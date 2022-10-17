Teenager testifies treatment in Clayton County Jail 'felt like torture'

He had just turned 17 years old when his mother called the police to report he had torn up their home—throwing food out of the refrigerator and shattering a window—because he was angry the Wi-Fi was not working properly. Hours later, the high school student found himself strapped in a restraint chair inside the Clayton County Jail.

The youngest alleged victim in the trial of suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill took the stand Monday. Federal prosecutors allege Sheriff Hill violated the Constitutional rights of seven pre-trail detainees by using the restraint chair as a punishment, rather than its prescribed use as a tool to contain inmates who pose a danger to themselves or others.

Clayton County Police arrested the teenager near his home in April 2020. FOX 5 is not identifying the teen, who admitted that he initially left the scene, but said he cooperated with officers once they located him.

"I just sat in the [patrol] car and cried," the teen told jurors.

"Why did you cry?" Assistant U.S. Attorney Brent Gray asked him.

"Because I was going to jail, and I was scared," he replied.

Within minutes of his arrival at the Clayton County Jail, the teenager said he was placed in a restraint chair with his arms, legs and torso strapped down.

"It really felt like torture," the teen explained in court.

"How come? Tell us," said Gray.

"...I didn't want to use the restroom on myself," he said.

The teenager explained that he was in the chair for between four and five hours and when jail staff released him, he was taken to a holding cell. About an hour later, he said he was taken to meet with Sheriff Hill, who ordered him into a restraint chair for a second time, this time for five or six hours.

"I got put in the chair basically for disrespecting my mom," the teen recalled. "My body was aching and I still to this day be having nightmares."

He said Sheriff Hill told him that if he ever messed up his mother's house again that he would put him in the chair for 16 hours.

Suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill (foreground) and the Clayton County Jail (background). (Clayton County Sheriff's Office / FOX 5)

Several former jail employees have testified during the trial that the sheriff was the only one who could authorize the release of a detainee from the restraint chair earlier than four hours, unless there was some sort of medical emergency.

But Hill's defense team pointed out that the Sheriff was not the only one who allowed the teen to sit in the chair that long.

"Sheriff Hill wasn't there with you the whole four hours, correct?" Marissa Goldberg asked.

"Yes, ma'am," the teen responded.

Several other witnesses also took the stand Monday including another alleged victim and multiple law enforcement officers.