Kanye West's donation to New Birth ends up at Morris Brown College

New Birth Missionary Baptist Church made headlines last month when artist Kanye West visited for a pop-up Sunday performance as part of his "Sunday Service" series.

West made a donation to the church but New Birth's senior pastor has now redirected those funds to Morris Brown College.

Kanye Westat New Birth Missionary Baptist Church on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.

Kanye's late mother Donda West previously served on the faculty at the historically black college located at the Atlanta University Center.

The college's interim president said the money from the donation will fund a scholarship in her name.

"She was a professor for 31 years eventually rose to a full tenured professor but she started her career here at Morris Brown and so we really appreciate everything she did during her tenure here in the 70s," said Dr. Kevin James, Interim President, Morris Brown College.

Morris Brown has struggled financially since losing its accreditation in 2002.

While the president will not detail the exact dollar amount, he said the donation will cover tuition for students.