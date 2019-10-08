Dr. Jamal Bryant and Lisa Wu talk Imaginarium New Birth International Film and Music Festival

article

The film industry in Atlanta is booming! Movies and TV shows are being filmed here more than ever.

Dr. Jamal Bryant and Lisa Wu are gearing up for the Imaginarium Film and Music Festival. It's an event highlighting the arts, encouraging young filmmakers and showcasing quality faith-based films.

Imaginarium is the first-ever New Birth International Film and Music Festival and it's bringing some A-List talent right here to Atlanta.

Some names in attendance include Robert Townsend, Bill Dukke, and Terri J. Vaughn.

For more information on Imaginarium click here. For more information on New Birth Missionary Baptist Church click here.

