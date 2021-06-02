Thieves use sledgehammer to break into LaGrange car lot

Thieves broke into a LaGrange business and ransacked it, getting away with cars, cash, and even an assault rifle on Sunday night.

The thieves used a big sledgehammer to bust through the glass door at the Rid'N Steady car lot located along New Franklin Road in LaGrange.

A total of four suspects were caught on camera, just before one of them cut the power to the building. It was a bold move, considering one of them used a pair of hedge trimmers to disable the electric meter.

The crooks took cars, about $10,000 in cash that couldn’t be deposited until Tuesday, and an AR-15 rifle.

The Price family, who owns the lot, had the business back to normal on Wednesday. They said three of the stolen cars were even returned, one after a hit and run. But it’s the theft of the rifle that has them concerned that it may fall into the wrong hands.

The lot has been open in LaGrange for three years and the Prices said they work to be a positive influence in the community. Marichal Price is a city council member in nearby Hogansville.

Anyone with information that can help in the investigation should call the LaGrange Police Department.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.