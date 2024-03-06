‘The Masked Singer’: Book revealed as iconic comedian in Season 11 premiere

On Wednesday’s Season 11 premiere of " The Masked Singer ," a new batch of contestants entered the competition to battle it out, once again, for the coveted title and trophy.

On the season’s first episode, one contestant was forced to "take it off" and be revealed — and this time Book would be sent home.

Book sent home on ‘The Masked Singer’

The panelists were shocked Wednesday evening when Book was revealed as Kevin Hart — the Emmy award-nominated comedian and actor, known for his standup specials and movies including, "Undeclared", "Scary Movie 3" and the "Jumanji" sequels.

"No way!," panelist Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg said following the reveal.

Book performs in the season 11 premiere episode of "The Masked Singer." (Credit: Michael Becker / FOX)

"I got you Nick," the 44-year-old comedian told host Nick Cannon. "It’s a prank. You had no idea … You had no idea that I was coming here tonight Nick, and guess what Nick, there’s nothing you can do about it."

Cannon joked with Hart that he had the "worst performance ever on the history of this show."

"On purpose Nick! I performed bad on purpose," Hart responded.

Next week on ‘The Masked Singer’

Group B will perform next week, as "The Masked Singer" takes a trip down the yellow brick road on "The Wizard of Oz" night.

Four new celebrities will sing their hearts out and celebrate iconic moments from the legendary 1939 film.

Robin Thicke, Jenn McCarthy-Wahlberg, Ken Jeong and Rita Ora on the "Wizard of Oz Night" episode. (Credit: Michael Becker / FOX)

Former contestant and winner of "The Masked Singer" LeAnn Rimes will return to the stage to sing her rendition of "Somewhere Over The Rainbow."

About Season 11 of ‘The Masked Singer’

Sixteen all-new celebrities will embrace the masked mayhem during Season 11 of the show.

Rita Ora joins returning panelists Ken Jeong, McCarthy-Wahlberg and Robin Thicke – along with host Cannon.

"I am so thrilled to be stepping in as season 11's new panelist," the 33-year-old said in the video. In Sept., FOX announced that Ora would fill in for Nicole Scherzinger while she performs in a musical in London.

The new season will also introduce new-themed episodes including "Billy Joel Night," "Transformers," "Queen Night" and "TV Theme Night."

According to FOX, the themes will be weaved throughout the performers’ song selections, costumes, celebrity guests and set design, and may even provide clues as to who is under the mask.

Watch the new season of "The Masked Singer" every Wednesday night at 8/7c on FOX. Viewers can catch up on the show on Hulu, Fox.com, Tubi, and On Demand.

