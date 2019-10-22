Teens use pepper spray inside Atlanta-area mega church

article

A mega-church in metro Atlanta said its Sunday services were disrupted by two teens who released pepper spray.

The incident happened during Sunday services at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Lithonia.

A church spokesperson said Pastor Jamal Bryant had just started preaching when the teens stood up and sprayed the pepper spray in the area filled with college students.

No one was injured.

The incident is under investigation by New Birth’s security team and the DeKalb County Police.

