Thief steals 10-year-old's race cars, equipment from Villa Rica storage lot

A Villa Rica family is out of at least $100,000 in race cars and equipment after a burglary at an RV storage lot.

The burglary victim is fifth-grader Colton Kelly who has been racing since he was 6 years old.

"They took everything. They took everything. His helmet, his race suit, his cars...everything we need for this sport," Mother Tonia Kelly said with tears in her eyes.

Kelly and her 10-year-old son are at a loss after someone broke into West Georgia Covered RV Storage and stole four quarter midget custom race cars. They also swiped the 24-foot trailer, plus Carlton's $2,500 race suit and all the equipment that goes with it.

"Everyone is looking out for them. They are very unique. All the same cars, all the same color," Mrs. Kelly said.

"They only fit me. They are custom-made, medium-size cars and they only fit a certain amount of kids. It will be hard to sell them," Colton remarked.

Colton showed FOX 5 how the crooks breached the fence and barged in. Surveillance cameras captured the culprits creeping through the night, hooking the stolen trailer up to this black truck, and exiting the storage area. In all, they lost $100,000 in race cars and equipment.

"The trailer is insured. The tools are insured, but it's hard to insure kids race cars," Mrs. Kelly lamented.

Crime Stoppers of Metro Atlanta has posted a $2,000 reward.

The Kellys said they will forgive the thieves who are responsible.

"We pray for them that they return the stuff back and do the right thing," Mrs. Kelly begged.

"Whoever stole it, please return it. I would be so grateful," little Colton pleaded.

The Kellys said they have never had the cars and equipment stolen in the past.

