Expand / Collapse search

'The Cher Show' brings pop icon’s life, music to the stage

By
Published  November 8, 2024 10:58am EST
Good Day Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

Interview with stars of 'The Cher Show'

Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken talks to the stars of the Broadway hit "The Cher Show," which is coming to the Gas South Theater this weekend.

DULUTH, Ga. - "If I Could Turn Back Time." "I Got You Babe." "Believe."

She’s the voice behind some of the biggest hits in pop music history. And this weekend, her story is playing out on stage here in Metro Atlanta.

"The Cher Show" — the hit Broadway musical based on the life and career of Grammy and Academy Award-winning icon Cher — runs at Gas South Theater for two shows tomorrow only as part of the Gas South Theater Broadway Series. 

First produced on Broadway in 2018 (where it scored three Tony Award nominations and two wins), the musical features the unique structure of splitting the role of Cher into three parts: Babe (Cher as a youngster), Lady (Cher as a breakout pop star), and Star (the icon, of course). Performers Ella Perez, Catherine Ariale, and Morgan Scott embody the three phases of Cher’s life and career in the show’s National Tour, donning a dazzling collection of Bob Mackie-designed costumes and singing every big hit audiences know and love.

'Cher' coming to Gas South -- Interview with 'Bob Mackie'

The musical "Cher" is coming to Gas South Arena and Paul Millikan talks to the actor portraying designer "Bob Mackie."

Show times for "The Cher Show" at Gas South Theater (6400 Sugarloaf Parkway) are 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday; tickets start at $45 and are available here

You know there’s no way we were going to let "The Cher Show" stop by North Georgia without spending a morning with the stars, getting their thoughts on portraying the so-called "Goddess of Pop." Click the video player in this article to check it out!