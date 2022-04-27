Teenager found shot to death on front porch of Clayton County home

Clayton County police are looking for the person who shot and killed a teenager at a home Tuesday night.

Officials with the Clayton County Police Department tell FOX 5 that at around 10 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to the 4400 block of Richard Road in Conley, Georgia after reports of shots fired.

At the scene, officers found the 18-year-old victim lying face down on the front porch of a home with multiple gunshot wounds.

The Medical Examiner pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

A friend of the victim's family who lives in an apartment complex near the home says she heard screaming and later realized that she knew the teen who had been killed.

"These people need to put the guns down," said the woman, who told FOX 5 her name was Ms. Yvette. "I mean, they had to kill him. He was a good boy, always at my door. I'm going to miss him because everybody loved him. Everybody was breaking down tonight. Even the kids were traumatized."

Investigators have not released the identity of the victim or any possible suspects and have not determined what led up to the shooting.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.