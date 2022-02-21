Thieves target high-end cars at Atlantic Station

Several high-end cars were broken into at Atlantic Station over the past week. In addition to the costly damage left behind, one victim reported a stolen firearm.

Atlanta police often have said that car owners shouldn’t leave valuables in their car, and should lock guns in lock boxes if drivers feel they must take the firearms with them.

Some people who just moved to the area are learning flashy cars are often targeted no matter what.

"There’s blood on the window. So, when they tried to break it in, cut themselves," Kevin Dukes said.

Whoever broke into his Mercedes S-class is cut up and now armed.

"They stole a Glock 357, so a gun, and camera equipment," he explained.

"And now we know there’s another weapon out on the street," his neighbor Drue Powell said.

They’re both new to Atlanta. They said it’s been a headache dealing with insurance companies and body shops over the weekend.

Atlanta police said thieves have broken in to cars near Atlantic Station four times in five days from the Feb. 15 through Feb. 20.

There’s still remnants of shattered glass in the parking garage, which is separated with wired gates and a crossing arm.

Neighbors said they’re not only frustrated by the intrusions, but they they’re also concerned their safety will be compromised.

"I just figured I’m in the resident area, it should be safe."

Neighbors’ pictures show a Japanese super car, a Mercedes, a Hellcat and a motorcycle were all casualties of the destruction.

"They didn’t even obtain anything from me, just vandalism. Then they kicked over a motorcycle there’s nothing to steal on a bike," Powell said.

Neighbors said they want more from property management.

"The same thing happened the night before in another nesting area. No warning, nothing," Dukes said.

FOX 5 reached out to property managers to ask what if anything has been done to prevent this from happening again. They did not immediately respond.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

Advertisement

_____