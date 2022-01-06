Fundraiser set up for family of 5-year-old boy killed after tree fell on DeKalb County home

An online fundraiser has been set up for the family of a 5-year-old DeKalb County boy who died after a tree fell on his home early Monday morning.

Zachariah Jackson was killed when a giant tree crashed through his home in the 3500 block of Glenwood Road shortly before 5 a.m. Monday while the family slept.

The family set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for the unexpected funeral costs and other unexpected expenses.

Family members remembered the 5-year-old fondly writing:

"Zach was a fun-loving kid who enjoyed playing on his tablet and watching cartoons. He was a great kid whose smile and laughter will truly be missed."

The recent heavy rains and high winds are being blamed for the tree falling through the home.

