The ‘Voices of Donny Hathaway’ musical returning to Atlanta

The Donny Hathaway Legacy Project and Robert King Jr. are partnering to return the "Voices of Donny Hathaway" musical to Atlanta. The purpose is to celebrate Black history and encourage mental health awareness.

The show is set the night before Hathaway’s tragic suicide at the Essex House Hotel.

The musical suggests that Hathaway spent his last night in a bar talking to a fictional character who asks him what he would sing at his final performance. The musical then brings the audience into Hathaway’s hallucination of that performance.

Atlanta's Out Front Theater will host the performances from June 30 to July 1.