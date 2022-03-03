Teen charged with murder of security guard at DeKalb County car dealership

article

DeKalb County police have arrested a teenager charged with the murder of a 24-year-old security guard at a car dealership.

Thursday, the DeKalb County Police Department announced a 16-year-old male is under arrest and charged with murder and burglary in connection with the investigation.

WIFE OF SECURITY GUARD GUNNED DOWN AT CAR DEALERSHIP: ‘I JUST NEED THEM TO BE CAUGHT’

Henry Ashley was working a security job at the Courtesy Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealership on the 8400 block of Mall Parkway the night of February 19. Investigators believe he encountered the five suspects, seen in a surveillance video around 11 p.m. as he investigated a suspicious person’s alert on the property.

This composite photo from a surveillance image released by DeKalb County police shows suspects in the murder of a security guard on Feb. 19, 2022. The 16-year-old suspect is the one wearing the black hoodie in the center. (DeKalb County Police Department)

Police said the suspects shot Henry while he was in his marked work vehicle. Medics transported him to a local hospital where he died. The five suspects then fled the scene in a gray hatchback.

Investigators say tips from the community led to the identification and arrest of a suspect.

"I want to thank the community for its assistance during this investigation," said DeKalb Police Chief Mirtha Ramos. "This arrest is another example of what happens when the community and police work together."

Officials have not released the identity of the teenager and say they are still looking for the four other suspects.

Speaking to FOX 5 on Tuesday Ashley's widow Kyla Ashley said she won't rest until her husband's killers are behind bars.

"I don't hate them, I don't. I don't have a grudge against them," Ashley said. "I just want them to get what's coming. Henry wouldn't want me to hate. He didn't hate. He wouldn't want me to hate. I just need them to be caught."

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 770-724-7850 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477. Officials are offering a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to loan arrest and indictment in the case.

(DeKalb County Police Department)

