Thieves targeting vehicles in Downtown Atlanta to take firearms

If a thief or thieves go after a car, authorities say it will not be for a joyride.

Instead, they will be searching for weapons. And that scenario played out last weekend when thousands came to Downtown Atlanta for bowl festivities featuring Black colleges.

One patron told FOX 5 he along with friends went out the night before the big game to a nightclub.

Their rented SUV had been left on a well-lit section of Luckie Street.

They emerged from a club just before 3 a.m. and walked to the vehicle.

They saw shattered glass on the ground as a rear back window had been broken out.

"I guess they crawled in," the visitor said.

He says the occupants had left four guns inside, hidden away out of sight.

Police say even if thieves cannot see items through the window, they will search.

And the thieves did find two of the guns. Chances are someone of something caused them to run off before uncovering where the other two were stowed away.

"We ask that you do not leave any weapons in your vehicles," said Chief Rodney Bryant.

