per person.

HALLOWEEN COCKTAILS

Black Lagoon Halloween Pop-Up at Barrel Proof

Oct. 13-31

Barrel Proof, 1170 Howell Mill Road NW, Suite P10C, Atlanta

Sip Halloween cocktails amid immersive décor and eerie lighting, including pumpkin-spiced piña coladas, tart cherry margaritas and cold-brew espresso martinis. Walk-ins welcome; reservations strongly recommended.

Canton Street Social Spooky Pop-Up

Through Nov. 1; closed Mondays

Canton Street Social, 14 Elizabeth Way, Roswell

Enjoy eerie lighting, spooky décor and live music on select nights at this fourth annual Halloween pop-up. Costumes encouraged, with a late-night Halloween party Oct. 30.

The Spookeasy Halloween Cocktail Lounge

Throughout October

The Spookeasy, Chattahoochee Food Works

Sip spooky cocktails surrounded by eerie décor, with patio seating available. Choose general admission, reserved bar seating or VIP tables for four with a shared cocktail. Reservations strongly recommended, especially Oct. 23-Nov. 1. Ages 21 and older; physical ID required.

Frankenstein’s Mad Scientist Cocktail Lab

Check ticket availability for dates

Pullman Yards, 225 Rogers Street NE, Atlanta

Mix mysterious ingredients and elixirs while uncovering spooky secrets in beakers and test tubes. Tickets include 90 minutes in the lab and one interactive cocktail.

Wicked Wizard Halloween Cocktail

Through Nov. 2

Participating Mellow Mushroom locations

Sip a $9 purple Halloween cocktail featuring rum, lime, dragon fruit and coconut flavors, blueberry popping pearls and a thick sugar rim.

Haunted Underground: A Haunted Bar Experience

Through Nov. 1, Thursdays-Sundays, 8 p.m.-4 a.m.

Underground Atlanta, 50 Upper Alabama Street, Atlanta

Explore immersive Halloween spaces with spooky cocktails, live DJs, multiple bars and late-night dancing beneath downtown Atlanta. Ages 21 and older.

Lucky Star Halloween Cocktail Omakase

Halloween season; check reservations for dates

Lucky Star, Atlanta

Try a new lineup of spooky cocktails, including the Banana Zombie, Candy Corn and Black Matcha, with surprises throughout the intimate tasting experience. Reservations available through OpenTable.

Halloween Mixology Class at Sebastian Pintxos Bar

Oct. 19, 7 p.m.

818 Juniper Street NE, Atlanta

Learn to make three seasonal cocktails during a two-hour workshop. Costumes are encouraged, and an all-day happy hour food menu is available. Tickets are $66.

Hamp & Harry’s Haunted House Pop-Up Bar

Through Oct. 31, daily

168 Roswell Street, Marietta

Explore haunted rooms filled with giant spiders, eerie portraits and a life-sized dragon while enjoying specialty cocktails, bites and the full seasonal menu. Opens at 11 a.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. weekends; closes at 11 p.m., or midnight Fridays and Saturdays. Reservations strongly recommended.

HALLOWEEN MENU ITEMS

Nightmare on Highland at Amore è Amore

Halloween season

467 N. Highland Avenue NE, Atlanta

Pair Italian dishes with Halloween-themed cocktails in a restaurant decked out with festive, spooky decorations.

Boojangles Halloween Bite Box

Limited time during Halloween season

Participating Bojangles locations

Collect three Bite Box designs that stack into a haunted house. Each meal includes six, nine or 12 Bo Bites, a biscuit, a side, a drink and dipping sauce. Select locations also include three Donut Bites with salted caramel sauce.

California Pizza Kitchen Jack-O-Lantern Pizza

Through Oct. 31

California Pizza Kitchen locations, excluding Hawaii

Celebrate Halloween with a $5, 7-inch Jack-O-Lantern Pizza featuring a pepperoni face. Order it baked for dine-in or takeout, or pick up a Build Your Own Take & Bake Kit for pizza-making fun at home.

Melt Yard Slimed

Through Nov. 1, daily

Marietta Melt Yard, 800 Whitlock Avenue, Suite 124, Marietta

Step into a Ghostbusters-inspired takeover with oozing walls, spooky monsters, a life-size Ghostbusters van and themed drinks and bites. Open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays.

Rreal Tacos Halloween Menu

Halloween season

Multiple Rreal Tacos locations

Try Zombie Punch, La Catrina and Witches’ Brew cocktails, plus the Haunted Titanic featuring double shots of Zombie Punch. Blue corn birria tacos round out the seasonal offerings.

Rita’s Zombie’s Blood Italian Ice

Limited time; while supplies last

Participating Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard locations

Get a taste of spooky season with sweet cherry-flavored Zombie’s Blood Italian Ice. Enjoy it on its own or paired with vanilla frozen custard in a Gelati, chocolate chip Blendini or sippable Misto.

The Wicked Hideaway at AltaToro

Halloween season

33 Peachtree Place NE, Atlanta

Step onto a heated patio filled with glowing jack-o’-lanterns, four themed cocktails and modern Latin tapas. Live fire shows run Fridays and Saturdays from 7:30 to 10 p.m.

The Wicked Pig at Tin Lizzy’s Midtown

Through Oct. 31

77 12th Street NE, Atlanta

Enjoy over-the-top Halloween decorations, themed drinks and Tex-Mex favorites as the Buckhead pop-up takes over Midtown.

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JARDÍ Chocolates Fall Collection

Available this fall

Atlanta-based JARDÍ Chocolates; online ordering available

Treat yourself to seasonal chocolates in banana maple, dirty chai, caramel apple and peanut flavors, plus a candy corn-inspired Cookies and sCream bar. Nationwide shipping available.

Original ChopShop Halloween Pumpkin Hunt

Oct. 31

Original ChopShop locations

Hunt for hidden ChopShop pumpkins worth $15, $25, $50 or $100 to spend at the restaurant. Follow Original ChopShop’s social media for updates.

Teriyaki Madness Halloween Free Delivery

Oct. 31

Online or through the Teriyaki Madness app

Skip the cooking and get free delivery on your Halloween order of teriyaki bowls. Order through the website or app; exclusions may apply.

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