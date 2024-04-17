Thief steals $3.7K Louis Vuitton watch from store at Lenox Square, police say

article

On April 14, a sneaky thief struck the Louis Vuitton store in Lenox Square at 3393 Peachtree Road NE, according to Atlanta police.

According to the store's security team, an unknown man entered the store and snatched a fancy black and silver Louis Vuitton Horizon Light Up watch worth a whopping $3,700! The thief then dashed out of the store before anyone could stop him.

Luckily, security was able to provide a photo of the suspected thief and now the police are looking for him. If you know anything about this watch-snatching incident, you can share your tip anonymously with Crime Stoppers Atlanta. Just call 404-577-TIPS (8477), go online to www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or text CSA with your tip to CRIMES (274637).