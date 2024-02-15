Teen's body found in woodline in DeKalb County, investigation underway

article

The body of a deceased male in his late teens has been found off the 1000 block of North Hairston Road near Memorial Drive in DeKalb County, according to police.

DeKalb County police say they responded to a person shot call at around 9:27 a.m. Feb. 15. Upon arrival, they found the body in the woodline.

Detectives were called to the scene to investigate.

No other information has been released at this time.

