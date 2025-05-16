'Tekken' director wants to add Waffle House stage to game

article

The Brief The director of popular fighting game franchise Tekken says he wants to add a Waffle House stage to the game. Katsuhiro Harada said he has reached out to the Georgia-based chain for the name license. He says if he can't get the name, he might just make a similar late-night diner-themed restaurant stage.



The director of a popular fighting game franchise says he is trying to add a Waffle House restaurant to the game as a stage.

For over a year, Tekken fans have been asking director Katsuhiro Harada to let them fight each other inside the popular Georgia restaurant chain.

This week, Harada responded with an update on how his efforts have been.

The backstory:

On May 30, 2024, the Japanese producer and developer posted on X asking his followers why they keep requesting Waffle House.

People responded by talking about the chain's late-night hours and sharing clips and memes of viral fights.

Nearly a year later, players wanted to know if their campaign was successful and asked for an update.

What they're saying:

On Monday, Harada responded a fan's inquiry, saying that he's tried to reach out to Waffle House through multiple channels.

"Within the bounds of what I can say, I fully understand your (you guys) request—that's precisely why I had considered taking on this challenge. In fact, I had already been thinking about it quite a while ago," he wrote.

He said that he was still waiting to hear back.

"However, this is purely my own speculation, I suspect that the lack of response may be due to the fact that the project I'm known for revolves around ‘fighting-themed video games. By the way, no response = very rare case,’" he wrote.

What's next:

Harada said if he can't get the license from Waffle House, he might go with a different moniker for a similar late-night diner-themed restaurant stage.

He proposed using "Hustle House."

"If using a different name or format is acceptable as long as the core message is maintained, then I would be willing to seriously reconsider and explore this again," he said.