The 'steaks' are high at unique new Japanese restaurant

A new Japanese steakhouse in Buckhead promises a one-of-a-kind dining experience for customers — especially those who don’t mind letting the chef make all the decisions.

Good Day Atlanta got a first look inside Prefecture Japanese Steakhouse, the latest addition to Buckhead’s thriving culinary team. Owned by the team behind popular restaurant chain Okiboru, Prefecture Japanese Steakhouse features a menu dominated by Wagyu beef and fresh seafood, all cooked and plated under the direction of chef Sean Park.

Regular viewers of Good Day Atlanta might recognize Park from his previous appearance on the show, when we spent a morning with him at NoriFish Sushi in Sandy Springs. During that visit, we learned about the concept of omakase-style dining, which essentially means that customers let the chef put together their meal. Well, Prefecture Japanese Steakhouse also features an "omakase steak experience" on the menu, during which Park says diners will feast on cuts of the highest-quality beef prepared in unique and surprising ways.

Prefecture Japanese Steakhouse is located at 2277 Peachtree Road, Suite A, in Buckhead, and regular hours are 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesdays through Saturdays. To check out the menu and learn more about the restaurant, click here.

When we heard about the omakase steak experience, we knew we needed to see it for ourselves. So, we spent a few hours this morning with Sean Park, learning more about the unique concept and watching the chef and his team at work. Click the video player for a peek at Prefecture Japanese Steakhouse!