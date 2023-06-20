Thieves smash into Conyers police cruiser, 36 other cars in daring early morning crime spree

Police say a group of teens went on a smash-and-grab spree in a gated community in Conyers around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

No car was safe, not even a police cruiser.

Police say the group smashed the window of the unmarked Conyers police car belonging to a detective who lives there.

"You’re stupid enough to break into a policeman’s car?" asked one resident who didn’t want to give her name. "Are you crazy?

The kids made off with two bulletproof vests with police and SWAT markings, but the detective’s guns were inside their home in accordance with department policy.

However, the group did find a handgun in one of the 36 other cars they broke into, along with other valuables.

Security video shows the suspects sliding under the back gate of Village at Almand Creek apartments.

Conyers police Sgt. Quantavis Garcia said the thieves tossed the vests later that morning.

"They were dumped inside of a trashcan in the county and a citizen, a Good Samaritan, called us and said, ‘Hey, I found vests,’" Sgt. Garcia said.

The resident FOX 5 spoke with said she and her husband are in their 80s and just bought a pickup truck two weeks ago.

It now needs a new window.

"The police knocked on the door at 3:30 to say your car has been broken into," she said. "Why? We have nothing."

The resident said she had nothing of value in the truck, other than the three canes the couple uses to get around.

The thieves evidently weren’t interested in them.

The resident offered some scathing advice for the thieves’ parents.

"Get off your lazy behind and be a parent! You don’t know where your kids are at 3 o’clock in the morning? How shameful on you."

Sgt. Garcia said they have some solid leads, including an image of a possible getaway car, but they are still working on tracking them down.