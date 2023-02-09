New images of 'persons of interest' in deadly Atlanta shooting of 13-year-old boy

article

Police have released a new series of photos asking the public’s help in identifying the people in them. Investigators call them persons of interest in the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy near the Cascade Family Skating rink on Jan. 21.

Atlanta police released video showing the fight and individuals fleeing from the scene located at 3351 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive nearly two weeks ago. At least one of the boys was seen armed with a gun.

Police say officers were called out shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 21. The boy was found on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds, police say. He was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Atlanta police want to identify several individuals seen in and around a large fight where a 13-year-old boy was killed by gunfire in southwest Atlanta. (Atlanta Police Department)

The Fulton County Medical Office later identified the victim as 13-year-old Deshon Dubose of Atlanta.

Investigators say one or more of the individuals, including Dubose, may have been at the skating rink before the violence.

Crime Stoppers Atlanta is posting a $2,000 reward for tips that may lead to the arrest and indictment of the gunman. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for the reward. Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477).