'The Cher Show' brings pop icon’s life, music to the stage

"If I Could Turn Back Time." "I Got You Babe." "Believe."

She’s the voice behind some of the biggest hits in pop music history. And this weekend, her story is playing out on stage here in Metro Atlanta.

"The Cher Show" — the hit Broadway musical based on the life and career of Grammy and Academy Award-winning icon Cher — runs at Gas South Theater for two shows tomorrow only as part of the Gas South Theater Broadway Series.

First produced on Broadway in 2018 (where it scored three Tony Award nominations and two wins), the musical features the unique structure of splitting the role of Cher into three parts: Babe (Cher as a youngster), Lady (Cher as a breakout pop star), and Star (the icon, of course). Performers Ella Perez, Catherine Ariale, and Morgan Scott embody the three phases of Cher’s life and career in the show’s National Tour, donning a dazzling collection of Bob Mackie-designed costumes and singing every big hit audiences know and love.

Show times for "The Cher Show" at Gas South Theater (6400 Sugarloaf Parkway) are 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday; tickets start at $45 and are available here.

You know there’s no way we were going to let "The Cher Show" stop by North Georgia without spending a morning with the stars, getting their thoughts on portraying the so-called "Goddess of Pop." Click the video player in this article to check it out!