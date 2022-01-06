Expand / Collapse search
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 3:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Henry County
3
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 4:00 AM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 9:15 AM EST, Clay County

Fundraiser set up for family of 5-year-old boy killed after tree fell on DeKalb County home

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
DeKalb County
FOX 5 Atlanta

DeKalb County child dies when tree fell on home

An old rotten tree fell and crushed the house and a boy inside. The boy's mother was trapped but rescued by firefighters.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - An online fundraiser has been set up for the family of a 5-year-old DeKalb County boy who died after a tree fell on his home early Monday morning.

Zachariah Jackson was killed when a giant tree crashed through his home in the 3500 block of Glenwood Road shortly before 5 a.m. Monday while the family slept.

5-YEAR-OLD DEKALB COUNTY BOY KILLED BY FALLING TREE

The family set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for the unexpected funeral costs and other unexpected expenses.

Family members remembered the 5-year-old fondly writing:

"Zach was a fun-loving kid who enjoyed playing on his tablet and watching cartoons. He was a great kid whose smile and laughter will truly be missed."

The recent heavy rains and high winds are being blamed for the tree falling through the home.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE


 