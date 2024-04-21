Teenager arrested for triple shooting at Decatur gas station

A second person has been arrested in connection to the shooting in DeKalb County that injured 3 innocent bystanders April 16.

Malachi Giles, 17, was arrested on April 19, according to DeKalb County Police Department. He was booked into the DeKalb County Jail on 3 counts of Aggravated Assault.

Police say two groups of people began shooting at each other in the parking lot of a Circle K gas station on Candler Road in Decatur.

Two victims -- a 32-year-old man and a 44-year-old man -- were hospitalized after the shooting. A 39-year-old victim was grazed by a bullet. Police say none of the victims were affiliated with either group involved in the shooting.

Police announced they arrested 34-year-old Darius Morris on Wednesday morning. He was charged with 3 counts of Aggravated Assault.

DARIUS MORRIS

DKCPD has not said if they are still searching for other potential suspects.