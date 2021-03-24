Texas sheriff’s deputy has close call with semi-truck on highway

Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Warning
from SAT 12:00 AM EDT until SAT 10:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
5
Freeze Warning
from SAT 12:00 AM EDT until SAT 9:00 AM EDT, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Freeze Warning
from SAT 1:00 AM CDT until SAT 9:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Warning
from FRI 4:18 PM EDT until SAT 10:00 AM EDT, Clay County
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Rabun County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Texas sheriff's deputy has close call with semi-truck on highway

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Texas
Storyful

EL CAMPO, Texas - A deputy with the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office had a close call at the scene of a crash early on March 23.

Dashcam video captured the moment a semi-truck lost control and plowed into a car damaged in the crash, narrowly missing the deputy.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Texas sheriff’s deputy has close call with semi-truck on highway

A deputy with the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office had a close escape at the scene of a crash as a semi-truck lost control and plowed into the damaged car. (Video courtesy Wharton County Sheriff's Office via Storyful)

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

The crash happened on Highway 59 northbound just north of Highway 71 in El Campo.

"Yet another reason to slow down when you see emergency lights. Very close call ... for Corporal Fiala and the driver of this vehicle," police said.