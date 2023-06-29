Teens wanted for dozens of car break-ins arrested after high-speed chase

Four Union City teenagers were arrested and charged with breaking into more than 50 cars in Coweta County since last Monday night.

Investigators say the teens were in a stolen Hyundai. Coweta County deputies clocked the car at over 130 mph Tuesday night as it sped down Interstate 85 south.

Behind the wheel, deputies say, was 17-year-old Anthony Dunn. Investigators say he only turned 17 last month.

Four Union City teens were arrested for a series of car break-ins in Coweta County on June 29, 2023. (Supplied)

Also in the car were three 16-year-olds. They are suspects in more than 50 car break-ins since last Monday night in Coweta County.

They say deputies tried several times to use the PIT maneuver, but were unsuccessful in spinning the car.

Investigators say the 50 car break-ins in Coweta County may just have been the tip of the iceberg.

Investigators say at least three other police departments are very interested in talking with the teens because they are likely suspects in numerous car break-ins in other cities as well.