3 teens killed, 1 critically injured in shooting at Bibb County apartments

article

Three teenagers have been killed and another is fighting for his life following an early morning shooting at a Bibb County apartment complex Tuesday.

Officials with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office say at around 2:30 a.m., deputies responded to reports of multiple people shot at the West Club Apartments on the 100 block of Stevens Drive.

At the scene, deputies found 16-year-old Marcelles Williams Jr. unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies also found three other victims, 18-year-old Jahryon Willis, 18-year-old Tyshun Williams, and an unidentified 14-year-old boy, shot near the apartment complex's building 10.

Medics rushed Willis, Williams, and the 14-year-old to Atrium Health, where the two 18-year-olds died from their injuries. The 14-year-old remains in critical condition.

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting and have not identified any suspects.

If you have any information about the shooting, contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.