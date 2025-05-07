Tesla dealership in Gwinnett County shot up; woman arrested

The Brief A woman faces charges, accused of shooting out the windows of a Tesla dealership with a BB gun. It happened on Satellite Blvd. in Duluth. Police say Alexa Beckstead did $20,000 in damage.



A Gwinnett County woman faces charges after police say she shot up a Tesla dealership.

What we know:

It happened just after 1 a.m. on April 28. Gwinnett County police say Beckstead fired a semi-automatic BB gun into the dealership, blowing out the windows.

What they're saying:

"A suspected vehicle had driven past the dealership prior and fired something into the windows, a projectile that caused them to shatter," said Cpl. Juan Madiedo, with the Gwinnett County Police Department. "It’s about $20,000 in damage." Police arrested Beckstead on May 1. Madiedo says surveillance video, County Flock cameras, and video from inside one of the Teslas led them to her, resulting in the recovery of a semi-automatic BB gun and the arrest of the suspect in this case.

It isn’t clear if the suspect was driving or was a passenger. Police say they haven’t identified a motive so far.

Big picture view:

The brand has become a lightning rod for some people who are venting anger over Elon Musk’s significant influence in Washington and the Department of Government Efficiency’s severe cuts to federal agencies. Tesla vehicles and showrooms around the nation at times have been targets of bullets, fire, even Molotov cocktails.

"I own a Tesla, I’m not Elon Musk," said Tesla driver Myriam Donchance, who said she once was the target of road rage.

"He came close, put his window down, and shouted, yelled, and screamed at me," Donchance said. "It’s because of the car, because I own a Tesla."

Dig deeper:

Gwinnett County police reported only two incidents of Teslas being targeted.

What's next:

In the more recent case, Alexa Beckstead is out on a bond of $11,200. She’s charged with second-degree criminal damage to property.

