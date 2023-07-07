The Home Depot BackYard hosting Yard Fest July 22

article

The Home Depot Backyard (HDBY) is hosting its final event in the 2023 Piedmont Healthcare Summer Movie Series with the BackYard Fest, which is also known as Yard Fest.

Presented by The Home Depot Foundation, the event aims to celebrate culture, family, and connection amongst the West Atlanta community.

Those who register can expect a Truist Vendor Village, an experience with SweetWater Brewing, food trucks, games, live performances, outdoor roller-skating, interactive photo displays, giveaways, a showing of the 2002 movie, Drumline, and more.

The event will happen July 22 from 6:30 to 11:30 p.m. behind the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the Home Depot Backyard.

Registration is free but mandatory for entry with this link.