Viral video shows fight at metro Atlanta Waffle House

A fight at a Waffle House in metro Atlanta went viral on social media and sparked several reactions.

Social media posts say the fight took place at the Waffle House located on Buford Highway. However, it is unclear exactly where the incident happened because there are multiple locations on the street.

A Twitter video posted early Sunday morning, shows two women arguing with another male customer in an orange T-shirt who is sitting at the counter.

"Waffle House on Buford Hwy was turnt," a caption reads

The video of the incident from the user "ATL Uncensored" had over 2 million views and had been retweeted around 10,000 times as of Monday.

Police did not immediately release any details surrounding the incident.

