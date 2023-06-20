Thieves break into 2 businesses belonging to same woman

A woman fears she's being targeted after two of her businesses are hit by thieves in less than 24 hours.

"I'm completely devastated and I want to know who did it and why," said Charlie Shabazz who owns Nothing Bundt Cakes in Tucker and Atlanta.

In the overnight hours from Sunday to Monday, surveillance video captured thieves smashing their way into the Tucker cake shop. In the video, a masked man wearing a hoodie yanks cash registers off the counters. He and another man drive off in a white sedan.

Twenty-four hours later, surveillance video captured three masked men smashing their way into Nothing Bundt Cakes on Moreland Avenue in Atlanta. Two men can be seen stealing cash registers, a third tried to steal the safe, but it was bolted to the floor. They all get into a white sedan with a fourth person and speed away.

"When we watch the video, exact same M.O. Exact same white car," said Shabazz.

Shabazz doesn't think it was a coincidence that both of her businesses were hit.

"This was intentional, this was not a coincidence," said Shabazz.

Shabazz got her door fixed and got the business up and running in no time. She says the thieves made a mess but didn't get any money. She says the cash registers were empty.

"They didn't get anything it's just the cleanup and extra expenses and I don't want to frighten my team. We're selling joy here for God's sakes!" said Shabazz.

Shabazz is hoping someone recognizes the car or those masked men and calls police before they do it again.