The unsolved murder case of Army veteran Korri Jackson

It’s been a year since an Army veteran was murdered in northwest Atlanta. Korri Jackson was gunned down as he slept in his own car outside some townhomes on Main Street. Police arrested and charged one suspect. But the victim’s family worries more suspects are still on the run.

The past year has been a mix of torturous grief and anger for Kalena Davis. "Tumultuous to say the least," Davis said. "I haven’t been able to go back to work until this past January."

Her son Korri Jackson was a veteran of the army and the national guard. He worked as a sales rep during the day. Jackson was taking a nap in his car last April before heading to his night job. He was parked outside his girlfriend’s townhome in northwest Atlanta when someone walked up then shot and killed him as he woke up. "At the end of the day he didn’t deserve that," Davis said.

Police arrested John’Kevious Anderson and charged him with murder. Anderson faces an arraignment on April 23. "It gave me a little bit of solace knowing he wasn’t still out on the street to harm someone else," Davis said.

Davis worries other suspects may still be out on the streets. "It just seems like there’s a piece missing from my life and the only to plug that piece is to get some kind of justice."

Atlanta police would not confirm how many suspects they may be looking for or their names. But a spokesperson says they’re still investigating. "Somebody knows something and could say something," Davis said.

Davis says only a tough penalty will give her some sort of peace. "Whatever punishment to the fullest extent of the law, just to get these people off the streets," Davis said.

Davis is asking anyone with information to come forward, to help the authorities resolve this case and bring justice for her son.