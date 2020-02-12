Thief breaks into students' cars at Rockmart High School

Students and faculty at Rockmart High School found their cars smashed into and their property was stolen when they arrived at the campus after an away game Friday night. The thief responsible was caught in the act on surveillance cameras.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

"It really dampened everyone's mood that night," said Vic Calhoun, the school's basketball coach.

Students and faculty said they couldn't believe their eyes, as soon as the basketball teams rolled out to an away game, a man driving a silver-colored sedan rolled into the school's parking lot.

"It looks like he took a crowbar and tried to pry some cars open," said Calhoun. Four cars were broken into. Purses, book bags, and electronics were taken from some of the players and staff at the school.

"Two girls that are just tremendous athletes, high character individuals, and to have them come home and have things stolen from their car, it's really disappointing," said Calhoun.

Those two young players said they feel violated this happened in their school parking lot. "It made me feel very uncomfortable to think that someone came in and invaded my privacy like that and stole my things," said junior Megan Little.

Investigators in Rockmart and Fayette County believe this crook is the same man who broke into cars at a Fayette County high school back in November.

Advertisement

RELATED: PERSONAL DASH CAM CAPTURES THIEF BREAKING INTO CARS AT FOOTBALL GAME

The students hope someone recognizes the thief before he strikes again because this string of break-ins has the campus on edge.

"No kid or anyone deserves to have their stuff stolen, especially if they're not doing anything wrong," said Little. "I wouldn't wish that on anybody, and I hope he gets caught," said the student-athlete.

If you recognize the car or the thief from either incident, call Rockmart Police or the Fayette County Sheriff's Office immediately.