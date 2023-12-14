THC candy found in Fayette County middle school student's backpack, deputies say

Fayette County deputies want parents to be aware of what their kids may be eating at school.

Law enforcement officials shared a warning on Facebook about the dangers of edibles that may look at first glance like innocent treats.

While the packaging seems like normal gummy candy, it's an edible infused with THC.

Deputies say the drugs were found in a student's book bag at one of Fayette County's middle schools.

"Parents, we are asking that you stay informed about the latest trends and talk to your children about the dangers of drugs and the importance of not accepting or consuming any unfamiliar candies or treats," the Fayette County Sheriff's Office wrote.

Officials say the use of candy-like packaging "poses a significant risk to children" who may unknowingly consume the drugs.